Bedlam Set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football with Big 12 Battle Between No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Oklahoma, Nearly 20 Ranked Teams Set for ESPN Networks in Week 12

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern Set for ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET

18 Ranked Squads Slated for Games on ESPN Networks

Nearly Three Dozen Games Across ESPN Networks

ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage heads into Week 12 with 18 Top 25 teams set to be showcased on ESPN networks this week. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will highlight a Big 12 battle between No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Oklahoma for the annual Bedlam rivalry game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. In total, 35 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Tuesday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday slate features two Top 25 teams on the road, including No. 4 Clemson at Florida State at noon, with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Dawn Davenport announcing the action on ABC. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will call No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern, with the winner having the inside track to the Big Ten Championship Game. Badgers-Wildcats is also the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.

There are two other ranked squads in action in the noon window on Saturday, including No. 6 Florida and No. 15 Coastal Carolina. On ESPN, the sixth-ranked Gators travel to the Music City to match up with the Vanderbilt Commodores, as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Paul Carcaterra will announce the action. Over on ESPN2, the Chanticleers look to stay undefeated on the season as they host Appalachian State. Clay Matvick, Dustin Fox and Marty Smith will be calling the action.

ESPN and ESPN2 boast a pair of ranked teams playing mid-afternoon road games, with No. 7 Cincinnati taking on UCF at 3:30 p.m., with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich on the call. On ESPN2, Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Kris Budden will call No. 22 Texas at Kansas.

In Saturday primetime on ESPN, No. 23 Auburn hosts SEC East foe Tennessee at 7 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Allison Williams teaming up for the call. In the late night window, No. 20 USC travels to Utah for a 10:30 p.m. matchup on ESPN, featuring Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony announcing the action.

SEC Network’s Saturday schedule has two ranked squads slated, including No. 1 Alabama’s first SEC game on SEC Network. The top-ranked Crimson Tide host Kentucky at 4 p.m. on SECN and ESPN Radio. The crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will take the TV call, while Sean Kelley and former Alabama All-American Barrett Jones will be on the radio broadcast. On SEC Saturday Night, Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Lauren Sisler will team up to call Mississippi State on the road at No. 13 Georgia at 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Week MACtion Marches On

The Mid-American Conference is set for three mid-week matchups in Week 3 across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. On Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN, Kent State hosts rival Akron with Courtney Lyle and Dustin Fox announcing the action.

Wednesday boasts a MACtion doubleheader at 7 p.m., with Western Michigan at Central Michigan on ESPN2 and Northern Illinois traveling to Ball State on ESPNEWS. Roy Philpott and Kelly Stouffer will be on the call on ESPN2, with Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman live on ESPNEWS.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 12 Highlights

Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Talent: Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Kris Budden

Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana: Saturday at 2 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday at 2 p.m., ESPN+ North Alabama at No. 8 BYU: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3 No. 21 Liberty at NC State: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Tue, Nov 17 8 p.m. Akron at Kent State

Courtney Lyle, Dustin Fox ESPN Wed, Nov 18 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer ESPN2 Northern Illinois at Ball State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNEWS Thu, Nov 19 7:30 p.m. Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa

Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Kris Budden ESPN Fri, Nov 20 7 p.m. Syracuse at Louisville

TV: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Katie George

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock ESPN/ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 21 Noon No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Dawn Davenport ABC No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina

Clay Matvick, Dustin Fox, Marty Smith ESPN2 Houston at SMU

John Schriffen, Jay Walker ESPNU Wake Forest at Duke

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ACC Network LSU at Arkansas

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tera Talmadge SEC Network East Carolina at Temple

Dave Leno, Ken Dunek ESPN+ Stephen F. Austin at Memphis

David Saltzman, Keith Moreland ESPN+ 2 p.m. Florida International at Western Kentucky ESPN3 Rice at North Texas ESPN3 Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Alabama at No. 8 BYU ESPN3 Arkansas State at Texas State ESPN3 UTSA at Southern Mississippi ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ABC No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich ESPN No. 22 Texas at Kansas

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden ESPN2 Middle Tennessee at Troy ESPN3 4 p.m. Georgia State at South Alabama

Mike Couzens, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

Chris Cotter, Eric Wood, Lericia Harris ACC Network Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones SEC Network/ESPN Radio Abilene Christian at Virginia ESPN3 7 p.m. Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Allison Williams ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lauren Sisler SEC Network Missouri at South Carolina

Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Alternate No. 21 Liberty at NC State ESPN3 8 p.m. Navy at South Florida

Bill Roth, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 10:30 p.m. No. 20 USC at Utah

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony ESPN TBD UCLA at No. 11 Oregon

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Taylor McGregor TBD

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive