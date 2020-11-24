College Basketball is Back: ESPN Opens Men’s Season with Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s

State Farm Champions Classic , Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona and ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire Highlight Early-Season Schedule

Former Kansas Jayhawk and Wake Forest Head Coach Danny Manning Joins ESPN

ESPN networks are expected to present nearly 2,500 men’s college basketball games across 27 conferences during the 2020-21 season. Bringing the best players, matchups and stories to viewers, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Longhorn Network will air hundreds of games each week, including digital platforms ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

Schedule Highlights

State Farm Champions Classic will tip off December play on ESPN, with No. 9 Duke vs. No. 13 Michigan State and No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday, Dec. 1 (7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET)

Jimmy V Men's Classic Presented by Corona to be played Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, featuring 12 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7 p.m., ESPN) and No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 8 Illinois (10 p.m., ESPN)

College Hoops on ABC : ABC will have a number of men's college basketball matchups on Saturday afternoons this January and February

Under the Spotlight: Franchise programming, including Big Monday, Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive, Saturday Primetime Presented by H&R Block and Sonic Blockbuster return, highlighting marquee matchups throughout the season

Challenge Accepted: ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire (Dec. 8-9) and SEC/Big 12 Challenge Presented by Continental Tire (Saturday, Jan. 30)

ESPN+, the industry-leading direct-to-consumer streaming service, will feature more than 20 conferences, including The American, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big South, Horizon, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland, as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+

College Networks

SEC Network: SEC Network is home to upwards of 100 men's basketball preseason and regular season showdowns. Regular season action tips off with Morehead State vs. Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. For more info, click here.

ACC Network : ACCN is slated to air more than 100 regular-season games this season, with Evansville at Louisville tipping off the season on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The network game schedule is available here.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry nearly 50 men's college basketball games this season, with all ten Big 12 schools making multiple appearances on the platform. Fans can subscribe at espnplus.com.

Longhorn Network: LHN, ESPN's 24-hour network devoted to The University of Texas, will televise eight men's basketball matchups during the 2020-21 basketball season.

Best Voices in the Sport

ESPN’s college basketball coverage will be enhanced by the best voices in the sport, with commentators bringing their knowledge, experience and analysis across all ESPN platforms. Danny Manning, all-time leading scorer at the University of Kansas and former Wake Forest head coach for the past six seasons, brings playing and coaching experience to the network as he joins ESPN’s commentator roster.

Play-by-play duties will be handled by a number of commentators, including Jason Benetti, Mike Couzens, Kevin Brown, Rece Davis, Courtney Lyle, Tom Hart, Rich Hollenberg, Dave Flemming, Sean McDonough, Beth Mowins, Dave Pasch, Roy Philpott, Jon Sciambi, Doug Sherman, Dan Shulman, Anish Shroff, Karl Ravech, and Bob Wischusen , among others

, among others Game analysts include Cory Alexander, Deb Antonelli, Jay Bilas, Jon Crispin, Dan Dakich, Jimmy Dykes, Sean Farnham, Fran Fraschilla, Robbie Hummel, Chris Spatola, Bill Walton, Brooke Weisbrod, Dick Vitale and others.

and others. Fans will continue to see familiar faces as Kris Budden , Molly McGrath , Holly Rowe and Allison Williams, as well as Katie George (ACCN), return to bring news and reports from the sidelines

, , and as well as (ACCN), return to bring news and reports from the sidelines The College GameDay Covered by State Farm team of host Rece Davis and analysts Bilas , LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg return this season.

