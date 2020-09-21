Week 4 Features 18 Ranked Teams in Action on ESPN Networks, No. 12 Miami Slated for Second Straight Appearance on ABC’s Saturday Night Football
- SEC Kicks Off First Week with Six Games Across ESPN Networks
- 28 Games Featured on ESPN Platforms
- Debut of CFB on ESPN Radio
With the SEC returning to action, ESPN networks will play host to 18 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 4, highlighted by No. 12 Miami hosting in-state ACC foe Florida State for ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Molly McGrath on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET.
In total, 28 games are set for ESPN platforms this weekend, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.
ABC’s Saturday afternoon slate kicks off with No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr., and Paul Carcaterra teaming up at noon, followed by Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announcing West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Over on ESPN at 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Army and No. 14 Cincinnati will face off as one of three matchups between two ranked teams, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich on the call.
The SEC kicks off their first week of play this weekend. In primetime on ESPN, No. 2 Alabama heads to CoMo to take on Mizzou for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week, featuring Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams announcing the action at 7 p.m. On ESPN at noon, No. 5 Florida travels to Ole Miss, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Marty Smith on the call. The game will be live on ESPN Radio with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones, marking the debut of live games on radio this fall.
On SEC Network, a ranked matchup between No. 23 Kentucky and No. 8 Auburn starts the SECN season with the regular primetime crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic getting the action underway at noon. At 4 p.m. on SECN, No. 4 Georgia heads to Arkansas with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Tera Talmadge on the call. In primetime, Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will announce the first SEC Saturday Night of the season with No. 16 Tennessee taking on South Carolina in Columbia.
Several big ACC matchups are slated for ACC Network this weekend, kicking off with the ranked showdown between No. 24 Louisville and No. 21 Pittsburgh at noon, featuring Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Kelsey Riggs announcing the action. NC State, coming off a down-to-the-wire win against in-state ACC rival Wake Forest, travels to No. 20 Virginia Tech that evening. That 8 p.m. ACCN game will be called by the crew of Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 4 Highlights
- Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana: Saturday at noon, ESPN2
- Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
- No. 13 UCF at East Carolina: Saturday at noon, ESPN+
- Announcers: Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland
- Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
- Announcers: Mike Morgan, Andre Ware, Taylor Davis
- Troy at No. 18 BYU: Saturday at 10:15 p.m., ESPN
- Announcers: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony
Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Sep 24
|7:30 p.m.
|UAB at South Alabama
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic, Jr., Lauren Sisler
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 26
|Noon
|No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr., Paul Carcaterra
|ABC
|No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Marty Smith
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Georgia State at Charlotte
Mike Couzens, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SECN
|No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Kelsey Riggs
|ACCN
|Georgia Tech at Syracuse
|ESPN3
|No. 13 UCF at East Carolina
Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland
|ESPN+
|Campbell at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Florida International at Liberty
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
|ABC
|No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Tulsa at Arkansas State
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris
|ESPN2
|UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Tera Talmadge
|SEC Network
|Duke at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Texas State at Boston College
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Alabama at Missouri
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams
|ESPN
|Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN3
|North Texas at Houston
Tyler Denning, Stan Routt
|ESPN+
|Stephen F. Austin at SMU
David Saltzman, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 12 Miami
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M
Mike Morgan, Andre Ware, Taylor Davis
|SEC Network Alternate
|Kansas at Baylor
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|NC State at No. 20 Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|10:15 p.m.
|Troy at No. 18 BYU
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN