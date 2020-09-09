College Football Week 2: ABC’s Saturday Night Football Kicks Off, 14 Games Across ESPN Networks

The premiere of ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, as 2019 ACC champion and preseason No. 1 Clemson travels to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:30 p.m. ET with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams on the call. The matchup is one of 14 across ESPN networks this weekend, and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (9 a.m. – noon) will visit Winston-Salem for the first time, setting up at Truist Field.

ACC Kicks Off the Season with Six Showdowns Set for ESPN Networks

In addition to ACC action on Saturday Night Football, ABC will showcase another ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe calling the action at 3:30 p.m.

ACC Network will kick off its second college football campaign on Thursday, Sept. 10 with a non-conference matchup featuring UAB at Miami at 8 p.m., with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George on the call.

ACCN will also have a tripleheader on Saturday, Sept. 12:

Noon: Syracuse at North Carolina (Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis)

4 p.m.: Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Quint Kessenich)

8 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisville (Roy Philpott, Tim Hasselbeck, Eric Wood)

Three Big 12 Battles on ESPN Networks to Begin 2020 Season

ESPN networks will showcase the Big 12’s start to the season on Saturday, with No. 14 Texas, No. 24 Iowa State and Texas Tech all slated to play. Iowa State hosts Louisiana at noon on ESPN with Tom Hart, Mike Golic, Sr. and Cole Cubelic on the call. Texas Tech kicks off at 8 p.m. against Houston Baptist on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. The 14th-ranked Longhorns are set to open the season on Longhorn Network, hosting UTEP at 8 p.m. with Lowell Galindo, Andre Ware and Kris Budden calling the Longhorns’ 2020 debut on The Forty.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 2 Highlights

Charlotte at Appalachian State: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Lericia Harris call the action for this Old North State showdown (ESPN2 | Noon)

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Lericia Harris call the action for this Old North State showdown (ESPN2 | Noon) Tulane at South Alabama: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler are on the call for Tulane’s season opener. South Alabama is 1-0 on the season (ESPN2 | 7:30 p.m.)

Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler are on the call for Tulane’s season opener. South Alabama is 1-0 on the season (ESPN2 | 7:30 p.m.) The Citadel at South Florida: These two teams haven’t met on the gridiron in more than two decades, with the latest matchup set for ESPNU at 7 p.m.

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.