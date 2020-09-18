College GameDay Built By The Home Depot Set for Live Show From Louisville This Weekend

College GameDay Built by Home Depot is headed to Louisville for the third time in show history. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will be live from the concourse at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., preceding a top-20 matchup between the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals and No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (7:30 p.m., ABC).

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined on-site by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso from his home in Orlando. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.

College GameDay will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Allison Williams for the ACC-matchup between Miami and Louisville, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

Chuba Takes Charge : Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard led the nation in rushing last season, but it is how the junior captain led his team through a difficult offseason that may prove to have the biggest impact on the Cowboys this year. Reporter: Jen Lada

: Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard led the nation in rushing last season, but it is how the junior captain led his team through a difficult offseason that may prove to have the biggest impact on the Cowboys this year. A Conversation with D’Eriq King: A year ago D’Eriq King was a Heisman candidate on a top-15 team, but one play changed all of that and tipped off a tumultuous year. The Miami quarterback sits down to talk about his decision to transfer, the death of his father, and what has helped him get through it all. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

A year ago D’Eriq King was a Heisman candidate on a top-15 team, but one play changed all of that and tipped off a tumultuous year. The Miami quarterback sits down to talk about his decision to transfer, the death of his father, and what has helped him get through it all. Welcome to the Klub: Citadel Punter Matt Campbell had what some are calling the worst punt of all-time, but our resident kicker Pat McAfee is here to let him know it happens to everyone, and you can get by with a little help from your friends.

Corso Chronicles: A former head coach for the Cardinals, Lee Corso shares stories about his time coaching at Louisville

Corso Facts

Corso picked the Cardinals in the two previous visits to Louisville

Corso is 1-1 in those picks He correctly picked Clemson to beat Louisville in 2016

Corso has picked Miami seven times and is 5-2 with those seven picks Corso hasn’t put on Miami headgear since September 4, 2006, when he incorrectly picked Miami to beat Florida State He has picked against the Hurricanes each of the last five times the show has been at a game involving Miami – he’s been correct four of those times Corso is 5-7 all-time when picking against the Canes



Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is the show’s third visit to the Derby City – and it’s nearly four years to the day of the show’s first visit to Louisville (September 17, 2016)

This is just the seventh time GameDay has been at a game featuring two ranked teams that were both ranked outside the Top 15

-30-