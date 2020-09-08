ESPN’s Extensive WNBA Playoffs Presented by AT&T Coverage Tips Off Tuesday, Sept. 15

Every Game Available Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Every Game Available Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App WNBA Finals Begins Friday, Oct. 2

After its most extensive regular season schedule to date, ESPN will continue as the home of the WNBA Playoffs Presented by AT&T with the first round, single-elimination beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN2. The semifinals will run September 20-29 leading into the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV beginning with Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Every game of the postseason–a potential 19 games in total–will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

Ryan Ruocco, Pam Ward, Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson will call for the postseason from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus through the semifinals, with Holly Rowe providing insight into every game from inside the #Wubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe will also be on the call for the entirety of the WNBA Finals. When not calling games, Robinson will anchor studio coverage in Bristol, with in-depth game analysis and various guests on hand to provide further insight.

This year’s postseason will showcase a lineup of 2020 WNBA MVP candidates, including Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Phoenix Mercury, Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks, Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm, Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Diana Taurasi of the Mercury and Sue Bird of the Storm–the league’s career record holders for points and assists, respectively, and who have combined to win six WNBA championships–will put their talents on display in the quest for another ring as well as WNBA Rookie of the Year candidate Crystal Dangerfield of the Lynx, who is seeking her first title.

The first round of the WNBA postseason will see single-elimination matchups between the No. 5 and No. 8 seeds and the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds. The No. 3 and 4 seeds will receive a bye through the second round, while the top two teams earn a bye until the Semifinals.

In the second round, the No. 3 seed will host the lowest seeded first-round winner and the No. 4 seed will host the other first-round winner, also in single-elimination play.

The best-of-five Semifinals will tip off September 20 with the No. 1 overall seed playing host to the lowest seeded second-round winner while the No. 3 seed will tip off against the other Semifinals winner. The winners will earn a berth in the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

Minnesota has its sights on its fifth title in 10 years, while Los Angeles, Phoenix and Seattle will be seeking their fourth championships. Las Vegas is hoping to capture its first WNBA crown for the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Additional cameras throughout the arena will provide unique angles for ESPN’s in-game coverage. Expanded access provided throughout the playoffs will include player interviews after the first and third quarters, referee audio on major calls throughout each game, mic’d coaches every game and mic’d players for select matchups.

ESPN.com, which released its final WNBA power rankings of the regular season Monday, will continue tracking all the action in the WNBA bubble as final playoff spots are clinched and through each round of the postseason. Highlights include:

WNBA Playoff Primer: As soon as the final games are played on Sunday, Sept. 13, ESPN.com breaks down the playoffs from every angle

com’s WNBA Awards: The ESPN.com panel names its MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player

WNBA Playoff Predictions: Which team is ready for a deep run? Which team is ripe for an upset? ESPN.com predicts round-by-round winners, including the 2020 WNBA champion

com’s All-WNBA and All-Rookie Teams: The ESPN.com panel votes for the top players around the league

What’s on the line in the final three days of the regular season?: Breaking down all scenarios that will impact byes and seeds in the playoffs

WNBA Sneaker Awards: The sneaker game has been strong on the courts at IMG Academy all season long. Now the top kicks get recognition

WNBA Playoff Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, Sept 15 7 p.m. First Round (Single Elimination) ESPN2 9 p.m. First Round (Single Elimination) ESPN2 Thu, Sept 17 7 p.m. Second Round (Single Elimination) ESPN2 9 p.m. Second Round (Single Elimination) ESPN2 Sun, Sept 20 1 p.m. Semifinals Game 1 ESPN 3 p.m. Semifinals Game 1 ABC Tue, Sept 22 6 p.m. Semifinals Game 2 ESPN2 8 p.m. Semifinals Game 2 ESPN2 Thu, Sept 24 7:30 p.m. Semifinals Game 3 ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Semifinals Game 3 ESPN2 Sun, Sept 27 1 p.m. Semifinals Game 4 (If Necessary) ESPN 3 p.m. Semifinals Game 4 (If Necessary) ABC Tue, Sept 29 7 p.m. Semifinals Game 5 (If Necessary) ESPN2 9 p.m. Semifinals Game 5 (If Necessary) ESPN2 Fri, Oct 2 7 p.m. Finals Game 1 ESPN2 Sun, Oct 4 3 p.m. Finals Game 2 ABC Tue, Oct 6 7 p.m. Finals Game 3 ESPN Thu, Oct 8 7 p.m. Finals Game 4 (If Necessary) ESPN2 Sun, Oct 11 3 p.m. Finals Game 5 (If Necessary) ABC

* Schedule is subject to slide up depending on the necessity of Semifinal games 4 and 5.

