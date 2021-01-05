Stephen A. Smith Debuts Stephen A’s World on January 11, Exclusively on ESPN+

Weeknight Show Brings Fans Smith’s Entertaining Perspective & Deep Expertise with Signature Guests and a Variety of Original Segments

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith NBA Pregame Show Returns Jan. 6 Ahead of ESPN’s Wednesday Games

ESPN and sports media icon Stephen A. Smith, will debut Stephen A’s World, a new series beginning Jan. 11, exclusively on ESPN+. The weeknight series, featuring host and executive producer Stephen A. Smith, will go beyond the sports headlines to give the audience an authentic and unique understanding of the stories that matter. Smith will bring viewers his entertaining perspective, including deep expertise and unparalleled relationships with some of the most influential figures in sports, entertainment, and beyond. New 30-minute episodes will be available every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday night and available anytime on demand.

“This is definitely something new. Sure, it’ll be sports-related. I’ll never depart from that. But this is also a look inside MY world, beyond what you customarily see from me across all the other ESPN platforms,” said Smith. “From talking to A-List guests, to bringing “Baby Stephen A” into the mix, to asking the “Love Doctor” to save a few relationships sports are actually compromising, you just never know what you’ll get from me day-to-day. It all depends on my mood. That’s Stephen A’s World in a nutshell. Putting the PLUS in ESPN+. And I can’t wait.”

David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production, added, “By expanding on to ESPN+, Stephen A. will continue doing what he does best, connecting with fans on yet another platform, in an even more direct and personal way. The creative and unique segments that make up the show will really bring Stephen A. – and his all-star lineup of guests – to viewers in a way they’ve never seen before.”

In addition to the expert analysis, signature debates, and can’t-miss celebrity interviews, Stephen A’s World will also feature a variety of exclusive segments, including:

“Honorable Mentions” – Answering fan video questions from Smith’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

– Answering fan video questions from Smith’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Streaming A Smith” – Using NBA 2K to breakdown an NBA star’s game.

– Using NBA 2K to breakdown an NBA star’s game. “Love Doctor” – Giving relationship advice to couples where one is prioritizing sports.

– Giving relationship advice to couples where one is prioritizing sports. “Bet on It” – Celebrities picking their game winners every Friday.

– Celebrities picking their game winners every Friday. “Baby Stephen A” – Weekly visits from the one and only social media sensation.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith

On Jan. 6, Smith will also return to host SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith which debuted in Oct. 2019. Select Wednesday’s throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, the 30-minute show will feature Smith’s analysis of the night’s NBA on ESPN schedule, an inside look at what’s going on across the league on and off the court and guest appearances from current and former players and more.

Wednesday’s season premiere will precede the Boston Celtics taking on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the LA Clippers at 10 p.m.

Smith will also continue his daily role alongside Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim Rose on the network’s popular morning debate show First Take every weekday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on ESPN.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 11.5 million subscribers.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

