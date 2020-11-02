ESPN Welcomes the Return of the MAC and the Pac-12 in Week 10, ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features Stanford at No. 12 Oregon
ESPN networks welcome back the Pac-12 and the MAC in Week 10, as both conferences kick off their 2020 seasons. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One showcases Stanford at No. 12 Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Autzen Stadium. In total, 36 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Wednesday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.
ABC’s Saturday slate features Top 25 teams at home on Saturday, including West Virginia at No. 22 Texas at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action on ABC and Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock on the call on ESPN Radio. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Jerry Punch will call Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin.
There are two other ranked matchups in the 3:30 p.m. window on Saturday, including No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 19 Oklahoma. In the afternoon on ESPN, Houston takes on the sixth-ranked Bearcats for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will announce the action from Cincinnati. Over on ESPN2, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Kris Budden will be on the call as the No. 19 Sooners host Big 12 foe Kansas.
In Saturday primetime on ESPN, No. 7 Texas A&M travels to take on South Carolina at 7 p.m., with the matchup also live on ESPN Radio. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich are teaming up for the TV call, with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones calling the action on ESPN Radio.
In primetime on Friday night, No. 11 Miami travels to Raleigh to face NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Marty Smith announcing the action.
Mid-Week MACtion is Back on Wednesday, Nov. 4
The Mid-American Conference kicks off its season on Wednesday with five games set for ESPN networks. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN+ will all feature mid-week MAC matchups as the conference readies for the 2020 campaign.
At 7 p.m. on ESPN, 2019 MAC runner-up Central Michigan hosts Ohio with Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Jr. and Quint Kessenich announcing the action. Over on ESPN2 at 7 p.m., Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Taylor McGregor will call Buffalo at Northern Illinois. To close out the night, Bowling Green travels to Toledo for a MAC matchup at 8 p.m. on ESPNU, with Mike Couzens and Rocky Boiman on the call.
ESPN’s College Networks Primed for In-Conference Primetime Matchups
In Saturday night action on ESPNU, No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated on the season when they host South Alabama at 8 p.m. Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia will be in the booth for Jaguars-Chanticleers from Brooks Stadium. SEC Network’s SEC Saturday Night features Tennessee at Arkansas at 7:30 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
On ACC Network, Louisville at Virginia closes out its Saturday slate with ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m., featuring Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action. In addition, ACCN kicks off its Saturday with No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech at noon, with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Taylor Davis announcing the action.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 10 Highlights
- No. 18 SMU at Temple: Saturday at Noon, ESPN+
- Talent: Dave Leno, Ken Dunek
- UMass at No. 16 Marshall: Saturday at 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Wed, Nov 4
|6 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Akron
Michael Reghi, Dustin Fox
|ESPN3
|Eastern Michigan at Kent State
David Wilson, John Gregory
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Central Michigan
Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Jr., Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Toledo
Mike Couzens, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 6
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Miami at NC State
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 7
|Noon
|West Virginia at No. 22 Texas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|Michigan State at Iowa
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|North Carolina at Duke
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Alex Chappell
|ESPN2
|Arkansas State at Louisiana
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley
|ESPNU
|No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia State
|ESPN3
|Tulane at East Carolina
Evan Lepler, Jay Sonnhalter
|ESPN+
|South Florida at Memphis
Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|No. 18 SMU at Temple
Dave Leno, Ken Dunek
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Troy at Georgia Southern
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Syracuse
|ESPN3
|2:30 p.m.
|UMass at No. 16 Marshall
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Alabama at Southern Mississippi
|ESPN3
|Appalachian State at Texas State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Jerry Punch
|ABC
|Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
|ESPN
|Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|UTSA at Rice
|ESPN3
|Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Arizona at Utah
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Pittsburgh at Florida State
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Florida International at UTEP
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina
TV: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|UCLA at Colorado
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, John Schriffen
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 12 Oregon
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
|ABC
|Tennessee at Arkansas
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Louisville at Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|Washington at California
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Allison Williams
|ESPN
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive