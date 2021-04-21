SEC Network Set for Spring Conference Championships Coverage

With spring sports in full swing, SEC Network is slated to televise extensive coverage of the Southeastern Conference’s spring sports championships over the coming weeks. Championships in women’s and men’s golf, women’s and men’s tennis, outdoor track & field, softball and baseball are all set for SEC Network and SEC Network+.

The SEC Women’s Golf Championship teed things off for the network’s championship programming lineup, with the semifinals on SEC Network+ and the final round on SEC Network. Match play for the men’s championship is set for the same treatment, with the semifinals on SEC Network+ on Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. ET and the final round at 7:30 a.m. live on SEC Network.

The next championship events for the SEC will be the championships for women’s and men’s tennis on Friday, April 23. The women’s final will be live at 10 a.m. this Friday, with the men following at 12:30 p.m.

The SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set for SEC Network and SEC Network+ in May, with live televised coverage in primetime on Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m. Additional programming details for the rest of the championship will be released at a later date.

SEC Network’s signature coverage of the SEC Tournaments in softball and baseball continues, with SEC Now returning for on-site analysis and reporting throughout both tournaments. SEC Network will carry multiple rounds of the SEC Softball Tournament beginning Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m., with first round to quarterfinals live on SECN. ESPN2 will air the semifinals and championship game from Tuscaloosa, Ala. The SEC Baseball Tournament will have a homecoming in Hoover beginning Tuesday, May 25, with first pitch through the semifinals live on SEC Network. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN2.

Additional details surrounding SEC Network’s coverage of spring championships, including studio programming and commentator assignments, will be announced at a later date. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, Apr 23 10 a.m. SEC Women’s Tennis Championship SEC Network 12:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Tennis Championship SEC Network Sat, Apr 24 5 p.m. SEC Men’s Golf Championship – Semifinals SEC Network+ Sun, Apr 25 7:30 a.m. SEC Men’s Golf Championship – Final SEC Network Tue, May 11 7 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament: Game 1 SEC Network Wed, May 12 12 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament: Game 2 SEC Network 35 min following Game 2 SEC Softball Tournament: Game 3 SEC Network 35 min following Game 3 SEC Softball Tournament: Game 4 SEC Network 35 min following Game 4 SEC Softball Tournament: Game 5 SEC Network Thu, May 13 12 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament: Game 6 SEC Network 35 min following Game 6 SEC Softball Tournament: Game 7 SEC Network 35 min following Game 7 SEC Softball Tournament: Game 8 SEC Network 35 min following Game 8 SEC Softball Tournament: Game 9 SEC Network Fri, May 14 4 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament: Game 10 ESPN2 35 min following Game 10 SEC Softball Tournament: Game 11 ESPN2 Sat, May 15 6 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament: Championship ESPN2 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships SEC Network Tue, May 25 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 1 SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 2 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 3 SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 4 SEC Network Wed, May 26 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 5 SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 6 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 7 SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 8 SEC Network Thu, May 27 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 9 SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 10 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 11 SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 12 SEC Network Fri, May 28 4 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 13 SEC Network 7:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 14 SEC Network Sat, May 29 1 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 15 SEC Network 4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Game 16 SEC Network Sun, May 30 3 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Championship ESPN2

