FCS Semifinal Showdowns Set for ESPN, ABC This Saturday

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Division I Football Championship continues on Saturday, May 8, with the semifinals slated for ESPN and ABC. The championship is one of 27 being contested across ESPN networks this spring.

Top-seeded South Dakota State hosts Delaware on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN, with Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr and Katie George announcing the action. At 2:30 p.m. on ABC, Dave Pasch, Andre Ware and Kris Budden will call the second semifinal featuring No. 3 James Madison at No. 2 Sam Houston. The 2021 FCS Championship game will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

The television schedule and assigned talent are both subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.