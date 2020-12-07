College Basketball - Women's
ESPN’s Women’s Basketball Schedule More Than 140 Games Strong This Week
- 11 of the Nation’s Top 25 Included in Slate
This week’s ESPN women’s college basketball schedule will feature 10 televised match-ups and more than 130 additional offerings across digital platforms. Games will be available across ESPN, ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, SEC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN3. All games will be available in the ESPN App.
The slate features 11 of the top 25 teams in the country including No. 2 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 7 Baylor, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 12 Mississippi State, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 20 Syracuse, No. 21 Missouri State, No. 22 South Dakota State and No. 23 Texas.
The following games will be televised (All times ET):
- Idaho at No. 23 Texas: Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m., on Longhorn Network
- North Carolina at Wake Forest: Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., on ACC Network
- 20 Syracuse at Miami: Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., on ACC Network
- Clemson at Pitt: Sunday, Dec. 13 at Noon, on ACC Network
- South Alabama at Auburn: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., on SEC Network
- North Carolina at No. 2 Louisville: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., on ACC Network
- Tennessee at No. 23 Texas: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., on ESPN
- Abilene Christian at No. 10 Texas A&M: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., on SEC Network
- Texas Southern at LSU: Monday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., on SEC Network
- Texas Tech at No. 7 Baylor: Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., on ESPNU
Full schedule available here.