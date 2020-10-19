ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota as Big Ten Returns, Week 8 Sees a Dozen Ranked Teams Highlighted on ESPN Networks
- Big Ten Opens the Season on ABC’s Saturday Night Football
- No. 3 Notre Dame-Pittsburgh is the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week
- ESPN Teams Up with Lil Baby for ‘A Whole New Season’ Spot, “Woah (O.M.G. Remix)”
ESPN networks will play host to 12 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 8, with ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One featuring No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Minneapolis, one of three showdowns of ranked teams on ESPN networks this weekend. In total, 29 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.
Other Saturday matchups featuring two ranked teams include No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina at noon on ESPN, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Marty Smith announcing the action. On ESPN2 at 9 p.m., Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Kris Budden will call No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU.
In primetime on ESPN, South Carolina takes on defending National Champion LSU. The 7 p.m. contest will also be available on ESPN Radio. The TV crew is Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Quint Kessenich, and the ESPN Radio announcers are Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones.
ABC’s Saturday slate kicks off at noon, with the Big 12 battle between Oklahoma at TCU, as Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe team up for the call. The 3:30 p.m. game is an ACC showdown featuring No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath on ABC. The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Panthers is this week’s Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.
A pair of unbeaten teams, No. 12 BYU and No. 25 Coastal Carolina, are also set for ESPN networks Saturday. The Chanticleers, who received a Top 25 ranking for the first time in program history, host Georgia Southern at noon on ESPNU, with Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia calling the action. To close out the night Saturday, the undefeated Cougars welcome Texas State to Provo at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN. The trio of Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony are set to announce the late night matchup.
ACC Network will bookend its Saturday slate with a duo of ranked teams. Top-ranked Clemson hosts Syracuse at noon, with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Lericia Harris. At 8 p.m., Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George will call Virginia at No. 11 Miami for ACC Network Primetime Football.
SEC Network will air a pair of afternoon conference games, as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic team up to announce Auburn at Ole Miss at noon, followed by Kentucky at Missouri at 4 p.m. with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport on the call.
ESPN Ramps Up to ‘A Whole New Season’ with New Spot Featuring Lil Baby’s “Woah (O.M.G. Remix)”
ESPN’s marketing team has partnered with Lil Baby for a new college football spot (in the video above) and to drop an unreleased track, “Woah (O.M.G. Remix),” celebrating the return of the Big Ten, Mountain West, MAC and Pac-12 over the coming weeks. Lil Baby is the biggest streaming artist of 2020. He recently passed the 20 billion mark in streams, and his album “My Turn” is the highest-selling and highest-streaming album of the year.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 8 Highlights
- Baylor at Texas: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Announcers: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Allison Williams
- No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Thu, Oct 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Appalachian State
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Marty Smith
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 23
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at FIU
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at South Florida
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 24
|Noon
|Oklahoma at TCU
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Marty Smith
|ESPN
|Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Auburn at Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|Florida State at Louisville
|ESPN3
|Temple at Memphis
Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southern Mississippi at Liberty
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Tulane at UCF
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Eric Wood
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Baylor at Texas
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Allison Williams
|ESPN
|No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|ESPN3
|Middle Tennessee at Rice
|ESPN3
|UTEP at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Georgia State at Troy
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Georgia Tech at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|Kentucky at Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|Chattanooga at Western Kentucky
|ESPN3
|5:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Texas Tech
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at LSU
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN
|Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
|ABC
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at UTSA
Mike Couzens, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Virginia at No. 11 Miami
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|10:15 p.m.
|Texas State at No. 12 BYU
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive