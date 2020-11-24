College Basketball is Back: ESPN Opens Men’s Season with Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s

College Basketball is Back: ESPN Opens Men’s Season with Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s

Anna Negron
  • State Farm Champions Classic, Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona and ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire Highlight Early-Season Schedule
  • Former Kansas Jayhawk and Wake Forest Head Coach Danny Manning Joins ESPN

ESPN networks are expected to present nearly 2,500 men’s college basketball games across 27 conferences during the 2020-21 season. Bringing the best players, matchups and stories to viewers, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Longhorn Network will air hundreds of games each week, including digital platforms ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

Schedule Highlights

  • State Farm Champions Classic will tip off December play on ESPN, with No. 9 Duke vs. No. 13 Michigan State and No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec. 1 (7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET)
  • Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona to be played Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, featuring 12 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7 p.m., ESPN) and No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 8 Illinois (10 p.m., ESPN)
  • College Hoops on ABC: ABC will have a number of men’s college basketball matchups on Saturday afternoons this January and February
  • Under the Spotlight: Franchise programming, including Big Monday, Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive, Saturday Primetime Presented by H&R Block and Sonic Blockbuster return, highlighting marquee matchups throughout the season
  • Challenge Accepted: ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire (Dec. 8-9) and SEC/Big 12 Challenge Presented by Continental Tire (Saturday, Jan. 30)
  • ESPN+, the industry-leading direct-to-consumer streaming service, will feature more than 20 conferences, including The American, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big South, Horizon, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland, as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+

College Networks

  • SEC Network: SEC Network is home to upwards of 100 men’s basketball preseason and regular season showdowns. Regular season action tips off with Morehead State vs. Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. For more info, click here.
  • ACC Network: ACCN is slated to air more than 100 regular-season games this season, with Evansville at Louisville tipping off the season on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The network game schedule is available here.
  • Big 12 Now on ESPN+: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry nearly 50 men’s college basketball games this season, with all ten Big 12 schools making multiple appearances on the platform. Fans can subscribe at espnplus.com.
  • Longhorn Network: LHN, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to The University of Texas, will televise eight men’s basketball matchups during the 2020-21 basketball season.

Best Voices in the Sport
ESPN’s college basketball coverage will be enhanced by the best voices in the sport, with commentators bringing their knowledge, experience and analysis across all ESPN platforms. Danny Manning, all-time leading scorer at the University of Kansas and former Wake Forest head coach for the past six seasons, brings playing and coaching experience to the network as he joins ESPN’s commentator roster.

  • Play-by-play duties will be handled by a number of commentators, including Jason Benetti, Mike Couzens, Kevin Brown, Rece Davis, Courtney Lyle, Tom Hart, Rich Hollenberg, Dave Flemming, Sean McDonough, Beth Mowins, Dave Pasch, Roy Philpott, Jon Sciambi, Doug Sherman, Dan Shulman, Anish Shroff, Karl Ravech, and Bob Wischusen, among others
  • Game analysts include Cory Alexander, Deb Antonelli, Jay Bilas, Jon Crispin, Dan Dakich, Jimmy Dykes, Sean Farnham, Fran Fraschilla, Robbie Hummel, Chris Spatola, Bill Walton, Brooke Weisbrod, Dick Vitale and others.
  • Fans will continue to see familiar faces as Kris Budden, Molly McGrath, Holly Rowe and Allison Williams, as well as Katie George (ACCN), return to bring news and reports from the sidelines
  • The College GameDay Covered by State Farm team of host Rece Davis and analysts Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg return this season.
  • SEC Network will feature analysts Antonelli, Pat Bradley, Dane Bradshaw, Daymeon Fishback, Joe Kleine, Jon Sundvold and Mark Wise, as well as play-by-play commentators Richard Cross, Kevin Fitzgerald, Tom Hart, Mike Morgan, Dave Neal and Philpott
    • Studio coverage will be provided by Bradley, Dykes and Fishback
  • ACC Network coverage will include analysts Alexander, Dan Bonner, Paul Biancardi, Jordan Cornette, Malcolm Huckaby and Spatola
    • Play by play duties will be handled by Jay Alter, Chris Cotter, Wes Durham, Dave O’Brien and Anish Shroff; ACCN’s signature basketball studio show, Nothing But Net, will include Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff and Luke Hancock
  • Longhorn Network will surround the network’s exclusive Texas men’s basketball games with studio programming that includes Game Plan with Shaka Smart and Lowell Galindo. Galindo will call play-by-play for the network alongside analyst Lance Blanks

To welcome back the sport and kickoff the new season, this year’s tip-off marketing campaign showcases the best of college hoops on ESPN featuring Jay Bilas.

ESPN Networks Television Schedule (subject to change)
Please note: Due to the ongoing changes related to the college basketball season, ESPN will unveil TV and digital schedules on a week-to-week basis. Schedule changes will be reflected here, as well as @ESPNPR.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network
Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)
Wed, Nov 25 2 p.m. Illinois State at No. 23 Ohio State
Anish Shroff, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
  Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #2Memphis vs. St. Mary’s
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich		 ESPN2
  Drake at Kansas State
Chuckie Kempf, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
  4 p.m. Oklahoma State at UT Arlington
Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
  Bowling Green at No. 25 Michigan
Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel		 ESPN2
  Evansville at Louisville
Mike Couzens, David Padgett		 ACCN
  4:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #1Northern Iowa vs. Western Kentucky
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. College of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby		 ACCN
  Morehead State vs. No. 10 Kentucky
Paul Sunderland, Jimmy Dykes		 SEC Network
  7 p.m. 2K Empire Classic
Semifinal #1
No. 18 Arizona State vs. Rhode Island
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
  Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #3
South Dakota State vs. No. 15 West Virginia
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
  Northwestern State at No. 14 Texas Tech ESPN+
  8 p.m. Jacksonville State at Alabama
Richard Cross, Mark Wise		 SEC Network
  UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 19 Texas
Lowell Galindo, Lance Blanks		 Longhorn Network
  Charleston Southern vs. NC State ACCN
  Houston Baptist at TCU ESPN+
9:30 p.m. 2K Empire Classic
Semifinal #2
No. 3 Villanova vs. Boston College
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
  Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Quarterfinal #4
VCU vs. Utah State
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
Thu, Nov. 26 Noon Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Semifinal #1
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich		 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Semifinal #2
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich		 ESPN
  5 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Consolation Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola		 ESPN or ESPN2
  7 p.m. 2K Empire Classic
Third Place Game
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Consolation Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
  9:30 p.m. 2K Empire Classic
Championship
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
Fri, Nov. 27 11:30 a.m. HomeLight Classic   ESPN
  1:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Championship
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich		 ESPN
  Sam Houston State vs. No. 14 Texas Tech
Mark Neely, TBD		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. Bryant at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby		 ACCN
  4 p.m. Seton Hall at Louisville
Mike Couzens, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
  Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Seventh Place Game
Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich		 ESPNU
  6:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Fifth Place Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Valparaiso at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  Longwood at Wake Forest ACCN
  8:30 p.m. Colorado at Kansas State
Chuckie Kempf, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Third Place Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
 Sat, Nov. 28 4 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker
Semifinal #1
South Carolina vs. Liberty
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams		 ESPNEWS
  5:30 p.m. Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
Rhode Island vs. South Florida
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN3
  7:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker
Semifinal #2
Tulsa vs. TCU
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams		 ESPN3
  Texas Southern vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+
  8 p.m. Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
Virginia Tech vs. Temple
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPNEWS
Sun, Nov. 29 1 p.m. Richmond vs. No. 10 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
  Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Iowa State ESPN+
  Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker
Third Place Game
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams		 ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker  Championship
Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams		 ESPN2
5:30 p.m. No. 17 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech
Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
  Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
Jon Sciambi, Jon Crispin		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. North Florida at Miami
Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette		 ACCN
  8 p.m. Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
South Florida vs. Virginia Tech
Jon Sciambi, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
Mon, Nov. 30 Noon Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #1
No. 19 Texas vs. Davidson		 ESPN2
  2:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #2
Indiana vs. Providence		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. Bubbleville
St. John’s vs. Boston College		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #3
No. 16 North Carolina vs. UNLV		 ESPN2
  William & Mary at NC State ACCN
  8 p.m. UM Kansas City vs. Kansas State ESPNU
  Texas State at Mississippi State SEC Network
  9:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Quarterfinal #4
Stanford vs. Alabama		 ESPN2
Tue, Dec. 1 1:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Semifinal #1		 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Roman Legends Classic
Semifinal #1
USC vs. BYU		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Semifinal #2		 ESPN
  Saint Francis at No. 4 Virginia ACCN
  5 p.m. Roman Legends Classic
Semifinal #2
UConn vs. Vanderbilt		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. Western Kentucky at Louisville ACCN
  7 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Consolation Game		 ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. State Farm Champions Classic
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Duke		 ESPN
  9:30 p.m. State Farm Champions Classic
No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 10 Kentucky		 ESPN
  Camping World Maui Invitational
Consolation Game		 ESPN2
 Wed, Dec. 2 1:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Third Place Game		 ESPN
  4 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Championship		 ESPN
  Troy at Wake Forest ACCN
  5 p.m. Florida vs. Oklahoma ESPN2
  6 p.m. South Carolina State at Clemson ACCN
  7 p.m. Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona
No. 12 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga		 ESPN
  Camping World Maui Invitational
Fifth Place Game		 ESPN2
  Tarleton State at Texas A&M SEC Network
  8 p.m. North Florida at No. 21 Florida State ACCN
  9 p.m. UT Arlington at Arkansas SEC Network
  9:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational
Seventh Place Game		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona
No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 2 Baylor		 ESPN
7 p.m. South Dakota State vs. Iowa State ESPN+
  Youngstown State vs. No. 15 West Virginia ESPN+
Thu, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Roman Legends Classic
Championship		 ESPN
  9 p.m. St. John’s vs. No. 14 Texas Tech ESPN
  9:30 p.m. Roman Legends Classic
Third Place Game		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. VMI vs. Virginia Tech ACCN
  Northwestern State vs. TCU ESPN+
Fri, Dec. 4 2 p.m. UNCG at Louisville ACCN
  4 p.m. Rhode Island at Boston College ACCN
  6 p.m. Kent State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN
  7 p.m. Jacksonville at Georgia SEC Network
  8 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at Notre Dame ACCN
  9 p.m. South Alabama at Auburn SEC Network
Sat, Dec. 5 Noon Bubbleville
NC State vs. UConn		 ESPNU
  TBD Oakland vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+
  8 p.m. UNLV vs. Kansas State ESPN+
Sun, Dec. 6 Noon Elon at No. 9 Duke ACCN
1 p.m. No. 3 Villanova at No. 19 Texas ESPN
  2 p.m. Missouri at Wichita State ESPN2
  Grambling State at No. 14 Texas Tech ESPNU
  Stetson at Florida SEC Network
  3 p.m. Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN
  4 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2
  UTRGV at Texas A&M SEC Network
  5 p.m. Hoopsgiving
No. 10 Kentucky at Georgia Tech		 ESPN
  6 p.m. DePaul at Iowa State ESPNU
  Louisiana Tech at LSU SEC Network
  8 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU ESPN+

ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire

Date Time Matchup Network
Tue, Dec. 8 5 p.m. Purdue at Miami ESPN2
  7 p.m. Boston College at Minnesota ESPNU
7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Iowa ESPN
  Ohio State at Notre Dame ESPN2
  9 p.m. Penn State at Virginia Tech ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. Illinois at Duke ESPN
  Syracuse at Rutgers ESPN2
 Wed, Dec. 9 5 p.m. Maryland at Clemson ESPN2
  7:15 p.m. Louisville at Wisconsin ESPN
  NC State at Michigan ESPN2
  Georgia Tech at Nebraska ESPNU
  9:15 p.m. Michigan State at Virginia ESPN
  Indiana at Florida State ESPN2
  Pittsburgh at Northwestern ESPNU

-30-

Media contact: Anna Negrón at [email protected] or 860-256-1757; @ItsAnnaNegron

