Bedlam Set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football with Big 12 Battle Between No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Oklahoma, Nearly 20 Ranked Teams Set for ESPN Networks in Week 12
- No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern Set for ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET
- 18 Ranked Squads Slated for Games on ESPN Networks
- Nearly Three Dozen Games Across ESPN Networks
ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage heads into Week 12 with 18 Top 25 teams set to be showcased on ESPN networks this week. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will highlight a Big 12 battle between No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Oklahoma for the annual Bedlam rivalry game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. In total, 35 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Tuesday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.
ABC’s Saturday slate features two Top 25 teams on the road, including No. 4 Clemson at Florida State at noon, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Dawn Davenport announcing the action on ABC. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will call No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern, with the winner having the inside track to the Big Ten Championship Game. Badgers-Wildcats is also the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.
There are two other ranked squads in action in the noon window on Saturday, including No. 6 Florida and No. 15 Coastal Carolina. On ESPN, the sixth-ranked Gators travel to the Music City to match up with the Vanderbilt Commodores, as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Paul Carcaterra will announce the action. Over on ESPN2, the Chanticleers look to stay undefeated on the season as they host Appalachian State. Clay Matvick, Dustin Fox and Marty Smith will be calling the action.
ESPN and ESPN2 boast a pair of ranked teams playing mid-afternoon road games, with No. 7 Cincinnati taking on UCF at 3:30 p.m., with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich on the call. On ESPN2, Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Kris Budden will call No. 22 Texas at Kansas.
In Saturday primetime on ESPN, No. 23 Auburn hosts SEC East foe Tennessee at 7 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Allison Williams teaming up for the call. In the late night window, No. 20 USC travels to Utah for a 10:30 p.m. matchup on ESPN, featuring Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony announcing the action.
SEC Network’s Saturday schedule has two ranked squads slated, including No. 1 Alabama’s first SEC game on SEC Network. The top-ranked Crimson Tide host Kentucky at 4 p.m. on SECN and ESPN Radio. The crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will take the TV call, while Sean Kelley and former Alabama All-American Barrett Jones will be on the radio broadcast. On SEC Saturday Night, Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Lauren Sisler will team up to call Mississippi State on the road at No. 13 Georgia at 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Week MACtion Marches On
The Mid-American Conference is set for three mid-week matchups in Week 3 across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. On Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN, Kent State hosts rival Akron with Courtney Lyle and Dustin Fox announcing the action.
Wednesday boasts a MACtion doubleheader at 7 p.m., with Western Michigan at Central Michigan on ESPN2 and Northern Illinois traveling to Ball State on ESPNEWS. Roy Philpott and Kelly Stouffer will be on the call on ESPN2, with Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman live on ESPNEWS.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 12 Highlights
- Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Talent: Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Kris Budden
- Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana: Saturday at 2 p.m., ESPN+
- North Alabama at No. 8 BYU: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3
- No. 21 Liberty at NC State: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN3
Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Tue, Nov 17
|8 p.m.
|Akron at Kent State
Courtney Lyle, Dustin Fox
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov 18
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer
|ESPN2
|Northern Illinois at Ball State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNEWS
|Thu, Nov 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 20
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Louisville
TV: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 21
|Noon
|No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Dawn Davenport
|ABC
|No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina
Clay Matvick, Dustin Fox, Marty Smith
|ESPN2
|Houston at SMU
John Schriffen, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Wake Forest at Duke
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|LSU at Arkansas
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge
|SEC Network
|East Carolina at Temple
Dave Leno, Ken Dunek
|ESPN+
|Stephen F. Austin at Memphis
David Saltzman, Keith Moreland
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Florida International at Western Kentucky
|ESPN3
|Rice at North Texas
|ESPN3
|Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Alabama at No. 8 BYU
|ESPN3
|Arkansas State at Texas State
|ESPN3
|UTSA at Southern Mississippi
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|No. 22 Texas at Kansas
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|Middle Tennessee at Troy
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Georgia State at South Alabama
Mike Couzens, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
Chris Cotter, Eric Wood, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|SEC Network/ESPN Radio
|Abilene Christian at Virginia
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Allison Williams
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network
|Missouri at South Carolina
Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network Alternate
|No. 21 Liberty at NC State
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Navy at South Florida
Bill Roth, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 20 USC at Utah
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|TBD
|UCLA at No. 11 Oregon
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Taylor McGregor
|TBD
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive