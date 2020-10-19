ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota as Big Ten Returns, Week 8 Sees a Dozen Ranked Teams Highlighted on ESPN Networks

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

  • Big Ten Opens the Season on ABC’s Saturday Night Football
  • No. 3 Notre Dame-Pittsburgh is the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week
  • ESPN Teams Up with Lil Baby for ‘A Whole New Season’ Spot, “Woah (O.M.G. Remix)”

ESPN networks will play host to 12 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 8, with ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One featuring No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Minneapolis, one of three showdowns of ranked teams on ESPN networks this weekend. In total, 29 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.

Other Saturday matchups featuring two ranked teams include No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina at noon on ESPN, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Marty Smith announcing the action. On ESPN2 at 9 p.m., Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Kris Budden will call No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU.

In primetime on ESPN, South Carolina takes on defending National Champion LSU. The 7 p.m. contest will also be available on ESPN Radio. The TV crew is Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Quint Kessenich, and the ESPN Radio announcers are Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones.

ABC’s Saturday slate kicks off at noon, with the Big 12 battle between Oklahoma at TCU, as Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe team up for the call. The 3:30 p.m. game is an ACC showdown featuring No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath on ABC. The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Panthers is this week’s Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.

A pair of unbeaten teams, No. 12 BYU and No. 25 Coastal Carolina, are also set for ESPN networks Saturday. The Chanticleers, who received a Top 25 ranking for the first time in program history, host Georgia Southern at noon on ESPNU, with Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia calling the action. To close out the night Saturday, the undefeated Cougars welcome Texas State to Provo at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN. The trio of Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony are set to announce the late night matchup.

ACC Network will bookend its Saturday slate with a duo of ranked teams. Top-ranked Clemson hosts Syracuse at noon, with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Lericia Harris. At 8 p.m., Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George will call Virginia at No. 11 Miami for ACC Network Primetime Football.

SEC Network will air a pair of afternoon conference games, as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic team up to announce Auburn at Ole Miss at noon, followed by Kentucky at Missouri at 4 p.m. with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport on the call.

ESPN Ramps Up to ‘A Whole New Season’ with New Spot Featuring Lil Baby’s “Woah (O.M.G. Remix)”
ESPN’s marketing team has partnered with Lil Baby for a new college football spot (in the video above) and to drop an unreleased track, “Woah (O.M.G. Remix),” celebrating the return of the Big Ten, Mountain West, MAC and Pac-12 over the coming weeks. Lil Baby is the biggest streaming artist of 2020. He recently passed the 20 billion mark in streams, and his album “My Turn” is the highest-selling and highest-streaming album of the year.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 8 Highlights

  • Baylor at Texas: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN
    • Announcers: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Allison Williams
  • No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Thu, Oct 22 7:30 p.m. Arkansas State at Appalachian State
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Marty Smith		 ESPN
Fri, Oct 23 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at FIU ESPN3
7:30 p.m. Tulsa at South Florida
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 24 Noon Oklahoma at TCU
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe		 ABC
No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Marty Smith		 ESPN
Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
Auburn at Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
Florida State at Louisville ESPN3
Temple at Memphis
Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland		 ESPN+
1 p.m. Southern Mississippi at Liberty ESPN3
2 p.m. Tulane at UCF
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Eric Wood		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath		 ABC
Baylor at Texas
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Allison Williams		 ESPN
No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ESPN3
Middle Tennessee at Rice ESPN3
UTEP at Charlotte ESPN+
4 p.m. Georgia State at Troy
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
Kentucky at Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport		 SEC Network
Chattanooga at Western Kentucky ESPN3
5:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN2
7 p.m. South Carolina at LSU
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor		 ABC
8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at UTSA
Mike Couzens, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
Virginia at No. 11 Miami
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George		 ACC Network
9 p.m. No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Kris Budden		 ESPN2
10:15 p.m. Texas State at No. 12 BYU
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
