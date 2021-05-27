ESPN Networks’ Dynamic Early Season College Football Schedule: Unrivaled Slate of the Biggest Rivalries, Conference Championship Games and Postseason Action Set for All ESPN Platforms

First Three Weeks Highlighted By More Than 100 Games; Approximately 1,000 CFB Showdowns Slated for 2021-22 Season

High-Impact Matchups in Opening Weeks on ABC Include Georgia-Clemson, Alabama-Miami, Plus Big Time Non-Conference Showdowns from Michigan and Penn State

ESPN+ Continues Expansive CFB Coverage, Including Start of SEC Games on the Platform and Record Number of Big 12 and American Contests

Full Bowl Season Schedule Returns with 40 Bowl Games, College Football Playoff Semifinals and Championship

The spark of college football’s pageantry and passion is ready to ignite, as ESPN welcomes back its robust portfolio of the best rivalries, non-conference clashes, in-state showdowns, unparalleled conference championship contests and premier postseason programming. ESPN will carry approximately 1,000 regular season games across all networks, gearing up for the return of a 40-game Bowl Season schedule that includes the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff Semifinals. ESPN concludes the season in the Circle City with the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 10 in Indianapolis.

23 of ESPN’s Post-Spring Top 25 teams are featured across ESPN networks during ESPN’s early season slate and special date games, as well as 11 conferences represented and teams from all 10 FBS conferences booked for bragging rights throughout ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for all ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Kickoff Week

ACC and SEC Squads Clash in Charlotte and Atlanta

As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes the much-anticipated Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte featuring Georgia vs. Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier that day, defending National Champion Alabama faces Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 5, Florida State and Notre Dame tussle in Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m. in the Capital One Sunday Night Kickoff.

In addition to Saturday’s Crimson Tide-Hurricanes game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will also play host to a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff showdown with Louisville vs. Ole Miss on Labor Day Monday (Sept. 6) at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN+ Adds Record Number of Robust Offerings Featuring SEC, Big 12 and American

As part of the SEC’s new agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games will be available on ESPN+ beginning this fall. ESPN+ has the right to stream one non-conference football game per school each season kicking off in 2021. These matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices. Four matchups are set for Week 1 action, including Akron-Auburn, Rice-Arkansas, Eastern Illinois-South Carolina and East Tennessee State-Vanderbilt. SEC squads featured on ESPN+ in the second and third weeks of the season include Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee, with additional games to be determined over the remainder of the season

Additionally, a record number of Big 12 games will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with 11 contests featuring eight different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first three weeks and as many as 15 total games likely throughout the season.

The American returns for its second season on ESPN+ as well, with approximately 25 total games planned throughout the season, featuring two appearances by returning conference champion Cincinnati to open the season.

In addition to the above, ESPN+ will feature games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more, with more than 150 total FBS games expected on the platform throughout the season.

ESPN Welcomes Back CFB in Weeks 0 and 1

In Week 0, the West Coast contest between Hawaii and UCLA officially kicks off the 2021 season across ESPN networks on Saturday, August 28 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

For Week 1, ESPN will also showcase a trio of on-campus games during the holiday weekend, beginning with UCF hosting Boise State on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Friday night (Sept. 3) features a doubleheader of ACC and Big Ten openers as North Carolina plays Virginia Tech in Blacksburg (6 p.m.), followed by Michigan State at Northwestern at 9 p.m.

Marquee matchups from ESPN’s first three weeks and select blockbuster showdowns throughout the season were announced as part of last week’s Disney Upfront.

ESPN Events Features Expansive Schedule of Early Season Contests

ESPN Events’ Kickoff Games in Las Vegas and Houston Set for Saturday, Sept. 5

ESPN Events’ portfolio of premier college football events will be on display opening week with the 2021 Texas Kickoff and inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic, both primed for primetime. Longtime Lone Star State rivals Texas Tech and Houston will match up in the Texas Kickoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders, will host Arizona vs. BYU following the action from Houston at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Montgomery, Ala. Plays Host to Two Inaugural ESPN Events

The official Week 1 college football slate will begin with the first edition of the Montgomery Kickoff in Montgomery, Ala. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. ESPN will televise the neutral site showdown between UAB and Jacksonville State at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the Montgomery Kickoff, the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery welcomes another inaugural neutral site showdown within the ESPN Events collection. Previously announced in February, Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State will play in the first Red Tails Classic on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. ESPN Events launched the event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary Black military aviators who served in World War II.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Now in Week 0

As part of a new, six-year agreement with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), ESPN Events will now schedule the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week 0. This year, North Carolina Central and Alcorn State will match up on Saturday, August 28 on ESPN at 7 p.m.

SEC Network Kicks Off 2021 in Knoxville

SEC Network starts the season in primetime on Thursday, Sept. 2 with Tennessee hosting Bowling Green at 8 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kickoff 2021, including SEC Saturday Night matchups featuring an early season SEC showdown between Missouri and Kentucky (Saturday, Sept. 11 | 7:30 p.m.) and an all-Florida feature with FAU traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 4 | 7:30 p.m.). Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.

ACC Network

ACC Network opens its third season with three straight days of games in Week 1 beginning in Raleigh, N.C. with NC State hosting USF on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ACCN is set for tripleheader Saturdays Weeks 1 and 3, and a quadruple header Week 2 starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. An ACC Coastal Division matchup – Virginia at North Carolina – highlights week 3 of ACC Primetime Football Presented By GEICO (Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.). More information on ACCN’s first three weeks of football can be found here.

Week 2

In addition to Washington-Michigan on ABC’s Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One, marquee matchups in Week 2 include the Sunshine State showdown on Saturday, Sept. 11 between Florida and USF at noon on ABC, as well as an early season rivalry battle between ranked in-state foes Iowa and Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. On ESPN, Pittsburgh and Tennessee kick things off at noon, followed by Texas-Arkansas in primetime at 7 p.m. and another in-state rivalry, Utah-BYU at 10:15 p.m.

On ESPN2, 2020’s breakout team Coastal Carolina hosts Kansas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept 10.

Week 3

ESPN is set for several exciting matchups in Week 3, including Louisville hosting UCF on Friday, Sept 17, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. South Carolina and Georgia will meet in their first conference contest of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, followed by BYU hosting Arizona State at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN. The week kicks off on Thursday night with Ohio facing perennial Sun Belt contender Louisiana at 8 p.m. on ESPN, with the previously announced Saturday Night Football matchup featuring Auburn visiting Penn State in Happy Valley at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

As Longhorn Network nears its 10th anniversary this August, the network’s opening game of the 2021 season will be an in-state showcase as Texas hosts Rice on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.

ESPN Special Date Games Set for Spotlight

In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Highlights include:

Week 4 Marshall at Appalachian State (Thursday, Sept. 23 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.)

Week 5 Virginia at Miami (Fla.) (Thursday, Sept. 30 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.) Houston at Tulsa (Friday, Oct. 1 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.)

Week 6 Temple at Cincinnati (Friday, Oct. 8 | ESPN, 7 p.m.) Stanford at Arizona State (Friday, Oct. 8 | ESPN, 10:30 p.m.)

Week 7 Appalachian State at Louisiana (Tuesday, Oct. 12 | ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.) Clemson at Syracuse (Friday, Oct. 15 | ESPN, 7 p.m.) California at Oregon (Friday, Oct. 15 | ESPN, 10:30 p.m.)

Week 8 Tulane at SMU (Thursday, Oct. 21 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.) Washington at Arizona (Friday, Oct. 22 | ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.)

Week 11 North Carolina at Pittsburgh (Thursday, Nov. 11 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.)

Week 12 Northern Illinois at Buffalo (Wednesday, Nov. 17 | ESPN2 or ESPNU, 7 p.m.)

Rivalry Week (Week 13) Buffalo at Ball State (Tuesday, Nov. 23 | ESPNU or ESPN+, 7 p.m.) Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Thursday, Nov. 25 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.) North Carolina at North Carolina State (Friday, Nov. 26 | Network/Time TBD) South Florida at UCF (Friday, Nov. 26 | Network/Time TBD)



A complete list of games is provided in the grid at the bottom of the release.

Conference Championships for ACC, American, Big 12 and Pac-12 Set for ABC; Six Total Currently Slated for ESPN Networks

ESPN is set to broadcast the ACC, American, Big 12 and Pac-12 Championship Games on ABC the first weekend of December, as ESPN networks close out their signature coverage of conference action. The Pac-12 Championship Game is slated for primetime on ABC (8 p.m.) on Friday, Dec. 3, with the ACC, Big 12 and American all set for the spotlight on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 4. Times for these games will be announced later in the season.

Additionally, the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship and Sun Belt Championship Game will each be televised live on ESPN, with the tussle between the top teams of the MAC slated to kickoff at noon. The time for the Sun Belt Championship will be set at a later date.