SEC Network will feature analysts Antonelli, Pat Bradley, Dane Bradshaw, Daymeon Fishback, Joe Kleine, Jon Sundvold and Mark Wise, as well as play-by-play commentators Richard Cross, Kevin Fitzgerald, Tom Hart, Mike Morgan, Dave Neal and Philpott Studio coverage will be provided by Bradley , Dykes and Fishback

ACC Network coverage will include analysts Alexander , Dan Bonner , Paul Biancardi , Jordan Cornette , Malcolm Huckaby and Spatola Play by play duties will be handled by Jay Alter , Chris Cotter , Wes Durham , Dave O'Brien and Anish Shroff ; ACCN's signature basketball studio show, Nothing But Net, will include Carlos Boozer , Dalen Cuff and Luke Hancock

Longhorn Network will surround the network’s exclusive Texas men’s basketball games with studio programming that includes Game Plan with Shaka Smart and Lowell Galindo. Galindo will call play-by-play for the network alongside analyst Lance Blanks

To welcome back the sport and kickoff the new season, this year’s tip-off marketing campaign showcases the best of college hoops on ESPN featuring Jay Bilas.

ESPN Networks Television Schedule (subject to change)

Please note: Due to the ongoing changes related to the college basketball season, ESPN will unveil TV and digital schedules on a week-to-week basis. Schedule changes will be reflected here, as well as @ESPNPR.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) Wed, Nov 25 2 p.m. Illinois State at No. 23 Ohio State

Anish Shroff, Cory Alexander ESPN Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Quarterfinal #2Memphis vs. St. Mary’s

Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich ESPN2 Drake at Kansas State

Chuckie Kempf, Tim Welsh ESPNU 4 p.m. Oklahoma State at UT Arlington

Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla ESPN Bowling Green at No. 25 Michigan

Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel ESPN2 Evansville at Louisville

Mike Couzens, David Padgett ACCN 4:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Quarterfinal #1Northern Iowa vs. Western Kentucky

Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich ESPNU 6 p.m. College of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby ACCN Morehead State vs. No. 10 Kentucky

Paul Sunderland, Jimmy Dykes SEC Network 7 p.m. 2K Empire Classic

Semifinal #1

No. 18 Arizona State vs. Rhode Island

Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas ESPN Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Quarterfinal #3

South Dakota State vs. No. 15 West Virginia

Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola ESPN2 Northwestern State at No. 14 Texas Tech ESPN+ 8 p.m. Jacksonville State at Alabama

Richard Cross, Mark Wise SEC Network UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 19 Texas

Lowell Galindo, Lance Blanks Longhorn Network Charleston Southern vs. NC State ACCN Houston Baptist at TCU ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. 2K Empire Classic

Semifinal #2

No. 3 Villanova vs. Boston College

Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas ESPN Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Quarterfinal #4

VCU vs. Utah State

Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola ESPN2 Thu, Nov. 26 Noon Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Semifinal #1

Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich ESPN 2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Semifinal #2

Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich ESPN 5 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Consolation Game

Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. 2K Empire Classic

Third Place Game

Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas ESPN 7:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Consolation Game

Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola ESPN2 9:30 p.m. 2K Empire Classic

Championship

Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas ESPN Fri, Nov. 27 11:30 a.m. HomeLight Classic ESPN 1:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Championship

Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich ESPN Sam Houston State vs. No. 14 Texas Tech

Mark Neely, TBD ESPNU 3 p.m. Bryant at Syracuse

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby ACCN 4 p.m. Seton Hall at Louisville

Mike Couzens, Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Seventh Place Game

Rich Hollenberg, Dan Dakich ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Fifth Place Game

Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola ESPN2 7 p.m. Valparaiso at Vanderbilt SEC Network Longwood at Wake Forest ACCN 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Kansas State

Chuckie Kempf, Tim Welsh ESPNU 9 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Third Place Game

Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola ESPN2 Sat, Nov. 28 4 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker

Semifinal #1

South Carolina vs. Liberty

Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic

Rhode Island vs. South Florida

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker

Semifinal #2

Tulsa vs. TCU

Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams ESPN3 Texas Southern vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic

Virginia Tech vs. Temple

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPNEWS Sun, Nov. 29 1 p.m. Richmond vs. No. 10 Kentucky

Dan Shulman, Jimmy Dykes ESPN Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Iowa State ESPN+ Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker

Third Place Game

Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker Championship

Chuckie Kempf, Mark Adams ESPN2 5:30 p.m. No. 17 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech

Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic

Jon Sciambi, Jon Crispin ESPNU 6 p.m. North Florida at Miami

Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette ACCN 8 p.m. Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic

