College Basketball is Back: ESPN Opens Men’s Season with Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s
- State Farm Champions Classic, Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona and ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire Highlight Early-Season Schedule
- Former Kansas Jayhawk and Wake Forest Head Coach Danny Manning Joins ESPN
ESPN networks are expected to present nearly 2,500 men’s college basketball games across 27 conferences during the 2020-21 season. Bringing the best players, matchups and stories to viewers, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Longhorn Network will air hundreds of games each week, including digital platforms ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.
Schedule Highlights
- State Farm Champions Classic will tip off December play on ESPN, with No. 9 Duke vs. No. 13 Michigan State and No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec. 1 (7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET)
- Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona to be played Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, featuring 12 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7 p.m., ESPN) and No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 8 Illinois (10 p.m., ESPN)
- College Hoops on ABC: ABC will have a number of men’s college basketball matchups on Saturday afternoons this January and February
- Under the Spotlight: Franchise programming, including Big Monday, Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive, Saturday Primetime Presented by H&R Block and Sonic Blockbuster return, highlighting marquee matchups throughout the season
- Challenge Accepted: ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire (Dec. 8-9) and SEC/Big 12 Challenge Presented by Continental Tire (Saturday, Jan. 30)
- ESPN+, the industry-leading direct-to-consumer streaming service, will feature more than 20 conferences, including The American, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big South, Horizon, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland, as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+
College Networks
- SEC Network: SEC Network is home to upwards of 100 men’s basketball preseason and regular season showdowns. Regular season action tips off with Morehead State vs. Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. For more info, click here.
- ACC Network: ACCN is slated to air more than 100 regular-season games this season, with Evansville at Louisville tipping off the season on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The network game schedule is available here.
- Big 12 Now on ESPN+: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry nearly 50 men’s college basketball games this season, with all ten Big 12 schools making multiple appearances on the platform. Fans can subscribe at espnplus.com.
- Longhorn Network: LHN, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to The University of Texas, will televise eight men’s basketball matchups during the 2020-21 basketball season.
Best Voices in the Sport
ESPN’s college basketball coverage will be enhanced by the best voices in the sport, with commentators bringing their knowledge, experience and analysis across all ESPN platforms. Danny Manning, all-time leading scorer at the University of Kansas and former Wake Forest head coach for the past six seasons, brings playing and coaching experience to the network as he joins ESPN’s commentator roster.
- Play-by-play duties will be handled by a number of commentators, including Jason Benetti, Mike Couzens, Kevin Brown, Rece Davis, Courtney Lyle, Tom Hart, Rich Hollenberg, Dave Flemming, Sean McDonough, Beth Mowins, Dave Pasch, Roy Philpott, Jon Sciambi, Doug Sherman, Dan Shulman, Anish Shroff, Karl Ravech, and Bob Wischusen, among others
- Game analysts include Cory Alexander, Deb Antonelli, Jay Bilas, Jon Crispin, Dan Dakich, Jimmy Dykes, Sean Farnham, Fran Fraschilla, Robbie Hummel, Chris Spatola, Bill Walton, Brooke Weisbrod, Dick Vitale and others.
- Fans will continue to see familiar faces as Kris Budden, Molly McGrath, Holly Rowe and Allison Williams, as well as Katie George (ACCN), return to bring news and reports from the sidelines
- The College GameDay Covered by State Farm team of host Rece Davis and analysts Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg return this season.
- SEC Network will feature analysts Antonelli, Pat Bradley, Dane Bradshaw, Daymeon Fishback, Joe Kleine, Jon Sundvold and Mark Wise, as well as play-by-play commentators Richard Cross, Kevin Fitzgerald, Tom Hart, Mike Morgan, Dave Neal and Philpott
- Studio coverage will be provided by Bradley, Dykes and Fishback
- ACC Network coverage will include analysts Alexander, Dan Bonner, Paul Biancardi, Jordan Cornette, Malcolm Huckaby and Spatola
- Play by play duties will be handled by Jay Alter, Chris Cotter, Wes Durham, Dave O’Brien and Anish Shroff; ACCN’s signature basketball studio show, Nothing But Net, will include Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff and Luke Hancock
- Longhorn Network will surround the network’s exclusive Texas men’s basketball games with studio programming that includes Game Plan with Shaka Smart and Lowell Galindo. Galindo will call play-by-play for the network alongside analyst Lance Blanks
To welcome back the sport and kickoff the new season, this year’s tip-off marketing campaign showcases the best of college hoops on ESPN featuring Jay Bilas.
