ESPN’s Monday Night Football Generates 36% Year-Over-Year Viewership Spike for Week 3 Kansas City-Baltimore Matchup; MNF Viewership Up for 2020 Season

Chiefs-Ravens Peaks in First Half with More than 16.2 Million Viewers, Averages 14.0 Million for the Entire Game

ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation of Kansas City at Baltimore in Week 3 (Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET) propelled the network to 14 million viewers, a strong individual showing and a significant year-over-year weekly viewership increase, despite Kansas City’s first half lead which ballooned to 17 points at halftime. The viewership for the Chiefs’ decisive victory was up 36% from last year’s Week 3 MNF game. For the MNF franchise, Week 3 is the second consecutive game that delivered year-over-year audience gains of more than 30%.

MNF Now Up 4% Season-to-Date

Through three weeks, ESPN’s 2020 MNF viewership is up 4% season-to-date from its 2019 viewership (four games each year). This season, MNF is averaging 12 million viewers per game.

ESPN, MNF Leads All of Monday’s Primetime Television in Key Demos

ESPN’s MNF was the most-watched telecast and ESPN was the most-watched network in primetime (broadcast or cable) among households, viewers and all key demos (M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, M55+, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54 and P55+).

More on Chiefs-Ravens

Audience Swells throughout First Half: ESPN’s MNF audience continued to build throughout the first half, peaking with consecutive quarter hours of 16.2 million viewers, beginning when the Chiefs had a 13-10 lead (9:15 – 9:30 p.m.) and concluding as they extended the lead to 27-10 entering halftime (9:30 – 9:45 p.m.).

ESPN’s MNF audience continued to build throughout the first half, peaking with consecutive quarter hours of 16.2 million viewers, beginning when the Chiefs had a 13-10 lead (9:15 – 9:30 p.m.) and concluding as they extended the lead to 27-10 entering halftime (9:30 – 9:45 p.m.). ESPN Deportes Adds to Audience : Adding in ESPN’s Deportes audience, the MNF audience jumps to 14,166,000 viewers

: Adding in ESPN’s Deportes audience, the MNF audience jumps to 14,166,000 viewers Kansas City Market Watches in Droves: Kansas City generated a 50.7 cumulative local rating, which includes a 13.8 rating on ESPN and a 36.9 on ABC affiliate KMBC. Similarly, Baltimore finished with a 29.5 rating, including an 8.9 on ESPN and 20.6 on WBAL. The Top 10 markets of the 44 available are:

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Kansas City 50.7 2 Baltimore 29.5 3 Denver 13.4 4 San Diego 13.3 5 Pittsburgh 12.6 6 Sacramento 11.8 7 Jacksonville 11.7 Washington D.C. 11.7 9 Cleveland 11.5 10 Indianapolis 11.3

Only 44 of 56 markets represented

Additional 12 markets available on Wednesday

Monday Night Football Continues with 3-0 Green Bay Packers Hosting Atlanta Falcons

ESPN’s Monday Night Football continues with the undefeated Green Bay Packers (3-0) hosting the Atlanta Falcons on October 5 (8 p.m.). Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has nine touchdown passes on the season, coupled with nearly 900 passing yards. The Falcons are the third-highest scoring team in the NFC coming into the game.

Please note: All 2020 numbers now include out-of-home reporting. Year-over-year weekly comparison is to last year’s Week 3 matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Football Team, which delivered an initial audience of 10.3 million viewers on ESPN. Year-over-year season averages is the ‘next day’ reported viewership in 2020 to the ‘next day’ reported viewership in 2019

-30-

Media contact: Derek Volner at 860-384-9986; [email protected] and @DerekVolner