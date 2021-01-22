Eminem’s New Music Video For “Higher” To Debut During ESPN’s UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 This Saturday On ABC

Click to view music video teaser.

After being featured on ESPN’s UFC 257 creative for the last month, Eminem will debut his new music video for “Higher” during ESPN’s UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 at 2 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 23 on ABC. The video will also re-air on ESPN just prior to Saturday’s main event.

The song comes from the latest Eminem release, Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records), which was released on December 18, 2020 and is the expanded edition of Music To Be Murdered By, his 11th studio album released January 17, 2020. The music video prominently features footage from ESPN’s UFC coverage and centers around Eminem inhabiting roles as both a musician and a world-class athlete, drawing allusions between the way a musician creates and prepares to perform and how an athlete trains and prepares for competition. The video, featuring cameos from Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves, will revolve around Eminem’s most important battle: the one against his own demons.

“We have always been interested in fostering the synergy between music and sports and along with ESPN we have created many great moments together,” says David Nieman, VP, Sports and Gaming for Interscope Geffen A&M. “Working together to amplify Eminem’s artistic vision in such a unique way for this highly anticipated UFC event is absolutely a high point.”

“It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years,” said Kevin Wilson, ESPN music director. “To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable.”

Eminem has been featured in a number of promotional and programming content for ESPN recently, including UFC 248, UFC 246, a spot with a custom remix and the tease for this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship, featuring him narrating the introduction and more.

ABOUT EMINEM

Over the course of his career, Eminem has sold over 130 million albums and 389 million singles worldwide. He was Nielsen SoundScan’s top-selling artist of the 2000s with 32.2 million albums sold in that decade in the U.S. alone. In addition, Eminem was also named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade for the same period, 2000 through 2009. Eminem has won 15 GRAMMY® Awards and an Academy Award®. His 2010 album, “Recovery,” was the first album in the U.S. to be certified platinum digitally. His most recent album, “Music To Be Murdered By” was released January 17th, 2020 and was his ninth straight studio album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, selling over 279,000 units. Music To Be Murdered By – Side B is an expanded version of the album which was released in December 2020. Its release brought the album back to No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, breaking a 50-year record for biggest chart leap.

