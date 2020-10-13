Top-Ranked Squads Take CFB’s Center Stage on ESPN and ABC, ESPN Networks Spotlight a Dozen Top 25 Teams in Week 7

ESPN networks will play host to 12 AP Top 25 ranked teams in Week 7, including No. 1 Clemson, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 10 Florida. The Gators’ SEC showdown with defending national champion LSU is at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams calling the action from Gainesville. In total, 25 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Wednesday, and every matchup is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the undefeated Tar Heels traveling to Tallahassee for a matchup against Florida State at 7:30 p.m. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will be on the call from Doak Campbell Stadium. Also on ABC and ESPN Radio Saturday, No. 1 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech at noon with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Marty Smith calling the action, while Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones will be live on the ESPN Radio broadcast. ABC’s 3:30 p.m. game highlights an American matchup between UCF and Memphis, with the Knights winning the last 13 straight contests. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Paul Carcaterra are on the call.

ESPN will feature an American doubleheader on Friday evening, with No. 17 SMU kicking things off at Tulane at 6 p.m., with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Lauren Sisler calling the action. At 9:30 p.m., Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Kris Budden will team up to announce No. 14 BYU at Houston.

Including top-ranked Clemson on ABC Saturday, every game in the noon window features a ranked team. On ESPN, No. 15 Auburn plays at South Carolina with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe on the call. On ESPN2, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Lericia Harris team up for No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa. ACC Network will see No. 13 Miami host Pittsburgh with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Alex Chappell announcing the action. On SEC Network, the SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will call the SEC East showdown of Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee at noon.

ESPN’s college networks will see additional ranked action Saturday, as No. 11 Texas A&M takes on Mississippi State and Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense at 4 p.m. on SEC Network. The trio of Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will be on the call. On ACC Network Primetime Football, No. 23 Virginia Tech hosts Boston College at 8 p.m., with the crew of Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action.

Additional Week 7 Highlights (all on ESPN)

Coastal Carolina at No. 21 Louisiana: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Announcers: Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain, Lericia Harris

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Arkansas State: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Announcers: Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Tera Talmadge

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Wed, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 21 Louisiana

Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain, Lericia Harris ESPN Thu, Oct 15 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Arkansas State

Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Tera Talmadge ESPN Fri, Oct 16 6 p.m. No. 17 SMU at Tulane

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Lauren Sisler ESPN 9:30 p.m. No. 14 BYU at Houston

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Kris Budden ESPN Sat, Oct 17 Noon No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech

TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Marty Smith

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ABC No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina

Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ESPN No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris ESPN2 Texas State at South Alabama

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Pittsburgh at No. 13 Miami

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Alex Chappell ACC Network Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network Liberty at Syracuse ESPN3 South Florida at Temple

Dave Leno, Ken Dunek ESPN+ Navy at East Carolina

Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UCF at Memphis

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Paul Carcaterra ABC Ole Miss at Arkansas

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tera Talmadge ESPN2 Duke at NC State ESPN3 Eastern Kentucky at Troy ESPN3 4 p.m. LSU at No. 10 Florida

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams ESPN UMass at Georgia Southern

Bill Roth, Dustin Fox ESPNU Virginia at Wake Forest

Wes Durham, Eric Wood, Jerry Punch ACC Network No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ABC Southern Mississippi at UTEP

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden ESPN2 8 p.m. Florida International at Charlotte

Mike Couzens, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive