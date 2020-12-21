From Celine to Shania: ESPN Releases New ‘Ready for Playoffs’ Creative for the 2020 NFL Postseason

To share: https://bit.ly/2Wx6IkT

ESPN has released its latest creative promoting the 2020 postseason of the NFL on ESPN. “Ready for Playoffs” captures the unpredictability of this season and the long and winding road to the playoffs. ESPN once again worked with agency Arts & Letters Creative Co. to capture that sentiment, this time through the classic 90’s song from Shania Twain, “You’re Still the One.” The creative is currently running across ESPN platforms ahead of NFL Wild Card weekend on Jan. 9-10.

“The response from fans and the sports community to our ‘Ready for Football’ season kickoff creative featuring Celine was overwhelming. We’re taking a similar approach to reflect fans’ emotions heading into the playoffs,” said Laura Gentile, SVP of Marketing & Social Media, ESPN. “This time we dusted off another classic 90’s love song, now featuring Shania Twain, to capture the joy, appreciation, and relief making it through an NFL season full of incredible ups and downs.”

“This has been a football season unlike any other and, for fans and their teams, just making it to the playoffs is reason enough to celebrate,” said Charles Hodges, founder and executive creative director, Arts & Letters Creative Co. “We thought a lot about the best way to do it and it really came down to a simple question: if we kicked the most anticipated NFL season ever off with Celine, who could create the perfect moment to begin the magic that is the postseason? Turns out it was another artist that we also all know by their first name: Shania.”

“Ready for Playoffs” follows the success of ESPN’s “Ready for Football” creative featuring the classic Celine Dion ballad, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now,” that kicked off the highly-anticipated 2020 season. It extends ESPN’s year-round NFL strategy to connect with fans on their emotional journeys and once again features ESPN talent, NFL fans, players and coaches joined by characters from across the Disney universe, all set to another 90’s classic.

