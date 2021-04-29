FCS Quarterfinals Featuring Top Four Seeds, Defending National Champion Set for ESPN Networks on Sunday, May 2

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Division I Football Championship continues on Sunday, May 2, with each quarterfinal game of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN networks. The championship is one of 27 being contested across ESPN networks this spring.

The quarterfinal round is slated for ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, with the semifinals set for ABC and ESPN/ESPN2 on Saturday, May 8. The 2021 FCS Championship game will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

The championship field still boasts the top four seeds, No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sam Houston, No. 3 James Madison and No. 4 Jacksonville State. Additionally, North Dakota State, winner of eight of the last nine national titles, advanced to the FCS quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive season to face the second-seeded Bearkats this weekend.

Play-by-play commentators Matt Barrie, Roy Philpott, Matt Schick and John Schriffen are on the call this weekend, with Mike Golic Jr., Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain and Kirk Morrison providing insight and analysis throughout Sunday’s action.

The television schedule and assigned talent are both subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.