Bowl Season is Back

ESPN’s continued commitment to the college football postseason is on full display this winter with a full 40-game slate in December and January, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowl games and the entirety of the New Year’s Six. The postseason begins with the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 17 at noon on ESPN, and ABC’s first bowl game is the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18. The lineup also includes the inaugural editions of the LA Bowl and the Fenway Bowl.

The College Football Playoff returns for Year 8, with the Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic each playing host to the CFP Semifinals on ESPN. The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN. More details regarding ESPN’s multi-platform presentation of the college football postseason and CFP will be announced later this year.

ESPN NETWORKS – EARLY SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Aug 28 3:30 p.m. Hawaii at UCLA ESPN 7 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):

Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central ESPN Wed, Sep 1 7:30 p.m. Montgomery Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.):

UAB vs. Jacksonville State ESPN Thu, Sep 2 7 p.m. Boise State at UCF ESPN 7 p.m. Wagner at Buffalo ESPN3 7 p.m. Long Island at Florida International ESPN3 7 p.m. The Citadel at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Illinois at Ball State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, N.C.):

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State ESPNU 7:30 p.m. South Florida at NC State ACC Network 7:30 p.m. UC Davis at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. Bowling Green at Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. UT Martin at Western Kentucky ESPN+ Fri, Sep 3 6 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech ESPN 7 p.m. St. Francis (Pa.) at Eastern Michigan ESPN3 7 p.m. Old Dominion at Wake Forest ACC Network 8 p.m. South Dakota at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9 p.m. Michigan State at Northwestern ESPN Sat, Sep 4 Noon Oklahoma at Tulane ABC Noon Western Michigan at Michigan ESPN Noon Army at Georgia State ESPNU Noon Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky SEC Network Noon Colgate at Boston College ACC Network 2 p.m. Rice at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+ 3:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):

Alabama vs. Miami ABC 3:30 p.m. West Virginia at Maryland ESPN 3:30 p.m. Northern Iowa at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati ESPN+ 4 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State ESPNU 4 p.m. Central Michigan at Missouri SEC Network 4 p.m. Massachusetts at Pittsburgh ACC Network 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern ESPN3 6 p.m. Campbell at Liberty ESPN3 7 p.m. Texas Kickoff (Houston, Texas):

Texas Tech vs. Houston ESPN 7 p.m. Missouri State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Monmouth at Middle Tennessee ESPN3 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Arkansas State ESPN3 7 p.m. Norfolk State at Toledo ESPN3 7 p.m. Southern at Troy ESPN3 7 p.m. Akron at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Illinois at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Nicholls at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Abilene Christian at SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, N.C.):

Georgia vs. Clemson ABC 7:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Northwestern State at North Texas ESPN3 7:30 p.m. William & Mary at Virginia ESPN3 8 p.m. Kent State at Texas A&M ESPNU 8 p.m. Duquesne at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Southern Mississippi at South Alabama ESPN+ 9 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at UTEP ESPN3 10:30 p.m. Vegas Kickoff Classic (Las Vegas, Nev.):

BYU vs. Arizona ESPN Sun, Sep 5 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.):

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN2 7 p.m. Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State ABC Mon, Sep 6 8 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.):

