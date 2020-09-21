Week 4 Features 18 Ranked Teams in Action on ESPN Networks, No. 12 Miami Slated for Second Straight Appearance on ABC’s Saturday Night Football

SEC Kicks Off First Week with Six Games Across ESPN Networks

28 Games Featured on ESPN Platforms

Debut of CFB on ESPN Radio

With the SEC returning to action, ESPN networks will play host to 18 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 4, highlighted by No. 12 Miami hosting in-state ACC foe Florida State for ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Molly McGrath on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In total, 28 games are set for ESPN platforms this weekend, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday afternoon slate kicks off with No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr., and Paul Carcaterra teaming up at noon, followed by Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announcing West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Over on ESPN at 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Army and No. 14 Cincinnati will face off as one of three matchups between two ranked teams, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich on the call.

The SEC kicks off their first week of play this weekend. In primetime on ESPN, No. 2 Alabama heads to CoMo to take on Mizzou for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week, featuring Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams announcing the action at 7 p.m. On ESPN at noon, No. 5 Florida travels to Ole Miss, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Marty Smith on the call. The game will be live on ESPN Radio with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones, marking the debut of live games on radio this fall.

On SEC Network, a ranked matchup between No. 23 Kentucky and No. 8 Auburn starts the SECN season with the regular primetime crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic getting the action underway at noon. At 4 p.m. on SECN, No. 4 Georgia heads to Arkansas with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Tera Talmadge on the call. In primetime, Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will announce the first SEC Saturday Night of the season with No. 16 Tennessee taking on South Carolina in Columbia.

Several big ACC matchups are slated for ACC Network this weekend, kicking off with the ranked showdown between No. 24 Louisville and No. 21 Pittsburgh at noon, featuring Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Kelsey Riggs announcing the action. NC State, coming off a down-to-the-wire win against in-state ACC rival Wake Forest, travels to No. 20 Virginia Tech that evening. That 8 p.m. ACCN game will be called by the crew of Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 4 Highlights

Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana: Saturday at noon, ESPN2 Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Saturday at noon, ESPN2 No. 13 UCF at East Carolina: Saturday at noon, ESPN+ Announcers: Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland

Saturday at noon, ESPN+ Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Announcers: Mike Morgan, Andre Ware, Taylor Davis

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Troy at No. 18 BYU: Saturday at 10:15 p.m., ESPN Announcers: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

Saturday at 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.