Monday Night Football Scores 14.2 Million Viewers

MNF ’s Highest Viewership Since Week 2

Year-Over-Year Gains for Third Consecutive Week

Monday Night Football scored 14,174,000 viewers for the presentation of Buffalo vs. San Francisco (8 p.m. ET) from Glendale, Ariz., delivering MNF’s highest viewership since September 21 (New Orleans at Las Vegas) and its second best of the season. Both last night’s game and the Saints-Raiders matchup aired on ESPN and was simulcast on ABC nationally.

The audience of 14.2 million viewers is an increase over last season’s Week 13 MNF game between Minnesota and Seattle (14.030 million viewers) and represents the third consecutive week MNF has generated year-over-year increases. The franchise is now is averaging 11,460,000 viewers per game this season based on next day reporting (14 games).

MNF Delivers Two Networks Top Billing

Monday Night Football drove ESPN and ABC to become the No. 1 and No. 2 networks in primetime across households, as well as all key male and people demos (M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, M55+, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54). Accounting for both networks, MNF was also the most-watched program of the day.

Additional Week 13 MNF Highlights:

The Bills-49ers audience peaked at 16,629,000 viewers, MNF’s second highest peak audience of the season (Week 2).

Currently, San Francisco is the highest rated market, generating a 19.1 local rating. Of note: Only 44 local markets are currently available. Additional markets, including Buffalo, will be available in the next 24 hours.



Top Available Markets

Rank Market Local Rating 1 San Francisco 19.1 2 Sacramento 15.5 3 Kansas City 13.5 4 San Diego 13.0 5 Seattle 11.8 6 Las Vegas 11.4 7 Nashville 11.1 West Palm Beach 11.1 9 Denver 10.6 Cincinnati 10.6

*Includes ESPN and ABC

Cleveland Browns Ride Winning Streak into Monday Night Football; Ravens Look to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Monday Night Football continues with Baltimore at Cleveland (Dec. 14, 8 p.m.) with both teams in the AFC Playoff picture. The Browns have won five of their previous six games propelling them to a 9-3 record, while the Ravens, with a win tonight, would be one game behind the final playoff spot entering next week’s game. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry have the call from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Please note: 2020 Nielsen numbers now include out-of-home reporting and all comparisons are day after to day after, which includes a portion of the overall streaming audience. More metrics are available in the subsequent days following an event. Currently, full streaming audience not available for Week 13.

