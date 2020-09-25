College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads to No. 12 Miami for Hurricanes Matchup Against Florida State

College GameDay Built by Home Depot is making its eighth visit to Miami, originating from Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes’ matchup against Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined on-site by Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Kirk Herbstreit (video) and Lee Corso from their homes in Nashville and Orlando, respectively. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon.

Show Highlights

From the Sidelines to the Frontlines: COVID-19’s effect on college football–its schedules, players and coaches, is still unfolding. It has changed the sport in ways few could imagine. Alex Charlton is proof–making the bold decision to go from college coach, to nurse, leaving the sidelines of the sport for the front lines of a pandemic. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

Myles Brennan has waited… and waited… and waited for his chance to be LSU’s starting quarterback. Joe Burrow is gone, but Brennan is still here—and he’s not going to waste the opportunity. Football Weather: Fall is here, and with it, the debut of SEC Football. Wright Thompson reflects on the change of season and the hope it provides… at least for a day.

Corso Facts

This will be headgear pick 352 for Lee Corso He will look to start the year with three straight headgear wins for the second time in three years

Corso has picked Miami eight times and is 6-2 with those eight picks He is 5-7 all-time when picking against the Canes He has picked against the Seminoles eight times – and he’s usually correct when he does

Corso is 6-2 when donning the headgear of FSU’s opponent, including being right five straight times

Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is the eighth time the show has been to a Miami vs. Florida State game (The record for most matchups visited by GameDay is 11 – Alabama vs. LSU) It’s the first time the show has been at a game featuring a ranked Miami team and an unranked Florida State team Miami has won four of the previous seven games vs. FSU with GameDay in town

This is GameDay’s eighth trip to Miami – the Canes are 6-1 in the previous seven instances

