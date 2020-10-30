College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads to Happy Valley for Big Ten Showdown Between No. 18 Penn State and No. 2 Ohio State

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its eighth road show of the season, originating from Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., as No. 18 Penn State hosts No. 2 Ohio State on ABC’s Saturday Night Football. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined on-site by Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso and Desmond Howard (video) joining the show live from their homes. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit and Taylor will join Chris Fowler for the call of ABC’s Saturday Night Football featuring the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

Long Way Home – “I was born in a refugee camp…” That’s how Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye began his improbable journey from West Africa, to America, to Ann Arbor. It’s a story of war, of loss, and of survival. At its core, it’s the story of a son, and his boundless will to help his immigrant mother, and honor the sacrifices she made for her children to have a better life. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. breaks down last week’s Play of the Year with Maria Taylor

Full reaction to Trevor Lawrence news and live pregame coverage of Boston College at No. 1 Clemson (noon, ABC)

Behind the scenes with Indiana and Arkansas, two schools who have turned their programs around this season

Corso Facts

Corso has opened the season with seven straight correct headgear picks with the seven favorites winning The only other time he opened a year with eight straight wins was 1999 when he had a perfect season

Corso is 4-3 in headgear picks at Penn State He has picked against Penn State 14 times and is 11-3 when picking against the Nittany Lions He has picked Penn State six times and is 4-2 in those six picks.

Corso has put on the Ohio State headgear 31 times and is 22-9 when picking the Buckeyes. Lee is 6-10 when picking against the Buckeyes and has lost each of the last four times he’s picked against the first mascot head he donned in 1996.



Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is GameDay’s eighth trip to Penn State The Lions are 4-3 with GameDay in town, including a one-point loss to Ohio State in 2018

This is the fourth straight year and 11th time overall the show has been to the Ohio State/Penn State game The Buckeyes have won eight of the previous 10 with GameDay present Ohio State is 6-1 in Columbus and 2-1 at Penn State



