SEC Network’s TrueSouth Travels on to Brownsville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 10

On Thursday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET, TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood continues on to Brownsville, Tenn. The series, now in its third season on SEC Network, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth explores small town visions in Brownsville, Tenn., home to Helen’s Bar-B-Que, owned by Helen Turner, and City Fish Market, owned by Larry Davis. Two art projects help define the town: The Mindfield, Billy Tripp’s 30-year sculpture effort that towers over downtown, and Master Barber Shop Menagerie Museum, owned by Anthony Turner. What happens when an old vision for a town fades? What new visions take hold and how do they serve a town? TrueSouth asks those questions when we land in Brownsville. Featuring music by, among others, Valerie June, born just down the road in Jackson.

Season Summary

In addition to Oxford (episode one) and Brownsville, the third season of TrueSouth explores Fort Benning, eating half-weenies at the 14th Street Grill in Phenix City, Ala., and jerk fried chicken at Rose’s Caribbean in Columbus, Ga. Our trek ends in Bowman, SC, birthplace and burial place of Mary Beverly Evans Edge, mother of John T. Edge. On the Edisto River, he reconnects with his family roots over liver pudding and catfish stew.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

This season's featured places are Oxford, Miss., Brownsville, Tenn., Fort Benning (Phenix City, Ala. and Columbus, Ga.) and Bowman, SC.

Music has played an integral role in the formation of the show’s storytelling, as can be heard on the TrueSouth playlist on Spotify. The playlist shares the full soundtrack and score of TrueSouth.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.