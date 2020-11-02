ESPN Welcomes the Return of the MAC and the Pac-12 in Week 10, ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features Stanford at No. 12 Oregon

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
  • ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features Return of Pac-12 Football
  • Mid-Week MACtion Makes Debut on Wednesday with Games on Five ESPN Networks
  • Houston-Cincinnati Set for Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week

ESPN networks welcome back the Pac-12 and the MAC in Week 10, as both conferences kick off their 2020 seasons. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One showcases Stanford at No. 12 Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Autzen Stadium. In total, 36 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Wednesday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday slate features Top 25 teams at home on Saturday, including West Virginia at No. 22 Texas at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action on ABC and Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock on the call on ESPN Radio. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Jerry Punch will call Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin.

There are two other ranked matchups in the 3:30 p.m. window on Saturday, including No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 19 Oklahoma. In the afternoon on ESPN, Houston takes on the sixth-ranked Bearcats for the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will announce the action from Cincinnati. Over on ESPN2, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Kris Budden will be on the call as the No. 19 Sooners host Big 12 foe Kansas.

In Saturday primetime on ESPN, No. 7 Texas A&M travels to take on South Carolina at 7 p.m., with the matchup also live on ESPN Radio. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich are teaming up for the TV call, with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones calling the action on ESPN Radio.

In primetime on Friday night, No. 11 Miami travels to Raleigh to face NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Marty Smith announcing the action.

Mid-Week MACtion is Back on Wednesday, Nov. 4
The Mid-American Conference kicks off its season on Wednesday with five games set for ESPN networks. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN+ will all feature mid-week MAC matchups as the conference readies for the 2020 campaign.

At 7 p.m. on ESPN, 2019 MAC runner-up Central Michigan hosts Ohio with Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Jr. and Quint Kessenich announcing the action. Over on ESPN2 at 7 p.m., Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Taylor McGregor will call Buffalo at Northern Illinois. To close out the night, Bowling Green travels to Toledo for a MAC matchup at 8 p.m. on ESPNU, with Mike Couzens and Rocky Boiman on the call.

ESPN’s College Networks Primed for In-Conference Primetime Matchups
In Saturday night action on ESPNU, No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated on the season when they host South Alabama at 8 p.m. Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia will be in the booth for Jaguars-Chanticleers from Brooks Stadium. SEC Network’s SEC Saturday Night features Tennessee at Arkansas at 7:30 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.

On ACC Network, Louisville at Virginia closes out its Saturday slate with ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m., featuring Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George calling the action. In addition, ACCN kicks off its Saturday with No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech at noon, with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Taylor Davis announcing the action.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 10 Highlights

  • No. 18 SMU at Temple: Saturday at Noon, ESPN+
    • Talent: Dave Leno, Ken Dunek
  • UMass at No. 16 Marshall: Saturday at 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Wed, Nov 4 6 p.m. Western Michigan at Akron
Michael Reghi, Dustin Fox		 ESPN3
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
David Wilson, John Gregory		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Ohio at Central Michigan
Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Jr., Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo
Mike Couzens, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
Fri, Nov 6 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Miami at NC State
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith		 ESPN
Sat, Nov 7 Noon West Virginia at No. 22 Texas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock		 ABC/ESPN Radio
  Michigan State at Iowa
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
  North Carolina at Duke
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Alex Chappell		 ESPN2
  Arkansas State at Louisiana
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley		 ESPNU
  No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
  Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia State ESPN3
  Tulane at East Carolina
Evan Lepler, Jay Sonnhalter		 ESPN+
  South Florida at Memphis
Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
  No. 18 SMU at Temple
Dave Leno, Ken Dunek		 ESPN+
  1 p.m. Troy at Georgia Southern ESPN3
  2 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ESPN3
  2:30 p.m. UMass at No. 16 Marshall ESPN+
  3 p.m. North Alabama at Southern Mississippi ESPN3
  Appalachian State at Texas State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Jerry Punch		 ABC
  Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
  Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Kris Budden		 ESPN2
  Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport		 SEC Network
  UTSA at Rice ESPN3
  Charlotte at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
  4 p.m. Arizona at Utah
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
  Pittsburgh at Florida State
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
  Florida International at UTEP ESPN3
  7 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina
TV: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
  UCLA at Colorado
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, John Schriffen		 ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. Stanford at No. 12 Oregon
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor		 ABC
  Tennessee at Arkansas
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
  Louisville at Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George		 ACC Network
  10:30 p.m. Washington at California
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Allison Williams		 ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
