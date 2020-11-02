ESPN Welcomes the Return of the MAC and the Pac-12 in Week 10, ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features Stanford at No. 12 Oregon

ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features Return of Pac-12 Football

Mid-Week MACtion Makes Debut on Wednesday with Games on Five ESPN Networks

Houston-Cincinnati Set for Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week

ESPN networks welcome back the Pac-12 and the MAC in Week 10, as both conferences kick off their 2020 seasons. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One showcases Stanford at No. 12 Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Autzen Stadium. In total, 36 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Wednesday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday slate features Top 25 teams at home on Saturday, including West Virginia at No. 22 Texas at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action on ABC and Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock on the call on ESPN Radio. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Jerry Punch will call Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin.

There are two other ranked matchups in the 3:30 p.m. window on Saturday, including No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 19 Oklahoma. In the afternoon on ESPN, Houston takes on the sixth-ranked Bearcats for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will announce the action from Cincinnati. Over on ESPN2, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Kris Budden will be on the call as the No. 19 Sooners host Big 12 foe Kansas.

In Saturday primetime on ESPN, No. 7 Texas A&M travels to take on South Carolina at 7 p.m., with the matchup also live on ESPN Radio. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich are teaming up for the TV call, with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones calling the action on ESPN Radio.

In primetime on Friday night, No. 11 Miami travels to Raleigh to face NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Marty Smith announcing the action.

Mid-Week MACtion is Back on Wednesday, Nov. 4

The Mid-American Conference kicks off its season on Wednesday with five games set for ESPN networks. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN+ will all feature mid-week MAC matchups as the conference readies for the 2020 campaign.

At 7 p.m. on ESPN, 2019 MAC runner-up Central Michigan hosts Ohio with Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Jr. and Quint Kessenich announcing the action. Over on ESPN2 at 7 p.m., Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Taylor McGregor will call Buffalo at Northern Illinois. To close out the night, Bowling Green travels to Toledo for a MAC matchup at 8 p.m. on ESPNU, with Mike Couzens and Rocky Boiman on the call.

ESPN’s College Networks Primed for In-Conference Primetime Matchups

In Saturday night action on ESPNU, No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated on the season when they host South Alabama at 8 p.m. Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia will be in the booth for Jaguars-Chanticleers from Brooks Stadium. SEC Network’s SEC Saturday Night features Tennessee at Arkansas at 7:30 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.

On ACC Network, Louisville at Virginia closes out its Saturday slate with ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m., featuring Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action. In addition, ACCN kicks off its Saturday with No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech at noon, with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Taylor Davis announcing the action.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 10 Highlights

No. 18 SMU at Temple: Saturday at Noon, ESPN+ Talent: Dave Leno, Ken Dunek

Saturday at Noon, ESPN+ UMass at No. 16 Marshall: Saturday at 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Wed, Nov 4 6 p.m. Western Michigan at Akron

Michael Reghi, Dustin Fox ESPN3 Eastern Michigan at Kent State

David Wilson, John Gregory ESPN+ 7 p.m. Ohio at Central Michigan

Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Jr., Quint Kessenich ESPN Buffalo at Northern Illinois

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 8 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo

Mike Couzens, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Fri, Nov 6 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Miami at NC State

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith ESPN Sat, Nov 7 Noon West Virginia at No. 22 Texas

TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock ABC/ESPN Radio Michigan State at Iowa

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra ESPN North Carolina at Duke

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Alex Chappell ESPN2 Arkansas State at Louisiana

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley ESPNU No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Taylor Davis ACC Network Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia State ESPN3 Tulane at East Carolina

Evan Lepler, Jay Sonnhalter ESPN+ South Florida at Memphis

Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane ESPN+ No. 18 SMU at Temple

Dave Leno, Ken Dunek ESPN+ 1 p.m. Troy at Georgia Southern ESPN3 2 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ESPN3 2:30 p.m. UMass at No. 16 Marshall ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Alabama at Southern Mississippi ESPN3 Appalachian State at Texas State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Jerry Punch ABC Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ESPN Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden ESPN2 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport SEC Network UTSA at Rice ESPN3 Charlotte at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 4 p.m. Arizona at Utah

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Pittsburgh at Florida State

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris ACC Network Florida International at UTEP ESPN3 7 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina

TV: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN/ESPN Radio UCLA at Colorado

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, John Schriffen ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Stanford at No. 12 Oregon

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor ABC Tennessee at Arkansas

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Louisville at Virginia

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 10:30 p.m. Washington at California

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Allison Williams ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive