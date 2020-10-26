ABC’s Saturday Night Football Boasts Big Ten Battle Between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 18 Penn State, All Top-Five Teams Featured on ESPN Networks

Amanda Brooks 15 hours ago

  • ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features Ranked Buckeyes-Nittany Lions Showdown
  • Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia All Play on ESPN Networks
  • Mississippi State-Alabama Set for Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week
  • College Football Playoff: Top 25 Presented by PlayStation 5 Previews Season Ahead

ESPN networks will welcome 14 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 9, including all of the top five teams and eight of the top 10. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the highly-anticipated matchup between No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Happy Valley. In total, 28 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday slate also includes Boston College at top-ranked Clemson at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action. This is Tessitore’s second time this season calling a game that features Boston College, both his alma mater and where his son is the backup punter and starting holder. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Marty Smith will call No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech. This will be Notre Dame alum Golic Sr.’s first time calling a Fighting Irish game since 2002, a milestone that was initially set for Notre Dame-Wake Forest earlier this season.

In primetime on ESPN, Mississippi State takes on No. 2 Alabama for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will announce the action from Tuscaloosa. In another ranked matchup on ESPN Saturday, No. 7 Cincinnati plays host to Memphis at noon, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Paul Carcaterra calling the contest.

A quartet of ranked teams are also set for ESPN networks Saturday. No. 16 Kansas State takes on West Virginia at noon on ESPN2, with Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Jerry Punch teaming up for the call. On ESPNU, No. 20 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated with a matchup against Georgia State, with Mike Corey and Jay Walker calling the action at noon. In primetime, Navy visits No. 22 SMU on ESPN2, with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. To close out the night Saturday, the undefeated Cougars welcome Western Kentucky to Provo at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN. The trio of Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony are set to announce the late-night matchup.

ACC Network will close out its Saturday slate with No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia on ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m., with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action. Also on ACC Network and ESPN Radio, Virginia Tech at Louisville is set for 4 p.m. with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Eric Wood announcing on TV, while Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones will have the radio call.

SEC Network will have a trio of ranked teams on its air Saturday, as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic team up to announce No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky at noon. In primetime, Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Lauren Sisler will be on the call for SEC Saturday Night featuring Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., while Missouri at No. 10 Florida will be live on SEC Network Alternate also at 7:30 p.m., with Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason and Taylor Davis calling the action.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 Previews Season Ahead
Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., ESPN will air College Football Playoff: Top 25 Presented by PlayStation 5, previewing the season ahead and how it could impact the CFP rankings, which will first be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Thu, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Georgia Southern
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Lericia Harris		 ESPN
Fri, Oct 30 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Maryland
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  9 p.m. East Carolina at Tulsa
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
Sat, Oct 31 Noon Boston College at No. 1 Clemson
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
  No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Jerry Punch		 ESPN2
  No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Mike Corey, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
  No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  Wake Forest at Syracuse
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
  Temple at Tulane
Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. UCF at Houston
David Saltzman, Stan Routt		 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Rice at Southern Mississippi ESPN3
  Troy at Arkansas State ESPN3
  3:30 p.m. No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Marty Smith		 ABC
  Northwestern at Iowa
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams		 ESPN
  TCU at Baylor
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Kris Budden		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe
Bill Roth, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport		 SEC Network
  Virginia Tech at Louisville
TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ACC Network/ESPN Radio
  7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
  Charlotte at Duke ESPN3
  7:30 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor		 ABC
  Navy at No. 22 SMU
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN2
  Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler		 SEC Network
  Missouri at No. 10 Florida
Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason, Taylor Davis		 SEC Network Alternate
  8 p.m. Louisiana at Texas State
Mike Couzens, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
  No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George		 ACC Network
  10:15 p.m. Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive

Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
