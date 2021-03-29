Celebrating Black History All Year Long: ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Launch ‘Black History Always’ and ‘Initiative 29’

Each platform to release new content on the 29th of each month throughout the year with stories recognizing the Black experience

As part of a commitment to amplify a variety of Black stories all year long, ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ have launched Black History Always on ESPN+ and Disney+, and Initiative 29 on Hulu. With a belief that recognizing Black history should not be contained to February, the three streamers will release new content on the 29th of each month throughout the year with pieces that are unique and authentic to each platform.

Hulu’s Initiative 29 will take the form of socially-conscious short-form content that will be six to eight minutes in length and available to view in Hulu’s Black Stories hub on Hulu’s YouTube Channel and via the Hulu Facebook page. This month’s short features Ría Thompson-Washington, a voting rights activist and organizer who is the democracy manager at the Center for Popular Democracy. Each month Hulu will add new classic films, nostalgic TV shows and documentaries to the growing library of Black programming featured in the permanent Black Stories Hub. This month’s additions include All of Us, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Malcom X, and Brooklyn’s Finest.

Black History Always content on Disney+ will include new YouTube episodes with the first installment focusing on The Proud Family. The Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” collection will be featured on the homepage of the service all year long, highlighted by recent titles like Soul and Black Is King, beloved classics like Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Black Panther, and new stories such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

A Love Letter to Black Women, presented by The Undefeated on ESPN+ as the first Black History Always special, honors and celebrates the Black women who positively impact all of our lives.

Who: Powerful, beautiful Black women who are making their mark, including:

ESPN’s Elle Duncan

23-time tennis Grand Slam champion Serena Williams

Softball star AJ Andrews

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie

Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix

Artist and writer Vanessa German

Musician Jensen McCrae

Duke field hockey player Darcy Bourne

ESPN feature producer Talaya Wilkins closes the piece with a tribute to women working behind the scenes at ESPN

Also, The Undefeated’s Jesse Washington, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, NBA star Isaiah Thomas and recording artist Common

What: A 30-minute presentation recognizing, appreciating and celebrating the Black women who positively affect all aspects of our lives, and the hopes and dreams of all Black mothers, daughters and sisters.

Where: On The Undefeated on ESPN+ and ESPN+ on Hulu.

When: A Love Letter to Black Women is available to stream now. New Black History Always content will premiere on ESPN+ on the 29th of each month throughout the year.

Why: For the love of Black women everywhere and to continue celebrating Black history beyond the month of February as part of Black History Always on ESPN+ and Disney+, and Hulu’s Initiative 29.

The Undefeated on ESPN+

The Undefeated on ESPN+ enhances ESPN and Disney’s ongoing commitment to telling Black stories and establishes a year-round collaboration between the two brands that creates and curates content powered by The Undefeated. This includes a mix of premium storytelling, relevant collections from The Undefeated and ESPN+ libraries and additional special projects like Black History Always. The Undefeated on ESPN+ seeks to elevate Black voices in sports, highlight Black communities within sports and explore the positive off-field/off-court work of Black athletes and leaders.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