ESPN Networks Television Schedule (subject to change)
Please note: Due to the ongoing changes related to the college basketball season, ESPN will unveil TV and digital schedules on a week-to-week basis. Schedule changes will be reflected here, as well as @ESPNPR.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|Network
|Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)
|Wed, Nov 25
|2 p.m.
|Illinois State at No. 23 Ohio State
Anish Shroff, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #2Memphis vs. St. Mary’s
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich
|ESPN2
|Drake at Kansas State
Chuckie Kempf, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at UT Arlington
Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|Bowling Green at No. 25 Michigan
Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN2
|Evansville at Louisville
Mike Couzens, David Padgett
|ACCN
|4:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #1Northern Iowa vs. Western Kentucky
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|College of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACCN
|Morehead State vs. No. 10 Kentucky
Paul Sunderland, Jimmy Dykes
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|2K Empire Classic
Semifinal #1
No. 18 Arizona State vs. Rhode Island
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #3
South Dakota State vs. No. 15 West Virginia
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|Northwestern State at No. 14 Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Alabama
Richard Cross, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 19 Texas
Lowell Galindo, Lance Blanks
|Longhorn Network
|Charleston Southern vs. NC State
|ACCN
|Houston Baptist at TCU
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|2K Empire Classic
Semifinal #2
No. 3 Villanova vs. Boston College
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #4
VCU vs. Utah State
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|Thu, Nov. 26
|Noon
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Semifinal #1
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Semifinal #2
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Consolation Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|2K Empire Classic
Third Place Game
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Consolation Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|2K Empire Classic
Championship
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov. 27
|11:30 a.m.
|HomeLight Classic
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Championship
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich
|ESPN
|Sam Houston State vs. No. 14 Texas Tech
Mark Neely, TBD
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Bryant at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Seton Hall at Louisville
Mike Couzens, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Seventh Place Game
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Fifth Place Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Longwood at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Colorado at Kansas State
Chuckie Kempf, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Third Place Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov. 28
|4 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker
Semifinal #1
South Carolina vs. Liberty
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
Rhode Island vs. South Florida
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker
Semifinal #2
Tulsa vs. TCU
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams
|ESPN3
|Texas Southern vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
Virginia Tech vs. Temple
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPNEWS
|Sun, Nov. 29
|1 p.m.
|Richmond vs. No. 10 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Iowa State
|ESPN+
|Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker
Third Place Game
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker Championship
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 17 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech
Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
Jon Sciambi, Jon Crispin
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|North Florida at Miami
Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
South Florida vs. Virginia Tech
Jon Sciambi, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|Mon, Nov. 30
|Noon
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #1
No. 19 Texas vs. Davidson
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #2
Indiana vs. Providence
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Bubbleville
St. John’s vs. Boston College
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #3
No. 16 North Carolina vs. UNLV
|ESPN2
|William & Mary at NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|UM Kansas City vs. Kansas State
|ESPNU
|Texas State at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|9:30 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #4
Stanford vs. Alabama
|ESPN2
|Tue, Dec. 1
|1:30 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Roman Legends Classic
Semifinal #1
USC vs. BYU
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|Saint Francis at No. 4 Virginia
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Roman Legends Classic
Semifinal #2
UConn vs. Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Louisville
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Consolation Game
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|State Farm Champions Classic
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Duke
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|State Farm Champions Classic
No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 10 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Consolation Game
|ESPN2
|Wed, Dec. 2
|1:30 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Third Place Game
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Championship
|ESPN
|Troy at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Florida vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Clemson
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona
No. 12 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|ESPN
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Fifth Place Game
|ESPN2
|Tarleton State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|North Florida at No. 21 Florida State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|UT Arlington at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|9:30 p.m.
|Camping World Maui Invitational
Seventh Place Game
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona
No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 2 Baylor
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|South Dakota State vs. Iowa State
|ESPN+
|Youngstown State vs. No. 15 West Virginia
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|Roman Legends Classic
Championship
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|St. John’s vs. No. 14 Texas Tech
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Roman Legends Classic
Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|VMI vs. Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Northwestern State vs. TCU
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec. 4
|2 p.m.
|UNCG at Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Boston College
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Kent State at No. 4 Virginia
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville at Georgia
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 12 Tennessee at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|South Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sat, Dec. 5
|Noon
|Bubbleville
NC State vs. UConn
|ESPNU
|TBD
|Oakland vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UNLV vs. Kansas State
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 6
|Noon
|Elon at No. 9 Duke
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 3 Villanova at No. 19 Texas
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Missouri at Wichita State
|ESPN2
|Grambling State at No. 14 Texas Tech
|ESPNU
|Stetson at Florida
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Xavier at Cincinnati
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma at TCU
|ESPN2
|UTRGV at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Hoopsgiving
No. 10 Kentucky at Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|DePaul at Iowa State
|ESPNU
|Louisiana Tech at LSU
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at TCU
|ESPN+
ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Network
|Tue, Dec. 8
|5 p.m.
|Purdue at Miami
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Minnesota
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Iowa
|ESPN
|Ohio State at Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Penn State at Virginia Tech
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Illinois at Duke
|ESPN
|Syracuse at Rutgers
|ESPN2
|Wed, Dec. 9
|5 p.m.
|Maryland at Clemson
|ESPN2
|7:15 p.m.
|Louisville at Wisconsin
|ESPN
|NC State at Michigan
|ESPN2
|Georgia Tech at Nebraska
|ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|Michigan State at Virginia
|ESPN
|Indiana at Florida State
|ESPN2
|Pittsburgh at Northwestern
|ESPNU
