ESPN Deportes Debuts New Brand Campaign During Super Bowl LV

To share: https://bit.ly/3a1Hbba

Last night during its live coverage of Super Bowl LV, ESPN Deportes unveiled its new brand campaign, “Es Lo Nuestro” / “It’s Our Thing,” the first in the creative series that will run throughout the year and the first new brand campaign in 12 years for ESPN Deportes. ESPN Marketing worked with Mexico-based agency Pararrayos on the creative.

“We had an opportunity with the largest platform in sports – Super Bowl LV – to reintroduce the ESPN Deportes brand,” said Laura Gentile, SVP of Marketing & Social Media, ESPN. “’Es Lo Nuestro’ / ‘It’s Our Thing’ captures the core values of Latino fans – community, pride, belonging, unity and joy. With our new creative work, we’re hitting those passion points that drive U.S. Hispanic fans and highlight the sports moments that tap into their strongest emotions.”

The 60-second anthem captures the joy of sports through the moments that evoke the passion from fans across the board – young and old, among friends and families – interspersed between memorable highlights from the NFL, NBA, MLB, UFC, Top Rank, and soccer. An original Reggaeton song, composed by Alain Gómez, serves as the music soundtrack for the spot.

Credits:

ESPN Laura Gentile: Senior Vice President, Marketing & Social Media Emeka Ofodile: Vice President, Sports Marketing Michelle Bella: Vice President, Sports Marketing Victoria Aiello: Associate Manager, Sports Marketing Tomas Casabal: Creative Senior Manager Blanca López: Promotions Producer II Franz Eichelmann: Promotions Producer I Mario Plata: Promotions Producer II Pararrayos Films Roberto Russo: Director Reinaldo Ortiz: Director of Photography Alain Gómez, Valentina Landáez: Executive Production Valentina Landáez, Roberto Russo, Alain Gómez: Production Rafael Urbina: New York Production Blake Vaz: Los Ángeles Production Daniela Cisneros, Javier Cañizales: Miami Production Pararrayos Studios, Famasloop: Music Production, Sound Design and Sweetening Gerardo Fernández, Pericles Sánchez, Álvaro Mora, Alain Gómez: Creativity

-30-

——————————

Para compartir: https://bit.ly/3a1Hbba

ESPN Deportes estrena nueva campaña de marca durante el Super Bowl LV

Anoche durante su cobertura en vivo del Super Bowl LV, ESPN Deportes presentó su nueva campaña de marca, “Es Lo Nuestro”, la primera campaña de la serie creativa que se transmitirá durante el año, y la primera campaña nueva de marca de ESPN Deportes en 12 años. El departamento de marketing de ESPN trabajó con la agencia mexicana Pararrayos para desarrollar el material creativo.

“Tuvimos una oportunidad con la plataforma deportiva más grande en el mundo —el Super Bowl LV— de volver a presentar la marca ESPN Deportes”, comentó Laura Gentile, vicepresidenta sénior de Marketing y Redes Sociales de ESPN. “La campaña ‘Es Lo Nuestro’ captura los principales valores de los fans latinos: la comunidad, el orgullo, el sentido de pertenencia, la unidad y la alegría. Con nuestro nuevo trabajo creativo, apuntamos a esos elementos de pasión que inspiran a los fans hispanos de EE. UU. y destacamos los momentos deportivos que despiertan sus emociones más fuertes”.

El emocionante comercial creativo de 60 segundos captura la alegría del deporte a través de los momentos que evocan la pasión de todos los aficionados —jóvenes y adultos, entre amigos y en familia—, intercalados con momentos destacados de la NFL, la NBA, la MLB, el UFC, Top Rank y fútbol. La banda de sonido del comercial es una canción original de reguetón compuesta por Alain Gómez.

Créditos:

ESPN Laura Gentile: Vice Presidente Senior, Marketing & Social Media Emeka Ofodile: Vice Presidente, Sports Marketing Michelle Bella: Vice Presidente, Sports Marketing Victoria Aiello: Gerente asociada, Sports Marketing Tomas Casabal: Gerente Senior de Creativo Blanca López: Productora II, Promociones Franz Eichelmann: Productor I, Promociones Mario Plata: Productor II de Promociones Pararrayos Films Roberto Russo: Director Reinaldo Ortiz: Director de fotografía Alain Gómez, Valentina Landáez: Producción Ejecutiva Valentina Landáez, Roberto Russo, Alain Gómez: Producción Rafael Urbina: Producción, Nueva York Blake Vaz: Producción, Los Ángeles Daniela Cisneros, Javier Cañizales: Producción, Miami Pararrayos Studios, Famasloop: Producción de Música, Sound Design & Sweetening Gerardo Fernández, Pericles Sánchez, Álvaro Mora, Alain Gómez: Creativo

-30-