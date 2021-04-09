Soccer on ESPN Platforms in April – Italian Serie A on ABC, International Cup Exclusives on ESPN+ and 2021 MLS Season Opening Weekend on ABC and ESPN+ 

Italian Serie A’s first-ever ABC broadcast – Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

S. Women’s National Team vs. France –Tuesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Exclusively on ESPN+: FA Cup semifinals, Barcelona in Copa del Rey Final, and Carabao Cup

The 26th season of MLS on ESPN television networks kicks off on ABC – Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

ESPN platforms – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS – will combine to showcase marquee global soccer matches in April, beginning Sunday, April 11, with Fiorentina vs. Atalanta at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The match from ACF Fiorentina’s Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy is the first Serie A broadcast on ABC – just weeks after ABC televised its first-ever German Bundesliga match. The Spanish-language Serie A telecast will be live on ESPN Deportes.

On Sunday, April 18 at 2:35 p.m., ESPN+ will be home to the highly anticipated Serie A match when AS Napoli, chasing a Champions League spot at No. 5 in the standings, host Inter Milan – the top team in the league.

ABC’s First Serie A Match:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Sun, Apr 11 2:30 p.m. Fiorentina vs. Atalanta English: Mark Donaldson and Matteo Bonetti Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla ABC / ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 18 2:35 p.m. Napoli vs. Inter Milan English: Donaldson and Bonetti Spanish: Ortiz and Agulla ESPN+

U.S. Women’s National Team (ESPN2, Tuesday at 3 p.m.)

In one of the top matches in women’s soccer since the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the United States – No. 1 in the FIFA World Ranking – will play No. 3 France on Tuesday, April 13 at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France. Sebastian Salazar (play-by-play) and analyst Julie Foudy will provide match commentary at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

FA Cup on ESPN+: Three of the Top-Five English Premier League Teams Featured

Three of the top-five teams in the English Premier League standings – Manchester City (No. 1), Leicester City (3) and Chelsea (5) – will compete in the FA Cup semifinals, to be featured exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18. Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Sat, Apr 17 12:15 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City English: Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN+ Sun, Apr 18 2:35 p.m. Leicester City vs. Southampton ESPN+

2021 Copa del Rey Final: Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona (ESPN+, Sat., April 17 at 3:20 p.m.)

ESPN+ will exclusively present the 2021 Copa del Rey Final, live from Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on Saturday, April 17 at 3:20 p.m. The matchup: Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona. Led by Messi, FC Barcelona has yet to lose a La Liga match in 2021 – to-date, a 17-game unbeaten streak in La Liga. Sebastian Salazar and Alejandro Moreno will provide English-language commentary. Fernando Palomo and 1978 FIFA World Cup champion Mario Kempes will call the match in Spanish.

The 2021 Season Opening Weekend of MLS on ESPN Platforms (April 16 – 18)

The 26th season of Major League Soccer on ESPN linear television networks will kick off on ABC on Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m., with a broadcast featuring second-year franchise Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy, the most successful club in MLS history. Spanish-language coverage of the match will be on ESPN Deportes. Global icon David Beckham, part of the Miami ownership group, faces the Galaxy franchise where he played for six seasons and won two MLS Cup titles. On the field, new manager and former England National Team player Phil Neville leads Inter Miami. 2018 World Cup champion Blaise Matuidi (France), Rodolfo Pizarro (Mexico) and Gonzalo Higuain (former Argentina international) are top-tier national team players for Inter Miami, while LA counters with Mexican National Team players Javier Hernandez and Jonathan dos Santos, and Sebastian Lletget (USA).

ESPN+, the exclusive home of approximately 350 out-of-market MLS games, will livestream eight Major League Soccer season opening weekend matches beginning Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18. The MLS out-of-market games on ESPN+ is part of the most comprehensive soccer lineup in the industry including, German Bundesliga, Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, the Scottish Premiership, EFL Championship, English FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Spanish Copa del Rey, and more.

Major League Soccer:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Sun, Apr 18 3 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy English: Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman Spanish: Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja ABC / ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 24 6 p.m. LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders English: Champion and Twellman Spanish: Mendez and Herculez Gomez ESPN / ESPN Deportes

Carabao Cup Final – Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (ESPN+, Sunday, April 25)

Manchester City is on the cusp of its fourth straight EFL title facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 25 at 11:20 a.m., live from Wembley Stadium in London. The matchup is a contest between two of the most successful soccer club managers in the world – Jose Mourinho (Tottenham) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). The match is exclusive in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

German Cup Semifinal (ESPNEWS/ESPN Deportes, Friday, April 30)

ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes will televise the German Cup semifinal match on Friday, April 30 at 2:20 p.m., between SV Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig, led by U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams. Play-by-play commentator Ross Dyer and analyst Kasey Keller will call the match on ESPNEWS. Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes will provide Spanish-language commentary on ESPN Deportes.

Click here for weekly schedule of all soccer matches on ESPN platforms.

– 30 –