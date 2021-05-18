Blockbuster Matchups Featuring Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida State Welcome College Football Back to ESPN Networks, Dynamic Rivalry Showdowns Set for Spotlight All Season Long

2021 Labor Day Weekend CFB Schedule Release (VIDEO)

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Clemson from Charlotte in ABC Primetime

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 25 Miami – CFP Champion Crimson Tide Open Season on ABC

Red River Showdown, Bedlam Set for ESPN Networks

Big Time Non-Conference Showdowns from Michigan and Penn State Anchor Weeks 2-3 for ABC’s Saturday Night Football

With just over 100 days until the start of the 2021 college football season, ESPN’s industry-leading production of the sport is set for the spotlight with blockbuster showdowns in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff and Duke’s Mayo Classic, as well as marquee matchups and renewed rivalries headlining the early release of ESPN’s college football schedule.

ACC vs. SEC Ranked Teams Clash in Charlotte and Atlanta

ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes the much-anticipated Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte featuring No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The primetime clash of top-five teams from the SEC and ACC solidifies the return of big-time college football. Earlier that day, defending National Champion Alabama, ranked No. 2, faces No. 25 Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 5, Florida State and No. 15 Notre Dame tussle in Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to Saturday’s Crimson Tide-Hurricanes game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will also play host to a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff showdown with Louisville vs. No. 18 Ole Miss on Labor Day Monday (Sept. 6) at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Matchups Set for First Three Weeks of ABC’s Saturday Night Football

In addition to the Labor Day Saturday showdown between the Dawgs and the top-ranked Tigers, the following two weeks of ABC’s Saturday Night Football, ESPN’s premier college football franchise, are set with a pair of titanic non-conference contests. On Saturday, Sept. 11, Michigan plays host to No. 14 Washington, before Auburn travels to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 18, both at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Longstanding Foes Face Off on ESPN Networks

ESPN networks will welcome some of the biggest rivalries in the sport, including No. 21 Texas at Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. No. 3 Oklahoma will be showcased in its two top rivalry games on ESPN networks this fall. The fifth-longest rivalry in college football history, the Red River Showdown against the Longhorns is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 in Dallas. Over Thanksgiving Weekend, the Sooners and Oklahoma State will battle for bragging rights and the Bedlam Bell on Saturday, Nov. 27.

In October, games with potential postseason impacts are already scheduled for ESPN networks. Virginia Tech hosts the 15th-ranked Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 9 in just their fourth meeting all-time. On the last Saturday of the month, the rivalry between Florida State and No. 1 Clemson is renewed after the teams did not meet in 2020, the first time in nearly 30 seasons. Additionally, high-profile intraconference games and rivalries from the Big Ten (including several featuring reigning conference champion and CFP runner-up Ohio State), SEC, Pac-12, American and others will litter the schedule throughout October and November. Times and networks for these games, as well as the Red River Showdown and Bedlam Series, will be announced at a later date.

In total, 10 of ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams are featured in this first round of games revealed during Disney Upfront. The first three weeks and all special date games of ESPN’s college football schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, May 27.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Select Marquee 2021 College Football Games on ESPN Networks

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Sep 4 3:30 p.m. 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 25 Miami ABC 7:30 p.m. 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, N.C.):

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Clemson ABC Sun, Sep 5 7:30 p.m. No. 15 Notre Dame at Florida State ABC Mon, Sep 6 8 p.m. 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):

Louisville vs. No. 18 Ole Miss ESPN Sat, Sep 11 7 p.m. No. 21 Texas at Arkansas ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 14 Washington at Michigan ABC Sat, Sep 18 7:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 22 Penn State ABC Sat, Oct 9 TBD Red River Showdown (Dallas, Texas):

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas TBD TBD No. 15 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech TBD Sat, Oct 30 TBD Florida State at No. 1 Clemson TBD Sat, Nov 27 TBD No. 3 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TBD

*Rankings are from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25