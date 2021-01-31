X Games Aspen 2021 Day Two News and Results

Action continued on day two of X Games Aspen 2021, with fans able to catch Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle live on ABC, The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air on @XGames socials and Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe in primetime on ESPN. The 20th annual event, live from Buttermilk Mountain, is the first-ever with no spectators in attendance.

Only the fourth athlete in X Games history to win three medals at an X Games event, Eileen Gu sealed her title as the breakout star of X Games Aspen 2021 with Women’s Ski Slopestyle gold. In just 22 hours, Eileen became the first woman and second overall athlete to win two gold medals as a rookie and the first woman to earn three X Games medals as a rookie. Although the Slopestyle course was a bit slow due to snowfall, Eileen’s best tricks included a switch left lipslide 270 to continuing 270 out, a switch left bio 900 and a huge left alley-oop flatspin 720 mute grab. Isabel Atkin earned the silver medal spot and Megan Oldham earned her second X Games medal of this event with a bronze.

The Real Cost Ski Big Air was the Andri Ragettli show. With four of his six tricks scoring 45.00 or higher, Andri was nearly perfect en route to his fifth X Games medal. His highest scoring trick – a left triple 1980 mute – was only the second time the trick had been landed at X Games. X Games Norway Big Air gold medalist Antoine Adelisse again used his switch right pregrab triple 1440 nose to lead him to a silver medal and American Alex Hall earned a bronze in his first competition of three this weekend.

Returning to competition after a 21-month break to focus on studies at Princeton, Chloe Kim lit up the Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe competition once again. Winning her sixth gold and eighth overall medal, Chloe is just 20 years old. Chloe clinched the win early with a second run that included a 13-foot method, frontside 1080 tailgrab, Cab 720 Weddle, frontside 900 tailgrab and McTwist Indy. Although Maddie Mastro has landed the double crippler in competition previously, she was unable to land the trick tonight and settled for silver. Japan’s Haruna Matsumoto won bronze.

In the ​RLCS X Games: North American Regional​, the twelve remaining ​Rocket League teams hit the field to see who would be making their way to Championship Sunday. After intense matches, crazy upsets and insane plays, the final six teams punched their tickets to the final day of competition: NRG Esports, Rogue, Team Envy, Spacestation Gaming, The Peeps and Jamal Jabary. With Championship Sunday looming tomorrow, it’s all or nothing as the best ​Rocket League​ teams in North America duke it out to see who will become RLCS X Games Champions. All RLCS X Games competition is available on the ESPN App.

Due to weather complications, Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air competitions were postponed to Sunday, January 31. Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. These two competitions will be available live on @XGames Tik Tok, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Check XGames.com for information on how to watch.

In addition to the two rescheduled competitions, X Games Aspen wraps up tomorrow with Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle on ABC, before shifting to ESPN for fan-favorite Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, The Real Cost Men’s Snowboard Big Air and Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck. Full schedules and TV listings available at XGames.com.

