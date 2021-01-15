MMA Insider Ariel Helwani Sits Down with UFC’s Biggest Star and Former Two-Divisional Champion Conor McGregor Ahead of his Return to the Octagon

Comprehensive Interview with UFC’s Biggest Star and Former Two-Divisional Champion debuts on the 8 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, Sunday, January 17

McGregor headlines UFC 257 in Rematch Against Dustin Poirier

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV Saturday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani conducted a comprehensive interview with UFC’s biggest star, former two-division champion, Conor McGregor (22-4), ahead of his return to the Octagon in a rematch against Dustin Poirier (26-6) at UFC 257. The interview airs Sunday, January 17 across ESPN platforms, including SportsCenter (8 a.m. ET), ESPN.com, Snapchat and ESPN’s YouTube channel.

McGregor talks about his return to the Octagon, facing Poirier, the retirement of UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and a potential rematch with Nurmagomedov.

McGregor: “I’m highly confident that shots I will need to land will be will be hit home inside that first 60 second mark. If Dustin can withstand them and more power to him, I know he’s hoping it’s a war on a drag, that war back and forth. I am actually excited about that. Also, I wouldn’t be against that. I’d actually love that I would actually relish a war with Dustin.”

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2, UFC’s third event in a week from UFC FIGHT ISLAND this month, streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 p.m. ET. McGregor has not fought since his spectacular return at UFC 246 in January 2020 in a marquee welterweight main event against UFC’s all-time leader in wins and finishes, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15-0).

UFC 2021 Calendar Kicks Off this Saturday, Jan 16 on ESPN+ and ABC

ESPN+ and ABC will combine to air the first UFC event of 2021 when the Octagon returns to UFC FIGHT ISLAND on January 16. UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar features former UFC featherweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Max Holloway taking on No. 6-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar in the main event. Live coverage of the prelims begins at noon ET exclusively on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ABC.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar is the first-ever MMA event aired live on ABC. As part of the lead up coverage, ESPN will air a video essay by ESPN’s Mark Kriegel chronicling the history of combat sports on ABC.

