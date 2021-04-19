Spring Football Takes On New Meaning as FCS Playoffs Set for ESPN Networks in April, May

College Football

Spring Football Takes On New Meaning as FCS Playoffs Set for ESPN Networks in April, May

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
  • FCS Championship to be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Division I Football Championship kicks off on Saturday, April 24, with all eight first round games of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN3. The championship is one of 27 being contested across ESPN networks this spring.

The quarterfinals are slated for ESPN2 and ESPN3 the first weekend in May, with the semifinals set for ABC and ESPN/ESPN2 on Saturday, May 8. The FCS Championship will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

The championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large qualifiers, and fall competitions were considered when determining the field for the spring championship. Predetermined sites will host the first round through the semifinals, with the 2021 FCS Championship staged at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the 11th consecutive year. The defending national champion is North Dakota State, who will face off against Eastern Washington in the first round in a rematch of the 2020 FCS Championship.

The television schedule and assigned talent are both subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Sat, Apr 24 Noon FCS First Round (Huntsville, Texas):
Monmouth vs. Sam Houston
Jonathan Yardley, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPN3
  2 p.m. FCS First Round (Jacksonville, Ala.):
Davidson vs. Jacksonville State
Mike Morgan, Cole Cubelic		 ESPN3
  FCS First Round (Harrisonburg, Va.):
VMI vs. James Madison
Bill Roth, Hutson Mason		 ESPN3
  3 p.m. FCS First Round (Brookings, SD):
Holy Cross vs. South Dakota State
David Saltzman, Craig Haubert		 ESPN3
3:30 p.m. FCS First Round (Fargo, ND):
Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN3
  4 p.m. FCS First Round (Grand Forks, ND):
Missouri State vs. North Dakota
Matt Stewart, Eric Mac Lain		 ESPN3
  FCS First Round (Ogden, Utah):
Southern Illinois vs. Weber State
John Schriffen, Kirk Morrison		 ESPN3
  7 p.m. FCS First Round (Newark, Del.):
Sacred Heart vs. Delaware
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN3
Sat, May 1 TBD FCS Quarterfinals
John Schriffen, Kirk Morrison		 ESPN3
  TBD FCS Quarterfinals
Matt Schick, Eric Mac Lain		 ESPN3
Sun, May 2 6 p.m. FCS Quarterfinals
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr.		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. FCS Quarterfinals
Roy Philpott, Tom Luginbill		 ESPN2
Sat, May 8 2:30 p.m. FCS Semifinals
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden		 ABC
  TBD FCS Semifinals
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Katie George		 ESPN or ESPN2
Sun, May 16 2 p.m. FCS Championship
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden		 ABC

 

Tags
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
Back to top button
Close