ABC’s Saturday Night Football Boasts Big Ten Battle Between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 18 Penn State, All Top-Five Teams Featured on ESPN Networks

ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features Ranked Buckeyes-Nittany Lions Showdown

Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia All Play on ESPN Networks

Mississippi State-Alabama Set for Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week

College Football Playoff: Top 25 Presented by PlayStation 5 Previews Season Ahead

ESPN networks will welcome 14 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 9, including all of the top five teams and eight of the top 10. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the highly-anticipated matchup between No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Happy Valley. In total, 28 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday slate also includes Boston College at top-ranked Clemson at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action. This is Tessitore’s second time this season calling a game that features Boston College, both his alma mater and where his son is the backup punter and starting holder. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Marty Smith will call No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech. This will be Notre Dame alum Golic Sr.’s first time calling a Fighting Irish game since 2002, a milestone that was initially set for Notre Dame-Wake Forest earlier this season.

In primetime on ESPN, Mississippi State takes on No. 2 Alabama for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will announce the action from Tuscaloosa. In another ranked matchup on ESPN Saturday, No. 7 Cincinnati plays host to Memphis at noon, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Paul Carcaterra calling the contest.

A quartet of ranked teams are also set for ESPN networks Saturday. No. 16 Kansas State takes on West Virginia at noon on ESPN2, with Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Jerry Punch teaming up for the call. On ESPNU, No. 20 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated with a matchup against Georgia State, with Mike Corey and Jay Walker calling the action at noon. In primetime, Navy visits No. 22 SMU on ESPN2, with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. To close out the night Saturday, the undefeated Cougars welcome Western Kentucky to Provo at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN. The trio of Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony are set to announce the late-night matchup.

ACC Network will close out its Saturday slate with No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia on ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m., with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action. Also on ACC Network and ESPN Radio, Virginia Tech at Louisville is set for 4 p.m. with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Eric Wood announcing on TV, while Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones will have the radio call.

SEC Network will have a trio of ranked teams on its air Saturday, as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic team up to announce No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky at noon. In primetime, Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Lauren Sisler will be on the call for SEC Saturday Night featuring Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., while Missouri at No. 10 Florida will be live on SEC Network Alternate also at 7:30 p.m., with Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason and Taylor Davis calling the action.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., ESPN will air College Football Playoff: Top 25 Presented by PlayStation 5, previewing the season ahead and how it could impact the CFP rankings, which will first be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Thu, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Georgia Southern

Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Lericia Harris ESPN Fri, Oct 30 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Maryland

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Quint Kessenich ESPN 9 p.m. East Carolina at Tulsa

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 Sat, Oct 31 Noon Boston College at No. 1 Clemson

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ABC Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Paul Carcaterra ESPN No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Jerry Punch ESPN2 No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Mike Corey, Jay Walker ESPNU No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network Wake Forest at Syracuse

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network Temple at Tulane

Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland ESPN+ 2 p.m. UCF at Houston

David Saltzman, Stan Routt ESPN+ 3 p.m. Rice at Southern Mississippi ESPN3 Troy at Arkansas State ESPN3 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Marty Smith ABC Northwestern at Iowa

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams ESPN TCU at Baylor

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Kris Budden ESPN2 4 p.m. Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe

Bill Roth, Dustin Fox ESPNU Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport SEC Network Virginia Tech at Louisville

TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ACC Network/ESPN Radio 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ESPN Charlotte at Duke ESPN3 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor ABC Navy at No. 22 SMU

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN2 Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler SEC Network Missouri at No. 10 Florida

Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason, Taylor Davis SEC Network Alternate 8 p.m. Louisiana at Texas State

Mike Couzens, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 10:15 p.m. Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

