ESPN Unveils Monday Night Baseball and Wednesday Night Baseball Game Selections for April

During the month of April, ESPN will televise eight weeknight baseball games in the return of Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA and Wednesday Night Baseball, and a game every day on ESPN+. ESPN’s April weeknight slate features four appearances by the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor, plus two appearances each by the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA

Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA will feature the Mets and Lindor hosting the Phillies and Bryce Harper on Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast is subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market. The Mets return to ESPN on Tuesday, April 20 to visit the Cubs and Anthony Rizzo at 7:30 p.m. in a full national telecast. Monday, April 26, the Cubs visit the Braves at 7 p.m. The game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.

ESPN’s Monday Night Baseball season premiere will air on Monday, April 5 as part of ESPN’s season-opening schedule. The Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts will host the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays and Austin Meadows at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Wednesday Night Baseball

The Wednesday Night Baseball lineup for April includes the Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto visiting the San Francisco Giants and Buster Posey on Tuesday, April 13 at 9:30 p.m. April 21, the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the Braves at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be full national telecasts with no blackouts.

The Mets will host the Red Sox on Tuesday, April 27, at 7 p.m., which will be blacked out in the New York market. As previously announced, the Mets will visit the Phillies at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, in a full national telecast.

ESPN Celebrates Jackie Robinson April 13

ESPN will commemorate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson during the April 13 doubleheader. Throughout the evening, the telecasts will salute the legendary Robison breaking the color barrier in MLB.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

April 2021 Monday Night Baseball and Wednesday Night Baseball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Mon, Apr. 5 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Telecast Presented by USAA ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Apr. 6 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Apr.13 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets* Telecast Presented by USAA ESPN, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Apr. 20 7:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Telecast Presented by USAA ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Apr. 21 6:30 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Apr. 26 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs* vs. Atlanta Braves Telecast Presented by USAA ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Apr. 27 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets* ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Apr. 2 10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Sat, Apr. 3 1:20 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, Apr. 4 1 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays v. New York Yankees Mon, Apr. 5 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Tue, Apr. 6 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Wed, Apr. 7 4 p.m. New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Thu, Apr. 8 1:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Fri, Apr. 9 8 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Sat, Apr. 10 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers Sun, Apr. 11 1 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Mon, Apr. 12 2:20 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Tue, Apr. 13 2 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Wed, Apr. 14 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Thu, Apr. 15 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Fri, Apr. 16 8:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Sat, Apr. 17 1 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Sun, Apr. 18 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Mon, Apr. 19 10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners Tue, Apr. 20 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Wed, Apr. 21 6 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians Thu, Apr. 22 7:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Fri, Apr. 23 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Sat, Apr. 24 1 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Sun, Apr. 25 2 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mon, Apr. 26 6 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians Tue, Apr. 27 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Wed, Apr. 28 1:40 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Thu, Apr. 29 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Fri, Apr. 30 7 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

Media contacts: Ben Cafardo at [email protected]. | Katie Hughes at [email protected].