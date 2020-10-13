Top-Ranked Squads Take CFB’s Center Stage on ESPN and ABC, ESPN Networks Spotlight a Dozen Top 25 Teams in Week 7
ESPN networks will play host to 12 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 7, including No. 1 Clemson, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 10 Florida. The Gators’ SEC showdown with defending national champion LSU is at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams calling the action from Gainesville. In total, 25 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Wednesday, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.
ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the undefeated Tar Heels traveling to Tallahassee for a matchup against Florida State at 7:30 p.m. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will be on the call from Doak Campbell Stadium. Also on ABC and ESPN Radio Saturday, No. 1 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech at noon with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Marty Smith calling the action, while Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones will be live on the ESPN Radio broadcast. ABC’s 3:30 p.m. game highlights an American matchup between UCF and Memphis, with the Knights winning the last 13 straight contests. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Paul Carcaterra are on the call.
ESPN will feature an American doubleheader on Friday evening, with No. 17 SMU kicking things off at Tulane at 6 p.m., with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Lauren Sisler calling the action. At 9:30 p.m., Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Kris Budden will team up to announce No. 14 BYU at Houston.
Including top-ranked Clemson on ABC Saturday, every game in the noon window features a ranked team. On ESPN, No. 15 Auburn plays at South Carolina with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe on the call. On ESPN2, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Lericia Harris team up for No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa. ACC Network will see No. 13 Miami host Pittsburgh with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Alex Chappell announcing the action. On SEC Network, the SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will call the SEC East showdown of Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee at noon.
ESPN’s college networks will see additional ranked action Saturday, as No. 11 Texas A&M takes on Mississippi State and Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense at 4 p.m. on SEC Network. The trio of Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will be on the call. On ACC Network Primetime Football, No. 23 Virginia Tech hosts Boston College at 8 p.m., with the crew of Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action.
Additional Week 7 Highlights (all on ESPN)
- Coastal Carolina at No. 21 Louisiana: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
- Announcers: Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain, Lericia Harris
- Georgia State at Arkansas State: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
- Announcers: Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Tera Talmadge
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Wed, Oct 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at No. 21 Louisiana
Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain, Lericia Harris
|ESPN
|Thu, Oct 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at Arkansas State
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Tera Talmadge
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 16
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 SMU at Tulane
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 14 BYU at Houston
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 17
|Noon
|No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Marty Smith
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ABC
|No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris
|ESPN2
|Texas State at South Alabama
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Pittsburgh at No. 13 Miami
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Alex Chappell
|ACC Network
|Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|Liberty at Syracuse
|ESPN3
|South Florida at Temple
Dave Leno, Ken Dunek
|ESPN+
|Navy at East Carolina
Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UCF at Memphis
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Paul Carcaterra
|ABC
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN2
|Duke at NC State
|ESPN3
|Eastern Kentucky at Troy
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|LSU at No. 10 Florida
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams
|ESPN
|UMass at Georgia Southern
Bill Roth, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Virginia at Wake Forest
Wes Durham, Eric Wood, Jerry Punch
|ACC Network
|No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Southern Mississippi at UTEP
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Florida International at Charlotte
Mike Couzens, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive