ESPN’s CFB Regular Season Culminates with Conference Championship Battles and In-Conference Showdowns Leading into CFP Selection Day

Five Conference Championship Games Set for ESPN and ABC

Numerous Regular Season CFB Showdowns Slated for ESPN Networks

College Football Playoff Selection Show Airs Sunday, Dec. 20 at Noon ET

ESPN’s Week 16 college football coverage features a mix of conference championship games and in-conference matchups as the 2020 regular season closes this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19. In total, more than a dozen CFB contests are slated for Week 16 across ESPN networks, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

All eyes will be on ABC Saturday afternoon for the ACC Championship Game from Bank of America Stadium, as No. 3 Clemson and No. 2 Notre Dame face off at 4 p.m. ET for ACC supremacy in a rematch of their double overtime thriller from November with CFP implications. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call from Charlotte, while Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones are announcing ESPN Radio’s live broadcast of Tigers-Fighting Irish.

Starting the day on ABC, No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 7 Iowa State – in a rematch of the Cyclones’ 37-30 win in October – kick off the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at noon from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams will be announcing the action on ABC, while Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock will team up for ESPN Radio’s coverage.

Saturday afternoon action on ESPN features Sun Belt Championship Game from Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. No. 13 Coastal Carolina hosts No. 19 Louisiana at 3:30 p.m., with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Marty Smith on the call. Closing out championship matchups on Saturday is the American Athletic Conference Championship Game in primetime at 8 p.m. on ABC. No. 24 Tulsa takes on undefeated No. 8 Cincinnati with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe calling the action from Cincinnati.

The Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game kicks off the weekend Friday, Dec. 18, from Ford Field in Detroit at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Katie George on the call. In addition, ESPN Radio will carry the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday at 8 p.m., with Kelley and Jones calling the contest between Oregon and No. 15 USC.

In non-championship matchups on Saturday, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 16 Iowa and No. 25 Missouri are all in action on ESPN networks. The fifth-ranked Aggies travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at noon on ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich will be on the call. In primetime on ESPN, the No. 16 Hawkeyes host Michigan at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Paul Carcaterra on the call. On SEC Network Alternate at 3:30 p.m., No. 25 Missouri is on the road at Mississippi State with Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Dawn Davenport announcing the action.

ESPN networks will have full studio coverage surrounding this weekend’s college football regular season finales, including wall-to-wall coverage on ESPN’s college networks for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta and ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, respectively. Full details will be announced in the coming days.

New College Football Playoff Promo Debuts; CFP Selection Show Set for Sunday, Dec. 20 at Noon

ESPN introduced the first in a series of new creative spots to promote the College Football Playoff. The first spot heralds Selection Day as a time for fans and players to come together and turn the unpredictability of this season into fuel for a heroic ending. Featuring players, coaches, fans and on-field moments of teams in contention, as well as teams that had a hand in the outcome, the spot showcases how crucial it is to learn “Who’s In?” The campaign will continue throughout the postseason and CFP National Championship.

Further details surrounding ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Day coverage will be announced this week.

Fourth College Football Playoff Rankings Set for Tuesday

With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Please note: on-air talent assignments for ESPN’s bowl coverage will be announced this week for bowls played Dec. 19-29. Bowls played after Dec. 29, including ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six, will be announced next week, following Selection Day.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Fri, Dec 18 7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Katie George ESPN 8 p.m. Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon at No. 15 USC

Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN Radio Sat, Dec 19 Noon Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship: No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Iowa State

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock ABC/ESPN Radio No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee

Bob Wischusen, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich ESPN Florida State at Wake Forest

Chris Cotter, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship: No. 19 Louisiana at No. 13 Coastal Carolina

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Marty Smith ESPN Ole Miss at LSU

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Cole Cubelic SEC Network No. 25 Missouri at Mississippi State

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Dawn Davenport SEC Network Alternate 4 p.m. ACC Championship Game: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ABC/ESPN Radio 7 p.m. Michigan at No. 16 Iowa

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Paul Carcaterra ESPN 8 p.m. American Championship: No. 24 Tulsa at No. 8 Cincinnati

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ABC Stanford at UCLA

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Arizona State at Oregon State

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive | Rankings listed are Dec. 8 College Football Playoff Top 25