College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Rows the Boat to Minnesota as the No. 21 Gophers Face No. 18 Michigan on ABC’s Saturday Night Football

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its seventh road show of the season, originating from TCF Bank Stadium, as No. 21 Minnesota hosts No. 18 Michigan, one of many games this weekend that marks the start of Big Ten play this season. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined on-site by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor, who rejoins the crew after completing NBA Countdown hosting duties, and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso from his home in Orlando. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit and Taylor will join Chris Fowler for the call of ABC’s Saturday Night Football, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

The Waiting – For the Big Ten, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple picking will soon be replaced with locker room speeches, tackles and touchdowns. A look at how players and coaches have been spending their Saturdays away from the field in the “longest offseason ever.” Reporter: Jen Lada

– For the Big Ten, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple picking will soon be replaced with locker room speeches, tackles and touchdowns. A look at how players and coaches have been spending their Saturdays away from the field in the “longest offseason ever.” Reporter: Jen Lada Justin Time – Kirk Herbstreit sits down with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to talk about his return to the Buckeyes, his role in the ‘We Want to Play’ movement, going vegan, and how last year’s loss to Clemson will shape this season.

– Kirk Herbstreit sits down with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to talk about his return to the Buckeyes, his role in the ‘We Want to Play’ movement, going vegan, and how last year’s loss to Clemson will shape this season. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman sits (virtually) with Maria Taylor

Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck will join the show live

Corso Facts

Lee Corso is a perfect 6-0 in headgear picks, as the favorite has won by at least 13 points each week at the location of GameDay The only other time Corso opened a season with seven straight wins was 1999. His last streak of seven straight headgear wins game in 2013

When GameDay was in Minnesota last year, Corso incorrectly picked Minnesota to beat Wisconsin

Corso has picked Michigan 11 times and is 7-4 when picking the Wolverines – but has lost three of the last four instances He’s picked against the Wolverines 15 times and is 11-4 when picking against Michigan



Stats from ‘The Bear’