Louisville vs. Ole Miss ESPN Fri, Sep 10 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Coastal Carolina ESPN2 8 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Duke ACC Network Sat, Sep 11 11 a.m. Illinois at Virginia ACC Network 11:30 a.m. VMI at Kent State ESPN3 Noon Florida at South Florida ABC Noon Pittsburgh at Tennessee ESPN Noon South Carolina at East Carolina ESPN2 Noon Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota ESPNU Noon Alabama State at Auburn SEC Network Noon Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech ESPN3 Noon Norfolk State at Wake Forest ACCNX 1:30 p.m. Wyoming at Northern Illinois ESPN+ 2 p.m. Rutgers at Syracuse ACC Network 2 p.m. Duquesne at Ohio ESPN3 2 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech ACCNX 3 p.m. Robert Morris at Central Michigan ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Iowa at Iowa State ABC 3:30 p.m. UAB at Georgia ESPN2 3:30 p.m. California at TCU ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Murray State at Cincinnati ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Temple at Akron ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mercer at Alabama SEC Network 4 p.m. South Alabama at Bowling Green ESPN+ 5 p.m. South Carolina State at Clemson ACC Network 5 p.m. Illinois State at Western Michigan ESPN3 5 p.m. Long Island at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte ESPN3 6 p.m. Lamar at UTSA ESPN3 6:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at UCF ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Marshall ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas at Arkansas ESPN 7 p.m. Appalachian State at Miami ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. NC State at Mississippi State ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Hampton at Old Dominion ESPN3 7 p.m. Grambling at Southern Mississippi ESPN3 7 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech ESPN3 7 p.m. Nicholls at Louisiana ESPN3 7 p.m. Liberty at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas State at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Texas at SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morgan State at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. Memphis at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Louisville ACCNX 7:30 p.m. Washington at Michigan ABC 7:30 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at North Carolina ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Jacksonville State at Florida State ACC Network 8 p.m. McNeese at LSU ESPN+/SECN+ 10:15 p.m. Utah at BYU ESPN 10:30 p.m. UNLV at Arizona State ESPN2 Thu, Sep 16 8 p.m. Ohio at Louisiana ESPN Fri, Sep 17 7:30 p.m. UCF at Louisville ESPN Sat, Sep 18 Noon Michigan State at Miami ABC or ESPN Noon Cincinnati at Indiana ABC or ESPN Noon Boston College at Temple ESPN2 or ESPNU Noon Coastal Carolina at Buffalo ESPN2 or ESPNU Noon New Mexico at Texas A&M SEC Network Noon Albany at Syracuse ACC Network Noon Western Michigan at Pittsburgh ESPN3 Noon Chattanooga at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Southeast Missouri State at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Tennessee Tech at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+ 2:05 p.m. Nevada at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ABC or ESPN 3:30 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest ABC or ESPN 3:30 p.m. Bryant at Akron ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Baylor at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Elon at Appalachian State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Long Island at Miami (Ohio) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Memphis ESPN2 4 p.m. Colorado State at Toledo ESPNU 4 p.m. Georgia Southern at Arkansas SEC Network 4 p.m. Northwestern at Duke ACC Network 5 p.m. Murray State at Bowling Green ESPN3 6 p.m. Fordham at Florida Atlantic ESPN3 6 p.m. Old Dominion at Liberty ESPN3 6 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UTSA ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia ESPN 7 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas State ESPN3 7 p.m. Florida International at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Grambling at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida A&M at South Florida ESPN+ 7 p.m. Troy at Southern Mississippi ESPN+ 7 p.m. Charlotte at Georgia State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Auburn at Penn State ABC 7:30 p.m. Central Michigan at LSU SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Furman at NC State ESPN3 8 p.m. Tulane at Ole Miss ESPN2 8 p.m. Stanford at Vanderbilt ESPNU 8 p.m. Rice at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Alcorn State at South Alabama ESPN3 8 p.m. Jackson State at Louisiana-Monroe ESPN3 10:15 p.m. Arizona State at BYU ESPN Thu, Sep 23 7:30 p.m. Marshall at Appalachian State ESPN Fri, Sep 24 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia ESPN2 8 p.m. Liberty at Syracuse ACC Network Sat, Sep 25 Noon Wagner at Temple ESPN+ Noon Bowling Green at Minnesota TBD 6 p.m. Charleston Southern at East Carolina ESPN+ TBD South Florida at BYU TBD Thu, Sep 30 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Miami ESPN Fri, Oct 1 7:30 p.m. Houston at Tulsa ESPN Thu, Oct 7 7:30 p.m. Houston at Tulane ESPN 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State ESPNU Fri, Oct 8 7 p.m. Temple at Cincinnati ESPN 10:30 p.m. Stanford at Arizona State ESPN Sat, Oct 9 TBD Red River Showdown (Dallas, Texas):

