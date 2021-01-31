X Games Aspen 2021 Day Two News and Results

X Games

X Games Aspen 2021 Day Two News and Results

Rookie Gu Earns Third Medal in 22 Hours with Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle Gold; Ragettli Defends Gold in The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air; Chloe Kim Takes Sixth Gold in Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe; Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air Postponed to Sunday

Photo of Olivia Wilson Olivia Wilson Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
Aspen, CO - January 30, 2021 - Buttermilk Mountain: Medals during X Games Aspen 2021 (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

Action continued on day two of X Games Aspen 2021, with fans able to catch Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle live on ABC, The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air on @XGames socials and Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe in primetime on ESPN. The 20th annual event, live from Buttermilk Mountain, is the first-ever with no spectators in attendance.

Only the fourth athlete in X Games history to win three medals at an X Games event, Eileen Gu sealed her title as the breakout star of X Games Aspen 2021 with Women’s Ski Slopestyle gold. In just 22 hours, Eileen became the first woman and second overall athlete to win two gold medals as a rookie and the first woman to earn three X Games medals as a rookie. Although the Slopestyle course was a bit slow due to snowfall, Eileen’s best tricks included a switch left lipslide 270 to continuing 270 out, a switch left bio 900 and a huge left alley-oop flatspin 720 mute grab. Isabel Atkin earned the silver medal spot and Megan Oldham earned her second X Games medal of this event with a bronze. 

The Real Cost Ski Big Air was the Andri Ragettli show. With four of his six tricks scoring 45.00 or higher, Andri was nearly perfect en route to his fifth X Games medal. His highest scoring trick – a left triple 1980 mute – was only the second time the trick had been landed at X Games. X Games Norway Big Air gold medalist Antoine Adelisse again used his switch right pregrab triple 1440 nose to lead him to a silver medal and American Alex Hall earned a bronze in his first competition of three this weekend. 

Returning to competition after a 21-month break to focus on studies at Princeton, Chloe Kim lit up the Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe competition once again. Winning her sixth gold and eighth overall medal, Chloe is just 20 years old. Chloe clinched the win early with a second run that included a 13-foot method, frontside 1080 tailgrab, Cab 720 Weddle, frontside 900 tailgrab and McTwist Indy. Although Maddie Mastro has landed the double crippler in competition previously, she was unable to land the trick tonight and settled for silver. Japan’s Haruna Matsumoto won bronze. 

In the ​RLCS X Games: North American Regional​, the twelve remaining ​Rocket League teams hit the field to see who would be making their way to Championship Sunday. After intense matches, crazy upsets and insane plays, the final six teams punched their tickets to the final day of competition: NRG Esports, Rogue, Team Envy, Spacestation Gaming, The Peeps and Jamal Jabary. With Championship Sunday looming tomorrow, it’s all or nothing as the best ​Rocket League​ teams in North America duke it out to see who will become RLCS X Games Champions. All RLCS X Games competition is available on the ESPN App.

Due to weather complications, Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air competitions were postponed to Sunday, January 31. Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. These two competitions will be available live on @XGames Tik Tok, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Check XGames.com for information on how to watch.  

In addition to the two rescheduled competitions, X Games Aspen wraps up tomorrow with Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle on ABC, before shifting to ESPN for fan-favorite Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, The Real Cost Men’s Snowboard Big Air and Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck. Full schedules and TV listings available at XGames.com. 

  -30-

Media Contacts:
Danny Chi          ESPN Communications, 310-642-1509, [email protected] 
Grace Coryell     ESPN Communications, 818-585-3696, [email protected] 
Olivia Wilson      ESPN Communications, 904-303-3538, [email protected]

ESPN Images

Click HERE to download photos from 

X Games Aspen 2021

 ESPN Video

Click HERE to download video from 

X Games Aspen 2021

 

Results

Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle

1. Eileen Gu (CHN)

2. Isabel Atkin (GBR)

3. Megan Oldham (CAN)

4. Sarah Hoefflin (SUI)

5. Mathilde Gremaud (SUI)

Gold – Eileen Gu

Silver – Isabel Atkin

Bronze – Megan Oldham

The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air

1. Andri Ragettli (SUI); 94.00

2. Antoine Adelisse (FRA); 90.00

3. Alex Hall (USA); 89.00

4. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (CAN); 86.00

5. Evan McEachran (CAN); 86.00

6. Henrik Harlaut (SWE); 83.00

7. James Woods (GBR); 78.00

8. Quinn Wolferman (USA); 63.00

Gold – Andri Ragettli

Silver – Antoine Adelisse

Bronze – Alex Hall

Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe

1. Chloe Kim (USA)

2. Maddie Mastro (USA)

3. Haruna Matsumoto (JPN)

4. Karumi Imai (JPN)

5. Queralt Castellet (ESP)

6. Ruki Tomita (JPN)

7. Brooke D’Hondt (CAN)

8. Sonora Alba (USA)

Gold – Chloe Kim

Silver – Maddie Mastro

Bronze – Haruna Matsumoto

 Full Post-Competition Interviews with Medalists

 

The password for each interview is Xg4mes21!

 

Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Eileen Gu, Isabel Atkin, Megan Oldham

 

The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air

Andri Ragettli, Antoine Adelisse, Alex Hall

 

Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro, Haruna Matsumoto

 

Video News Release 

 

During X Games Aspen 2021, ESPN will make available a daily Video News Release with the following video content: Competition footage (Gold, Silver, Bronze runs), Breaking News and Features. The VNR is posted approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the final competition each day and is for EDITORIAL/NEWS USE ONLY. Footage is NOT for commercial use. To access the content, visit the link (no password required):

 

http://bit.ly/XGamesAspen2021VNR

  • Highlights of an event can only be displayed during the first week (1) after conclusion of the applicable event – no “in-progress” highlights or archiving of material is permitted.
  • On-air X Games, ESPN and ABC graphics included in the highlights cannot be blocked or covered.
  • No audio material, including voices of on-air talent, may be used.
  • Footage may not be used for any commercial or retail purposes whatsoever, and may only be used for promotional purposes upon written permission of the athlete(s) depicted in such image(s), absent a licensing agreement with ESPN to the contrary.
  • Any potential usage of highlights not complying with these guidelines must be approved in writing in advance by ESPN.
 

 

Tags
Photo of Olivia Wilson

Olivia Wilson

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Wilson is a senior publicist focusing on X Games as well as ESPN's Esports, Corporate Citizenship, Marketing & Music initiatives. Prior to joining the ESPN Communications team, Wilson worked at a hospitality PR agency in Austin and graduated from Florida State University in 2014.
Back to top button
Close