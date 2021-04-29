FCS Quarterfinals Featuring Top Four Seeds, Defending National Champion Set for ESPN Networks on Sunday, May 2

College Football

FCS Quarterfinals Featuring Top Four Seeds, Defending National Champion Set for ESPN Networks on Sunday, May 2

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 20 hours ago

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Division I Football Championship continues on Sunday, May 2, with each quarterfinal game of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN networks. The championship is one of 27 being contested across ESPN networks this spring.

The quarterfinal round is slated for ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, with the semifinals set for ABC and ESPN/ESPN2 on Saturday, May 8. The 2021 FCS Championship game will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

The championship field still boasts the top four seeds, No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sam Houston, No. 3 James Madison and No. 4 Jacksonville State. Additionally, North Dakota State, winner of eight of the last nine national titles, advanced to the FCS quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive season to face the second-seeded Bearkats this weekend.

Play-by-play commentators Matt Barrie, Roy Philpott, Matt Schick and John Schriffen are on the call this weekend, with Mike Golic Jr., Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain and Kirk Morrison providing insight and analysis throughout Sunday’s action.

The television schedule and assigned talent are both subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Sun, May 2 3 p.m. FCS Quarterfinals (Huntsville, Texas):
North Dakota State vs. Sam Houston
Roy Philpott, Tom Luginbill		 ESPN
  FCS Quarterfinals (Jacksonville, Ala.):
Delaware vs. Jacksonville State
Matt Schick, Eric Mac Lain		 ESPN3
6 p.m. FCS Quarterfinals (Harrisonburg, Va.):
North Dakota vs. James Madison
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr.		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. FCS Quarterfinals (Brookings, SD):
Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota State
John Schriffen, Kirk Morrison		 ESPN2
Sat, May 8 2:30 p.m. FCS Semifinals
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden		 ABC
  TBD FCS Semifinals
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Katie George		 ESPN or ESPN2
Sun, May 16 2 p.m. FCS Championship
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden		 ABC

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
Back to top button
Close