College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads to Norman for Big 12 Showdown Between No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Oklahoma

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its 11th road show of the 2020 season, originating from Norman, Okla., ahead of ABC’s Saturday Night Football matchup between No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Oklahoma. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso joining the show live from his home. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the call of the Cowboys and Sooners, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

Hello, Goodbye? – Hugh Freeze had everything – a job in the most competitive conference in college football, consecutive wins against Alabama, a program on the verge of becoming a national factor… and then he had nothing. A series of professional and personal indiscretions cost him his job and reputation. He has found a second chance — and success — at FBS upstart Liberty University. The question is: how long will he stay there? Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

The Long and Winding Road – "I know I got hurt for a reason…" That's what UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton says now, about the catastrophic knee injury he suffered two years ago this month. That belief has been tested in ways beyond imagination–from facing the threat of amputation, to learning to walk again, to overcoming a grave infection nearly a year into his rehab. Through it all, Milton's belief in himself and his path has never wavered. Nor has his faith that he will again play quarterback at the highest level. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

All You Need is Love – Indiana is 4-0 and the ninth-ranked team in the country, and yet they still find themselves three-touchdown underdogs ahead of their visit to Ohio State on Saturday. Head coach Tom Allen has created a culture and a mantra – L-E-O (Love Each Other) – that has the Hoosiers believing that perhaps love isn't all they need, but it certainly helps. Reporter: Jen Lada

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler's virtual conversation with Maria Taylor

Live coverage leading into noon games, including No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Florida

Corso Facts

After correctly picking Notre Dame to upset Clemson, Lee Corso is 9-0 in headgear picks this season

Corso has put on Oklahoma headgear 17 times, losing each of the last four times he picked OU He’s 10-7 when picking the Sooners He’s also picked against OU 16 times, which is the most of any team He is just 5-14 when picking against the Sooners

Corso has picked the Cowboys four times and is 1-3 when picking OSU He is 4-0 when picking against OSU

Only one of the nine games from which GameDay has originated this season has been decided by single digits – that was Notre Dame’s upset win over Clemson.

Stats from ‘The Bear’

Saturday marks Lee Corso’s 359th headgear pick and GameDay road show No. 396

The show makes its eighth visit to Norman, and the first time since 2012 when the Sooners lost to Notre Dame

This is the second time GameDay has been to Norman for Bedlam and the 7th time the show has been at the rivalry (five times in Stillwater). OU has won all six Bedlam meetings with the show present

