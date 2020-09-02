Germany vs. Spain on Thursday Highlights Start of 54 UEFA Nations League Matches over Six Days on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Networks

40 UEFA Nations League matches to be streamed live on ESPN+

ABC to broadcast its first-ever UEFA Nations League matches with Saturday doubleheader: Iceland vs. England and Portugal vs. Croatia

More than 100 total matches from September through November

ESPN networks and platforms – including ESPN+ and ABC – will feature 54 UEFA Nations League matches over six days (Thursday, Sept. 3, through Tuesday, Sept. 8) during the upcoming FIFA Match Week. The schedule will be highlighted by a marquee matchup of European powers – Germany vs. Spain, 40 matches on ESPN+, and ABC’s first-ever broadcast of UEFA Nations League games.

On Thursday, ESPN+ will offer eight live matches at 2:35 p.m. ET to kick off this week’s schedule. During this FIFA Match Week, the direct-to-consumer sports streaming service’s 40 total matches will showcase nearly all of Europe’s top sides and many of the teams in the top-15 FIFA World Rankings, including Belgium (No. 1), France (2), Croatia (6), Portugal (7), Spain (8), Switzerland (12), Italy (13), Netherlands (14) and Germany (15).

“UEFA Nations League on ESPN+ joins the most comprehensive soccer offering anywhere in the U.S. and showcases many of the world’s top national teams in the same place that millions of fans turn for coverage of many of the world’s top leagues, clubs and players,” said Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+.

On Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, 2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany face Spain, winners of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, live from Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. Germany’s roster features Leroy Sane, Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), midfielders Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Julian Brandt, Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) and more. Spain’s key players: Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcântara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), and more. ESPN’s Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman will call the match.

The UEFA Nations League will make its debut on network television in the United States during ABC’s Saturday doubleheader: Iceland vs. England (11:50 a.m.) from Reykjavik, followed by Portugal vs. Croatia (2:30 p.m.) from Porto, Portugal, which pits five-time FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldo and the 2016 UEFA EURO champions against the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists from Croatia. Champion and Twellman will commentate on the first match, while Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno will call the second game. Kay Murray and Craig Burley will handle pregame, halftime and post-game segments.

ESPN FC, the signature daily soccer show on ESPN+, will also feature highlights and analysis of UEFA Nations League competition daily through the competition window.

In addition to the September match schedule, over 50 more UEFA Nations league matches will appear across the ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN networks in October and November.

UEFA Nations League Schedule, September 3-8:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Thu, Sep 3 11:50 a.m. Latvia vs. Andorra ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Germany vs. Spain Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN2 2:35 p.m. Ukraine vs. Switzerland Adrian Healey and Matt Lawrence ESPN3 2:35 p.m. Russia vs. Serbia ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Turkey vs. Hungary ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Bulgaria vs. Republic of Ireland ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Finland vs. Wales ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Moldova vs. Kosovo ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Slovenia vs. Greece ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Faroe Islands vs. Malta ESPN+ Fri, Sep 4 11:50 a.m. Lithuania vs. Kazakhstan ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Netherlands vs. Poland ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Norway vs. Austria Healey and Matteo Bonetti ESPNEWS 2:35 p.m. Romania vs. Northern Ireland ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Scotland vs. Israel ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Slovakia vs. Czech Republic ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Belarus vs. Albania ESPN+ Sat, Sep 5 8:50 a.m. North Macedonia vs. Armenia Ross Dyer and Lawrence ESPNEWS 8:50 a.m. Gibraltar vs. San Marino ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Iceland vs. England Champion and Taylor ABC / ESPN3 11:50 a.m. Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Cyprus vs. Montenegro ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Estonia vs. Georgia ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Denmark vs. Belgium ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Portugal vs. Croatia Healey and Alejandro Moreno ABC / ESPN3 2:35 p.m. Sweden vs. France ESPN+ Sun, Sep 6 8:50 a.m. Wales vs. Bulgaria ESPN3 8:50 a.m. Andorra vs. Faroe Islands ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Hungary vs. Russia ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Republic of Ireland vs. Finland Healey and Moreno ESPNEWS 11:50 a.m. Slovenia vs. Moldova ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Spain vs. Ukraine ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Switzerland vs. Germany ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Serbia vs. Turkey Dyer and Bonetti ESPNEWS 2:35 p.m. Kosovo vs. Greece ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Malta vs. Latvia ESPN+ Mon, Sep 7 9:50 a.m. Kazakhstan vs. Belarus ESPN3 2:35 p.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Poland ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Netherlands vs. Italy ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Austria vs. Romania ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Northern Ireland vs. Norway ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Scotland Healey and Craig Burley ESPNEWS 2:35 p.m. Israel vs. Slovakia ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Albania vs. Lithuania ESPN+ Tue, Sep 8 11:50 a.m. Armenia vs. Estonia ESPN3 11:50 a.m. Georgia vs. North Macedonia ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Belgium vs. Iceland ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Denmark vs. England Healey and Burley ESPN2 2:35 p.m. France vs. Croatia ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Sweden vs. Portugal ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Cyprus vs. Azerbaijan ESPN3 2:35 p.m. Luxembourg vs. Montenegro ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. San Marino vs. Liechtenstein ESPN+

All matches and times subject to change.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

With the upcoming debut of the German Bundesliga on ESPN platforms, ESPN+ will be home to the most comprehensive collection of live soccer available on one platform in the United States. Led by the Bundesliga and Italian Serie A, UEFA Nations League, the soccer portfolio on ESPN+ also includes the English FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Spanish Copa Del Rey, Eredivisie, Major League Soccer, Scottish Premier League, EFL Championship, USL and more.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

ABOUT THE UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

The UEFA Nations League is the European national-team competition that replaces friendlies with competitive matches. The four group winners of the top-ranked League A qualify for the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2021 – a knockout tournament which will be hosted by one of the quartet. The remaining sides compete for promotion and relegation.

A new league structure has been introduced since the first edition, comprising 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and seven teams in League D. The group winners in Leagues B, C and D gain promotion. Those finishing bottom of the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated. Two League C teams will be relegated to League D for the third edition of the competition in 2022/23. Those two teams are determined by play-offs (home and away) between the four fourth-ranked teams from each League C group.

