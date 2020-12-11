College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Will Be Live from West Point Ahead of Historic Army-Navy Game This Saturday

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its 14th road show of the 2020 season, originating from West Point, ahead of the 121st installment of the Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 12. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will be live from Lusk Reservoir Park (outside Michie Stadium), airing on ESPN and ESPNU* as it does every Saturday throughout the season. Former United States Secretary of State and College Football Playoff Committee Member (2013-16) Condeleezza Rice will serve as this week’s guest picker.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso joining the show live from his home. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Chris Fowler, Herbstreit and Taylor will call No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. No. 20 USC can clinch a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win over crosstown rival, UCLA, on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Allison Williams on the call at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

Army head coach Jeff Monken , Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Michael Gilday and General James McConville are expected to join the show

The War of the Wardrobes: Everyone knows that the annual Army-Navy game is one of the great rivalries in all of sports. What you didn't know is that the second-greatest rivalry between Army and Navy is a battle of game day fashion. Welcome to the War of the Wardrobes, where college football goes couture. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Coach O Convo: A year ago this week, LSU won the SEC with a blowout over Georgia, with quarterback Joe Burrow going on to win the Heisman Trophy. A year later, LSU is coming off the worst home loss by a defending National Champion in the AP Poll era, and is 3-5. Tom Rinaldi sits with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron as he talks about what's changed, what's gone wrong, and what the plan is to fix it.

1943 : Jack Gillooly didn't just play in the last Army-Navy game played at West Point in 1943… he tackled Army's future Heisman winner Glenn Davis. At 100 years old, he remembers it all – from scrimmaging against the Bears, to surviving a Kamikaze attack on his ship in World War II, to flying in dogfights against Russian MIG jets, to a key mission against a submarine in the Cuban Missile Crisis. A visit with the oldest living Navy football player, an extraordinary man of the greatest generation, whose life is synonymous with service, courage, sacrifice and brotherhood. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

: Jack Gillooly didn’t just play in the last Army-Navy game played at West Point in 1943… he tackled Army’s future Heisman winner Glenn Davis. At 100 years old, he remembers it all – from scrimmaging against the Bears, to surviving a Kamikaze attack on his ship in World War II, to flying in dogfights against Russian MIG jets, to a key mission against a submarine in the Cuban Missile Crisis. A visit with the oldest living Navy football player, an extraordinary man of the greatest generation, whose life is synonymous with service, courage, sacrifice and brotherhood. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will join the show to discuss the conference’s new deal with ESPN, announced this week

Corso Facts

Lee Corso – a former Navy assistant coach (1966-68) – has picked Navy all six previous times – and it will likely become a 7th. He’s 3-3 in those picks

Corso is coming off his first headgear pick loss of the season. He’s now 12-1 this year

Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is road show 399 and will be headgear pick 362

This is the seventh straight year GameDay is at the Army-Navy Game It’s the third different site for those seven games (Baltimore, Philadelphia, West Point)

This is the second time GameDay has been to West Point The other time was September 27, 2003, when the show was canceled mid-show because of weather.



*Note: Due to a college basketball game at 11 a.m., the final hour of College GameDay will not air on ESPNU.