Oklahoma vs. Texas TBD TBD Notre Dame at Virginia Tech TBD TBD Boise State at BYU TBD Tue, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. Appalachian State at Louisiana ESPN2 Thu, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Navy at Memphis ESPN 7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at South Alabama ESPNU Fri, Oct 15 7 p.m. Clemson at Syracuse ESPN 10:30 p.m. California at Oregon ESPN Sat, Oct 16 TBD Iowa State at Kansas State TBD TBD Stanford at Washington State TBD Wed, Oct 20 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State ESPN2 Thu, Oct 21 7:30 p.m. Tulane at SMU ESPN 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Arkansas State ESPNU Fri, Oct 22 7 p.m. Memphis at UCF ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Washington at Arizona ESPN2 Sat, Oct 23 Noon Cincinnati at Navy ABC or ESPN or ESPN2 Thu, Oct 28 7:30 p.m. South Florida at East Carolina ESPN 7:30 p.m. Troy at Coastal Carolina ESPNU Fri, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. Navy at Tulsa ESPN2 Sat, Oct 30 TBD Florida State at Clemson TBD TBD Texas at Baylor TBD TBD Virginia at BYU TBD Tue, Nov 2 7:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Ohio or Eastern Michigan at Toledo or Ball State at Akron ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Ohio or Eastern Michigan at Toledo or Ball State at Akron ESPNU Wed, Nov 3 7 p.m. Central Michigan at Western Michigan ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Kent State ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Nov 4 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Louisiana ESPN Fri, Nov 5 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ESPN2 Sat, Nov 6 3 p.m. Idaho State at BYU ESPN3 Tue, Nov 9 8 p.m. Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) or Ohio at Eastern Michigan or Akron at Western Michigan ESPN2 8 p.m. Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) or Ohio at Eastern Michigan or Akron at Western Michigan ESPNU Wed, Nov 10 7 p.m. Ball State at Northern Illinois or Toledo at Bowling Green or Kent State at Central Michigan ESPN2 8 p.m. Ball State at Northern Illinois or Toledo at Bowling Green or Kent State at Central Michigan ESPNU Thu, Nov 11 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Pittsburgh ESPN Fri, Nov 12 6 p.m. Cincinnati at South Florida ESPN2 Tue, Nov 16 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Toledo at Ohio ESPN2 or ESPNU or ESPN+ 7:30 or 8 p.m. Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan ESPN2 or ESPNU or ESPN+ 7:30 or 8 p.m. Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) ESPN2 or ESPNU or ESPN+ Wed, Nov 17 7 p.m. Central Michigan at Ball State ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Buffalo ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Nov 18 7:30 p.m. Louisville at Duke ESPN Fri, Nov 19 9 p.m. Memphis at Houston ESPN2 Sat, Nov 20 TBD Nebraska at Wisconsin TBD Tue, Nov 23 7 p.m. Buffalo at Ball State ESPNU or ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPNU or ESPN+ Thu, Nov 25 7:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State ESPN Fri, Nov 26 Noon Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan or Ohio at Bowling Green ESPNU 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. North Carolina at NC State ABC or ESPN 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. South Florida at UCF ABC or ESPN 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Cincinnati at East Carolina or Tulane at Memphis or Tulsa at SMU* ABC or ESPN Sat, Nov 27 TBD Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TBD Fri, Dec 3 8 p.m. Pac-12 Championship Game (Las Vegas, Nev.) ABC Sat, Dec 4 Noon Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game (Detroit, Mich.) ESPN TBD Sun Belt Championship Game (Campus Site TBD) ESPN TBD American Championship Game (Campus Site TBD) ABC TBD Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas) ABC TBD ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, N.C.) ABC Fri, Dec 17 Noon Bahamas Bowl ESPN 6 p.m. Cure Bowl ESPN2 Sat, Dec 18 11 a.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl ESPN Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl ABC 2:15 p.m. New Mexico Bowl ESPN 3:30 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl ABC 5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl ESPN 7:30 p.m. LA Bowl ABC 9:15 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl ESPN Mon, Dec 20 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl ESPN Tue, Dec 21 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl ESPN 7:30 p.m. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl ESPN Wed, Dec 22 TBD Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl ESPN Thu, Dec 23 7 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl ESPN Fri, Dec 24 8 p.m. Hawai’i Bowl ESPN Sat, Dec 25 2:30 p.m. Camellia Bowl ESPN Mon, Dec 27 11 a.m. Quick Lane Bowl ESPN 2:30 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by Peraton ESPN Tue, Dec 28 Noon TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl ESPN 3:15 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl ESPN 6:45 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl ESPN 10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl ESPN Wed, Dec 29 11 a.m. Fenway Bowl ESPN 2:15 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl ESPN 5:45 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl ESPN 9:15 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl ESPN Thu, Dec 30 11:30 a.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl ESPN 3 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl ESPN 7 p.m. Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl ESPN 10:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl ESPN Fri, Dec 31 11 a.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl ESPN 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic ESPN 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl ESPN Sat, Jan 1 Noon Outback Bowl ESPN2 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl ABC 1 p.m. PlayStation Fiesta Bowl ESPN 5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game ESPN 8:45 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl ESPN Tue, Jan 4 TBD Texas Bowl ESPN Mon, Jan 10 8 p.m. CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPN

* One of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 26. Others remain on Sat, Nov 27.