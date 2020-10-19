MACtion Returns with Five Primetime Games across ESPN Platforms on Nov. 4

Mid-American Conference midweek matchups set for three nights in November

MAC Football Championship Game to air Dec. 18 on ESPN or ESPN2

When the Mid-American Conference kicks off its 2020 football season on Wednesday, Nov. 4, ESPN platforms will feature five opening-night games in primetime. In all, three nights of midweek MACtion matchups have been announced for ESPN networks in November.

The first night of MAC games on Nov. 4 will begin at 6 p.m. ET with Western Michigan at Akron on ESPN3 and Eastern Michigan at Kent State streaming live on ESPN+. Three more conference games will be featured on ESPN networks that night – Ohio at Central Michigan (7 p.m., ESPN), Buffalo at Northern Illinois (7 p.m., ESPN2), and Bowling Green at Toledo (8 p.m., ESPNU).

On Nov. 10-11, four more MAC primetime games will air across ESPN networks. Additional games are planned for Nov. 17 and 18 (matchups TBD), and the 24th MAC Football Championship Game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2 on Friday, Dec. 18. All games will be available on the ESPN App.

The remaining weeks of Mid-American Conference games on ESPN will be announced later this fall. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

2020 Mid-American Conference Games on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Wed, Nov 4 6 p.m. Western Michigan at Akron ESPN3 Eastern Michigan at Kent State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Ohio at Central Michigan ESPN Buffalo at Northern Illinois ESPN2 8 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo ESPNU Tues, Nov 10 7 p.m. Kent State at Bowling Green ESPNU 8 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo ESPN Wed, Nov 11 8 p.m. Toledo at Western Michigan ESPN2 Central Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPNU Fri, Dec 18 TBD MAC Championship Game (Detroit, Mich.) ESPN or ESPN2

* Additional Mid-American Conference games on ESPN will be announced later this fall

– 30 –