South Florida vs. Virginia Tech

Jon Sciambi, Jon Crispin ESPN2 Mon, Nov. 30 Noon Camping World Maui Invitational

Quarterfinal #1

No. 19 Texas vs. Davidson ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Quarterfinal #2

Indiana vs. Providence ESPN2 6 p.m. Bubbleville

St. John’s vs. Boston College ESPNU 7 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Quarterfinal #3

No. 16 North Carolina vs. UNLV ESPN2 William & Mary at NC State ACCN 8 p.m. UM Kansas City vs. Kansas State ESPNU Texas State at Mississippi State SEC Network 9:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Quarterfinal #4

Stanford vs. Alabama ESPN2 Tue, Dec. 1 1:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Semifinal #1 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Roman Legends Classic

Semifinal #1

USC vs. BYU ESPN2 4 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Semifinal #2 ESPN Saint Francis at No. 4 Virginia ACCN 5 p.m. Roman Legends Classic

Semifinal #2

UConn vs. Vanderbilt ESPN2 6 p.m. Western Kentucky at Louisville ACCN 7 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Consolation Game ESPN2 7:30 p.m. State Farm Champions Classic

No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Duke ESPN 9:30 p.m. State Farm Champions Classic

No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 10 Kentucky ESPN Camping World Maui Invitational

Consolation Game ESPN2 Wed, Dec. 2 1:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Third Place Game ESPN 4 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Championship ESPN Troy at Wake Forest ACCN 5 p.m. Florida vs. Oklahoma ESPN2 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Clemson ACCN 7 p.m. Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona

No. 12 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga ESPN Camping World Maui Invitational

Fifth Place Game ESPN2 Tarleton State at Texas A&M SEC Network 8 p.m. North Florida at No. 21 Florida State ACCN 9 p.m. UT Arlington at Arkansas SEC Network 9:30 p.m. Camping World Maui Invitational

Seventh Place Game ESPN2 10 p.m. Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona

No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 2 Baylor ESPN 7 p.m. South Dakota State vs. Iowa State ESPN+ Youngstown State vs. No. 15 West Virginia ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Roman Legends Classic

Championship ESPN 9 p.m. St. John’s vs. No. 14 Texas Tech ESPN 9:30 p.m. Roman Legends Classic

Third Place Game ESPN2 8 p.m. VMI vs. Virginia Tech ACCN Northwestern State vs. TCU ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 4 2 p.m. UNCG at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Rhode Island at Boston College ACCN 6 p.m. Kent State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Georgia SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at Notre Dame ACCN 9 p.m. South Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Sat, Dec. 5 Noon Bubbleville

NC State vs. UConn ESPNU TBD Oakland vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+ 8 p.m. UNLV vs. Kansas State ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 6 Noon Elon at No. 9 Duke ACCN 1 p.m. No. 3 Villanova at No. 19 Texas ESPN 2 p.m. Missouri at Wichita State ESPN2 Grambling State at No. 14 Texas Tech ESPNU Stetson at Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN 4 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2 UTRGV at Texas A&M SEC Network 5 p.m. Hoopsgiving

No. 10 Kentucky at Georgia Tech ESPN 6 p.m. DePaul at Iowa State ESPNU Louisiana Tech at LSU SEC Network 8 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU ESPN+

ACC/Big Ten Challenge Presented by Continental Tire

Date Time Matchup Network Tue, Dec. 8 5 p.m. Purdue at Miami ESPN2 7 p.m. Boston College at Minnesota ESPNU 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Iowa ESPN Ohio State at Notre Dame ESPN2 9 p.m. Penn State at Virginia Tech ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Illinois at Duke ESPN Syracuse at Rutgers ESPN2 Wed, Dec. 9 5 p.m. Maryland at Clemson ESPN2 7:15 p.m. Louisville at Wisconsin ESPN NC State at Michigan ESPN2 Georgia Tech at Nebraska ESPNU 9:15 p.m. Michigan State at Virginia ESPN Indiana at Florida State ESPN2 Pittsburgh at Northwestern ESPNU

