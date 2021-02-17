ESPN Deportes Debuts Somos Afro-Latinos Tonight at 7 p.m. ET

The One-hour Special Explores Intersection of Race and the Latino Culture

As part of Black History Always, ESPN Deportes will air Somos Afro-Latinos, a special that will bring together a group of Afro-Latino athletes, from across sports and generations, for a conversation on the intersection of race and the Latino culture.

Co-hosted by ESPN’s baseball analyst Eduardo Pérez and ESPN FC co-host Alexis Nunes, the one-hour special airs tonight, Feb. 18. at 7 p.m. and re-air Thursday, Feb. 25, at 10 p.m. Somos Afro-Latinos will also be available via streaming the ESPN App.

“In the world of sports where Afro-Latinos frequently take center stage, we don’t often take the time to talk through their experiences through the lens of race,” said Freddy Rolon, Vice President of Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “This special is just the beginning of that conversation. Thank you to all the panelists for sharing their voice and experiences with us.”

Somos Afro-Latinos features interviews with prominent athletes, including Miami Marlins’ first baseman Jesús Aguilar (Venezuela); UFC Bantamweight fighter Joselyne Edwards (Panama); ESPN Deportes’ baseball analyst and former Major Leaguer Orlando “El Duke” Hernández (Cuba); legendary MLB player Manny Mota (Dominican Republic); Olympic bronze medalist Luisitio Pie (Haitian-Dominican); María Fernanda Reyes, Pan American Games bronze medalist and the first female surfer from Peru to win a World Surf League Tour event in the longboard category; and three-time Pan American Games bronze medalist Déborah Rodríguez (Uruguay).

The show was produced virtually via Zoom and during the conversation guests provided their perspective on racial injustice and social equity in the U.S. and Latin America, shared stories of struggles and triumphs, reflected on their own journey in sports.

Somos Afro-Latinos will include a music collaboration with Goyo, lead singer of Latin Grammy-winning Afro-Colombian Hip Hop group ChocQuibTown. Known for creating music that conveys a social and culturally conscious message about her African roots, Goyo wrote and performed “La Oda” (An Ode), a poem dedicated to Afro-Latina athletes. Thematically, the poem touches on the struggles Afro-Latinas have faced, while uplifting and celebrating the mark they have made in the world of sports.

Jueves 18 de febrero de 2021

ESPN Deportes estrena Somos Afro-Latinos esta noche a las 7 p.m. ET (hora del Este)

El especial de una hora explora la intersección entre la raza y la cultura latina

Como parte de la iniciativa Black History Always, ESPN Deportes transmitirá Somos Afro-Latinos, un especial que reunirá a un grupo de deportistas afrolatinos, pertenecientes a distintas generaciones y disciplinas deportivas, para conversar sobre la intersección entre la raza y la cultura latina.

Presentado por Eduardo Pérez, analista de béisbol de ESPN, junto con Alexis Nunes, conductora de ESPN FC, el especial de una hora se transmitirá esta noche jueves 18 de febrero a las 7 p.m. y volverá a transmitirse el jueves 25 de febrero a las 10 p.m. Somos Afro-Latinos también estará disponible via streaming en ESPN App.

“En el mundo del deporte, donde los afrolatinos suelen ocupar con frecuencia el centro de la acción, pocas veces nos tomamos el tiempo de conversar sobre sus experiencias desde el punto de vista de la raza”, señala Freddy Rolón, vicepresidente de programación y adquisiciones de ESPN. “Este especial es apenas el comienzo de esa conversación. Gracias a todos los panelistas por compartir su voz y sus experiencias con nosotros”.

Somos Afro-Latinos incluye entrevistas con deportistas prominentes como Jesús Aguilar (Venezuela), primera base de los Miami Marlins; Joselyne Edwards (Panamá), peleadora de peso gallo del UFC; Orlando “El Duque” Hernández (Cuba), analista de béisbol de ESPN Deportes y exjugador de las Grandes Ligas; Manny Mota (República Dominicana), legendario exjugador de MLB; Luisitio Pie (República Dominicana), medallista olímpico; María Fernanda Reyes, medallista de bronce en los Juegos Panamericanos y la primera peruana en ganar un evento de la Gira de la Liga Mundial de Surf en la categoría longboard; y Débora Rodríguez (Uruguay), tres veces medallista de bronce en los Juegos Panamericanos.

El programa fue producido de manera virtual y, durante la conversación, los invitados ofrecieron sus perspectivas con respecto a la injusticia racial y la equidad social en EE. UU. y Latinoamérica, compartieron historias de dificultades y triunfos, y reflexionaron sobre sus propias trayectorias deportivas.

Somos Afro-Latinos incluirá una colaboración musical con Goyo, vocalista principal del grupo afrocolombiano de hip hop ChocQuibTown, ganadores en los Premios Grammy Latinos. Conocida por crear música que transmite un mensaje de conciencia social y cultural sobre sus raíces africanas, Goyo escribió e interpretó “La Oda”, un poema dedicado a las deportistas afrolatinas. Desde el punto de vista temático, el poema hace referencia a las dificultades que han enfrentado las afrolatinas, resaltando y celebrando a la vez la marca que han dejado en el mundo del deporte.

