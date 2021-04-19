Spring Football Takes On New Meaning as FCS Playoffs Set for ESPN Networks in April, May

FCS Championship to be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Division I Football Championship kicks off on Saturday, April 24, with all eight first round games of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN3. The championship is one of 27 being contested across ESPN networks this spring.

The quarterfinals are slated for ESPN2 and ESPN3 the first weekend in May, with the semifinals set for ABC and ESPN/ESPN2 on Saturday, May 8. The FCS Championship will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

The championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large qualifiers, and fall competitions were considered when determining the field for the spring championship. Predetermined sites will host the first round through the semifinals, with the 2021 FCS Championship staged at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the 11th consecutive year. The defending national champion is North Dakota State, who will face off against Eastern Washington in the first round in a rematch of the 2020 FCS Championship.

The television schedule and assigned talent are both subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.