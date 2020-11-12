ESPN’s Thanksgiving Friday Features Full Helping of College Football

Big 12 Contenders Clash on ABC – No. 17 Iowa State at No. 21 Texas

No. 2 Notre Dame Faces ACC Title and CFP Implications in Road Test at UNC

Pac-12 Rivalry Doubleheader in Primetime on ESPN

ESPN’s college football slate the day after Thanksgiving has a Rivalry Week flavor with several key conference matchups and in-state showdowns on the menu for Friday, Nov. 27. In all, ESPN networks will treat fans to seven college football games featuring currently-ranked No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 11 Oregon, No. 17 Iowa State, No. 21 Texas and No. 22 Liberty.

At noon ET, Iowa State and Texas kick off the day on ABC, while ACC Network features Louisville at Boston College with UMass at Liberty on ESPN3. ABC’s college football action concludes with the highly-anticipated ACC matchup between Notre Dame and North Carolina at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN has a tripleheader of in-state showcases on Thanksgiving Friday, including UCF at South Florida at 3:30 p.m. for the War on I-4, Oregon at Oregon State at 7 p.m. and Washington at Washington State at 10:30 p.m. It will be the 124th meeting between the Oregon rivals, while the Huskies will be looking for their eighth consecutive Apple Cup against the Cougars.

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Nov 27 Noon No. 17 Iowa State at No. 21 Texas ABC Louisville at Boston College ACC Network UMass at No. 22 Liberty ESPN3 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at North Carolina ABC UCF at South Florida ESPN 7 p.m. No. 11 Oregon at Oregon State ESPN 10:30 p.m. Washington at Washington State ESPN

* Based on current AP rankings