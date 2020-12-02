ESPN’s Monday Night Football Experiences Year-Over-Year Viewership Gains Again; Seahawks-Eagles Generates 11.4 Million Viewers

Week 12 Audience Up 4% from 2019

Seattle Leads with Strong Local Rating of 36.7

ESPN’s Monday Night Football telecast featuring the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles (8 p.m. ET) drove ESPN to year-over-year audience gains, as 11,376,000 viewers watched the Seahawks’ victory. The audience was up 4% from last year’s MNF Week 12 Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams matchup (10,925,000 viewers), marking the second consecutive week MNF has generated year-over-year audience increases.

The nearly 11.4 million viewers drove Monday Night Football to be the most-watched program on television for the day (broadcast and cable), and also resulted in ESPN to be the most-watched network in primetime (8 – 11 p.m.) among all key demos: M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54 and P55+.

For the year, the weekly franchise is averaging 11,256,000 viewers based on day after reporting (13 games), with that number growing to 11,726,000 once full streaming is reported (thru 12 games).

Seattle Crowned as Top Market

Seattle and Philadelphia were the two highest-rated markets, drawing a 36.7 and 24.4, respectively, across ESPN and local affiliates. The top 10 available markets:

Available Top Markets

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Seattle 36.7* 2 Philadelphia 24.4* 3 Portland 14.5 4 San Diego 10.5 5 Washington, D.C 9.8 Kansas City 9.8 7 Denver 9.5 8 Las Vegas 9.3 9 Pittsburgh 9.0 10 Sacramento 8.7 Nashville 8.7

*Includes ESPN and local affiliate rating

ESPN to Televise, ABC to Simulcast Monday Night Football’s Buffalo-San Francisco Matchup

Next week, Monday Night Football features the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills against the playoff hopeful San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 7, 8 p.m.) from Glendale, Ariz. The AFC-NFC showdown will air on ESPN and will also be simulcast on ABC across the country, the first of two December MNF games to air nationwide on both networks. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry have the call.

Please note: 2020 Nielsen numbers now include out-of-home reporting and all comparisons are day after to day after, which includes a portion of the overall streaming audience. More metrics are available in the subsequent days following an event. Currently, full streaming audience not available for Week 12.

