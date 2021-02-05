ESPN Previews Super Bowl LV on a Special Edition of Postseason NFL Countdown

Photos via ESPN Images

On Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder will host a four-hour live edition of Postseason NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN) from Raymond James Stadium and St. Pete Beach previewing Super Bowl LV and celebrating the 2020-21 NFL season. Countdown will include analysis and insight from Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Steve Young – MVP of Super Bowl XXIX, Super Bowl champions Tedy Bruschi, Booger McFarland and Rex Ryan and Super Bowl XL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter and NFL reporters Sal Paolantonio and Dianna Russini – providing the latest on the Buccaneers and Chiefs, respectively – will share news and notes throughout the show.

Additionally, ESPN’s Creative Studio design, animation and edit team will debut Super Bowl LV-themed edits and graphics throughout the show, drawing inspiration from the city of Tampa, area thunderstorms and the “storm” of playoff teams who call this Super Bowl city home.

Countdown will also feature unique and inspiring stories and one-on-one interviews with Super Bowl LV quarterbacks. Highlights:

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (11 a.m. ET): A champion on the field and a hero off it. Not long after the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif went to work with a new set of teammates in a Montreal hospital, serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Producers: Mike Farrell and Steve Buckheit .

The Missing Rings (12 p.m. ET): ESPN global correspondent and senior writer Sam Borden chronicles how 25 of the Giants' Super Bowl XLII rings were stolen; he speaks with the "Master Thief" being held responsible for their temporary disappearance. Producer: Zach Budman.

ESPN global correspondent and senior writer chronicles how 25 of the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII rings were stolen; he speaks with the “Master Thief” being held responsible for their temporary disappearance. Producer: . Sarah Thomas (12:40 p.m. ET) : The first woman to officiate a Super Bowl, Sarah Thomas is making history. In an inspiring feature voiced by Sarah Fuller – the first woman to play college football at a Power 5 school, a little girl watches women break barriers and seeks to follow in their footsteps. Producer: Alexandra Nolen.

The Wonder Years (1:30 p.m. ET): Sports have great power to unite. Friends for life reflect on the Chiefs of their childhood and the champions of today. Their bond – rooted in championship football – has endured. Producer: Gavin Cote.

Sports have great power to unite. Friends for life reflect on the Chiefs of their childhood and the champions of today. Their bond – rooted in championship football – has endured. Producer: . Open Door Policy (1:35 p.m. ET): Two decades ago, a janitor at Lambeau Field changed Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid’s playbook for life. NFL reporter Jeff Darlington explains. Producer: Tory Zawacki Roy.

Patrick Mahomes Part II (11:40 a.m. ET): Kolber connected with the reigning Super Bowl MVP on his goals for the future. Producer: Harry Hawkings .

Tom Brady Part II (1:15 p.m. ET): Kolber sat down with the six-time Super Bowl champion to discuss the positive impact of family on football. Producer: Josh Vorensky.



Peyton’s Places: Also on Sunday, a new episode of Peyton’s Places – Halftime in Living Color – debuts on ESPN+. In the episode, legendary wide receiver James Lofton, who attended Super Bowl I as a fan, tells Peyton Manning what the first championship game was like, including the halftime jetpack show. And Keenen Ivory Wayans meets up with Peyton to share the role the In Living Color halftime show played in evolving the Super Bowl into the extravaganza it is today.

Following Postseason NFL Countdown, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes will continue pre-game coverage and lead into Super Bowl LV.

ESPN Deportes will televise the game live and in Spanish with Ciro Procuna describing the action, Pablo Viruega providing analysis and John Sutcliffe reporting. ESPN Deportes’ Sebastian Martinez-Christensen and Pilar Perez will also provide reports from site leading up to the game. Additionally, ESPN will televise Super Bowl LV live in 134 countries and territories with ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick calling the game for Australia and New Zealand.

Following the game, NFL PrimeTime – with Chris Berman, Young and McFarland, and SportsCenter – with Scott Van Pelt, Tim Hasselbeck, Ryan Clark, McFarland and Riddick – will provide post-game reactions, interviews and analysis from Raymond James Stadium.

ESPN Super Bowl LV Sunday Programming:

Date Time (ET) SHOW NETWORK(S) Sun, Feb 7 12 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 3 a.m. NFL Matchup ESPN 5:30 a.m. NFL Matchup ESPN 7 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 7 a.m. Bart & Hahn ESPN Radio 8:30 a.m. NFL Matchup ESPN2 9 a.m. Super Bowl XXXVII Highlights

(Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Oakland Raiders) ESPN2 9 a.m. Super Edition of Best Week Ever ESPN Radio 9:30 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LI

(New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons) ESPN2 10 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIV

(San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) ESPN2 10 a.m. Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN 12 p.m. Super GameDay ESPN Radio 3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Super Pre-Game Show ESPN Radio 4:30 p.m. NFL Live from Tampa ESPN Deportes 6 p.m. Super Bowl LV ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 6 p.m. Super Primetime ESPN Radio 10:30 p.m. NFL PrimeTime ESPN 11 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Deportes Post-Game Super Post-Game Show ESPN Radio 11:30 p.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt ESPN

All subject to change.

All ESPN shows available via the ESPN App.

