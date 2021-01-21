UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Highly-Anticipated Rematch Live from Abu Dhabi Saturday on ESPN+ PPV; Prelims on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 8 p.m.

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.

Extensive week-long coverage highlighted by a live one-hour UFC 257 Pre-Show on ABC at 2 p.m.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2, the highly-anticipated rematch that has been years in the making, will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 p.m. ET. The main event features former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-4) against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6), in a rematch from their meeting at UFC 178 in 2014 a first-round TKO victory for McGregor. It will be the final of three events in a week from UFC FIGHT ISLAND in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Arguably the biggest star in mixed martial arts’ history, McGregor has not fought since his spectacular return at UFC 246 in January 2020, a resounding defeat of UFC’s all-time leader in wins and finishes, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion, he enters the Octagon with a record of 22 wins and 4 losses. The first simultaneous two-belt champion in UFC history, McGregor has had spectacular wins over Nate Diaz, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway, in addition to championship victories over Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

Considered one of the most talented fighters in the lightweight division, Poirier looks to keep his momentum going after a thrilling “Fight of the Year” candidate performance in June 2020 against Dan Hooker. Poirier has secured wins over former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis.

The co-main will feature a lightweight bout between No. 6-ranked Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler, the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion who will be making his UFC debut. Elsewhere on the main card, women’s flyweight contenders collide when No. 6-ranked Jessica Eye and No.7-ranked Joanne Calderwood square off. Illustrating the depth of the lightweight division, Matt Frevola faces undefeated Ottman Azaitar. The main card will kickoff with a clash between women’s strawweights as No.8-ranked Marina Rodriguez looks to rebound from her first career by facing No. 10-ranked Amanda Ribas, one of the fastest rising prospects in the division.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 will begin with early prelims at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Live coverage begins with UFC Live: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Pre-Show, airing on ABC at 2 p.m.

On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 257.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Original Content:

UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs McGregor 2: The show gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters.

Unlocking Victory: UFC 257 is now available on ESPN+

Ariel & the Bad Guy : Part 1 & 2 are now available on ESPN+

Part 1 & 2 are now available on ESPN+ SportsCenter (Thur.-Sun): Brett Okamoto will host segments from UFC FIGHT ISLAND for ESPN’s flagship news and information program. Coverage includes segments from the Final Press Conference on Thurs., Jan 21, and live cut-ins of Poirier and McGregor’s walkouts on Saturday night

(Thur.-Sun): Brett Okamoto will host segments from UFC FIGHT ISLAND for ESPN’s flagship news and information program. Coverage includes segments from the Final Press Conference on Thurs., Jan 21, and live cut-ins of Poirier and McGregor’s walkouts on Saturday night First Take (ESPN2), Stephen A’s World (ESPN +): Both shows will feature interviews with Poirier and McGregor on Thu., Jan 21

+): Both shows will feature interviews with Poirier and McGregor on Thu., Jan 21 ESPN’s SportsScience narrated by Chael Sonnen takes a look at McGregor’s punching power and accuracy, debuting on SportsCenter on Fri., Jan. 22

narrated by Chael Sonnen takes a look at McGregor’s punching power and accuracy, debuting on SportsCenter on Fri., Jan. 22 Today on the ESPN Daily podcast: ESPN’s Ariel Helwani joins show host Pablo Torre and shares his insights on McGregor from a recently conducted interview with the fighter

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, 1/21 8 a.m. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Final Press Conference ESPN App, YouTube, Twitter Fri, 1/22 6 a.m. UFC 257 Weigh-In: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 ESPN+ 10 a.m. UFC 257 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 ESPN App, YouTube, Twitter 11 a.m. UFC 257 Pre-Show: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 ESPN2 Sat, 1/23 2 p.m. UFC Live: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Pre-Show ABC 5:30 p.m. UFC 257: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show ESPNMMA Youtube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App 6:30 p.m. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) Sun, 1/24 1 a.m. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Post Show* ESPN+

*immediately following main card

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Co-Main Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler Undercard Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood Undercard Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar Undercard Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas 8 PM Feature Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast Undercard Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior Undercard Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann Undercard Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio 6:30 PM Feature Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov Undercard Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

