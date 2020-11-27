College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Originates from Tuscaloosa Ahead of Rivalry Matchup Between No. 22 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its 12th road show of the 2020 season, originating from Tuscaloosa, Ala., ahead of the historic Iron Bowl between No. 22 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Super Bowl MVP and former Alabama player Joe Namath will serve as this week’s guest picker.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso joining the show live from his home. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon.

Show Highlights

The Great American – Two years ago, after being diagnosed with a rare and lethal form of cancer, Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman made a vow to himself and his players: he would coach them so well that they’d forget he was actually battling the disease on a daily basis. Schlarman died a couple of weeks ago at age 45. Forget? His players made sure that no one forgets the man they called ‘The Great American.’ Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

– It has been one year since Elijah Moore’s late-game leg lift celebration set off a chain reaction in college football. Maria Taylor reports on how the Ole Miss wide receiver has turned that embarrassing Egg Bowl moment into a mission to become a more vocal leader, a better player, and to show people the real Elijah Moore. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will join the show from his home

Corso Facts

Corso has picked Alabama 33 times, more than any other team. He’s 23-10 when picking the Tide

He has picked Alabama with all five of his Iron Bowl headgear picks. He’s 3-2 with those picks.

Corso has picked against Alabama 12 times, 10 of those coming in the Nick Saban era He is 3-7 when picking against a Nick Saban-led Alabama team, however he correctly picked Clemson to beat the Tide in the 2019 National Championship Game and correctly picked LSU to beat the Tide in Tuscaloosa last year

Corso has picked Auburn six times and is 4-2 when picking the Tigers He hasn’t picked Auburn since September 18, 2010 He has picked against Auburn 13 times, including the last ten times GameDay has been at an Auburn game. Corso is 8-5 when picking against the Tigers



Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is headgear pick 360 and road show 397

This is the 16th time GameDay has been to Tuscaloosa Alabama is just 7-8 with GameDay in T-Town (7-4 in Nick Saban era)

This is the eighth Alabama-Auburn game the show has attended, but just the second in Tuscaloosa The other one came in 2014, a 55-44 Alabama win

This is the seventh time GameDay will be at a home site where No. 1 faces a team outside the Top 20

