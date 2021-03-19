ESPN to Feature Indie-Pop Trio AJR’s ‘Way Less Sad’ as MLB Anthem for First Half of 2021 Season

ESPN is collaborating with multiplatinum indie pop trio AJR to make everyone “Way Less Sad,” because baseball is back. Ahead of MLB Opening Day, ESPN this week launched its latest “Give Us Baseball” creative campaign featuring AJR’s new hit song “Way Less Sad.” The celebratory track will serve as ESPN’s MLB anthem for Opening Day and for the first half of the Sunday Night Baseball season.

The creative campaign features several top MLB superstars, including Ronald Acuña Jr., Mike Trout, Fernado Tatís Jr. and Mookie Betts, as well as user generated content highlighting passionate baseball fans of all ages. Additionally, the spot features voiceover artist Chinasa Ogbuagu narrating, conveying the positivity and hope that accompany baseball season. It will run across ESPN television and digital platforms.

“As we say in the creative work, Opening Day is more than just a day, it’s a feeling,” said Laura Gentile, ESPN Senior Vice President, Marketing & Social Media. “AJR’s ‘Way Less Sad’ embodies the joy and excitement we feel as we welcome back baseball at a time that is increasingly more hopeful. And, we’re proud to have Chinasa Ogbuagu as our voiceover, representing the passionate female baseball fans who tune in weekly to watch baseball on ESPN.”

AJR will perform the song March 31 on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! ESPN’s creative campaign aligns with the band’s release of their latest album, OK Orchestra, which debuts on March 26. For more information on ESPN’s season-opening MLB coverage, visit ESPN Press Room.

