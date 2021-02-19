ESPN Networks Set to Air More Than 180 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Matchups This Season

ESPN networks are set to air more than 180 NCAA women’s lacrosse matchups this season, with action on ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX. Coverage includes 13 ranked matchups, including an exciting doubleheader this Sunday, Feb. 21, on ACCN.

Commentators
Play by play commentators for women’s coverage includes Jay Alter, Mike Monaco and Leah Secondo.

Women’s game analysts include:

  • Sheehan Stanwick-Burch – returns as analyst for women’s lacrosse; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year
  • Dana Boyle – member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-2014; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance

Sound On with Tari and Amari
Sound On with Tari & Amari made its debut during halftime of the William & Mary at Duke women’s lacrosse game this week on ACC Network. Tariro “Tari” Kandemiri, owner of the Twitter moniker ‘Official Lax Girl,’ and Amari Pollard, a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder at Le Moyne College, will discuss all things lacrosse in a segment that will air during women’s games each week on ESPNU and ACC Network. Tari & Amari will cover a gamut of important and compelling topics, at times welcoming notable personalities to join the show to add their insights into what is happening in the sport of lacrosse.

  • Tariro “Tari” Kandemiri was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to the United States with her family in 2004. She discovered her love for lacrosse after picking up a stick in the 9th grade, and shortly thereafter started sharing her passion for the game. She is a US Lacrosse Sankofa Clinic Series Lead Clinician and a member of the Board of Directors for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s highest honor. She attended Sewanee: The University of the South, where she earned an honor’s degree in Computer Science and was a member of the women’s lacrosse program.
  • Amari Pollard is a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder on the Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team. Her writing has also been published in The Week, MindBodyGreen, Bustle, Reader’s Digest, and more.

Weekly schedules and commentator assignments will be available here throughout the season.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

Women’s Lacrosse Championship
ESPN will also provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, with championship weekend taking place at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. (May 28-30).

Women’s Lacrosse Schedule

Date Time Matchup Network
Sun, Feb. 21 2 p.m. No. 17 Virginia Tech at No. 12 Duke ACCN
4 p.m. High Point at No. 1 North Carolina ACCN
Fri, Feb. 26 12:30 p.m. No. 20 USC at No. 11 Boston College ACCN
  6 p.m. No. 12 Duke at No. 1 North Carolina ACCN
  8 p.m. Oregon at No. 2 Notre Dame ACCN
Thu, Mar 11 5 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at No. 17 Virginia Tech ACCN
Sat, Mar 13 2 p.m. No. 13 Virginia at No. 11 Boston College ACCN
Sun, Mar 14 Noon No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN
Thu, Mar 18 7 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at Louisville ACCN
Sun, Mar 21 10 a.m. No. 9 Michigan at No. 16 Penn State ESPNU
Noon No. 12 Duke at No. 13 Virginia ACCN
Sat, Mar 27 5 p.m. No. 17 Virginia Tech at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN
Sun, Mar 28 11 a.m. Louisville at No. 11 Boston College ACCN
Wed, Apr 7 4 p.m. No. 16 Penn State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
Thu, Apr 8 7 p.m. No. 12 Duke at Louisville ACCN
Sat, Apr 10 3 p.m. No. 13 Virginia at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN
Sun, Apr 11 Noon Rutgers at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
Thu, Apr 15 5 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 11 Boston College ACCN
Sun, Apr 18 12:30 p.m. No. 9 Michigan at No. 3 Northwestern ESPNU
Thu, Apr 22 6 p.m. No. 11 Boston College at No. 4 Syracuse ESPNU

