ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota as Big Ten Returns, Week 8 Sees a Dozen Ranked Teams Highlighted on ESPN Networks

Big Ten Opens the Season on ABC’s Saturday Night Football

No. 3 Notre Dame-Pittsburgh is the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week

ESPN Teams Up with Lil Baby for ‘A Whole New Season’ Spot, “Woah (O.M.G. Remix)”

ESPN networks will play host to 12 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 8, with ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One featuring No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Minneapolis, one of three showdowns of ranked teams on ESPN networks this weekend. In total, 29 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Thursday, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.

Other Saturday matchups featuring two ranked teams include No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina at noon on ESPN, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Marty Smith announcing the action. On ESPN2 at 9 p.m., Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Kris Budden will call No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU.

In primetime on ESPN, South Carolina takes on defending National Champion LSU. The 7 p.m. contest will also be available on ESPN Radio. The TV crew is Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Quint Kessenich, and the ESPN Radio announcers are Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones.

ABC’s Saturday slate kicks off at noon, with the Big 12 battle between Oklahoma at TCU, as Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe team up for the call. The 3:30 p.m. game is an ACC showdown featuring No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath on ABC. The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Panthers is this week’s Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.

A pair of unbeaten teams, No. 12 BYU and No. 25 Coastal Carolina, are also set for ESPN networks Saturday. The Chanticleers, who received a Top 25 ranking for the first time in program history, host Georgia Southern at noon on ESPNU, with Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia calling the action. To close out the night Saturday, the undefeated Cougars welcome Texas State to Provo at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN. The trio of Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony are set to announce the late night matchup.

ACC Network will bookend its Saturday slate with a duo of ranked teams. Top-ranked Clemson hosts Syracuse at noon, with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Lericia Harris. At 8 p.m., Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George will call Virginia at No. 11 Miami for ACC Network Primetime Football.

SEC Network will air a pair of afternoon conference games, as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic team up to announce Auburn at Ole Miss at noon, followed by Kentucky at Missouri at 4 p.m. with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport on the call.

ESPN Ramps Up to ‘A Whole New Season’ with New Spot Featuring Lil Baby’s “Woah (O.M.G. Remix)”

ESPN’s marketing team has partnered with Lil Baby for a new college football spot (in the video above) and to drop an unreleased track, “Woah (O.M.G. Remix),” celebrating the return of the Big Ten, Mountain West, MAC and Pac-12 over the coming weeks. Lil Baby is the biggest streaming artist of 2020. He recently passed the 20 billion mark in streams, and his album “My Turn” is the highest-selling and highest-streaming album of the year.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 8 Highlights

Baylor at Texas: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN Announcers: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Allison Williams

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Thu, Oct 22 7:30 p.m. Arkansas State at Appalachian State

Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Marty Smith ESPN Fri, Oct 23 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at FIU ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at South Florida

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Oct 24 Noon Oklahoma at TCU

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ABC No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Marty Smith ESPN Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris ACC Network Auburn at Ole Miss

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network Florida State at Louisville ESPN3 Temple at Memphis

Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southern Mississippi at Liberty ESPN3 2 p.m. Tulane at UCF

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Eric Wood ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ABC Baylor at Texas

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Allison Williams ESPN No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ESPN3 Middle Tennessee at Rice ESPN3 UTEP at Charlotte ESPN+ 4 p.m. Georgia State at Troy

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Georgia Tech at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network Kentucky at Missouri

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport SEC Network Chattanooga at Western Kentucky ESPN3 5:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN2 7 p.m. South Carolina at LSU

TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor ABC 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at UTSA

Mike Couzens, Jay Walker ESPNU Virginia at No. 11 Miami

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Kris Budden ESPN2 10:15 p.m. Texas State at No. 12 BYU

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive