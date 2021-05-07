FCS Semifinal Showdowns Set for ESPN, ABC This Saturday

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Division I Football Championship continues on Saturday, May 8, with the semifinals slated for ESPN and ABC. The championship is one of 27 being contested across ESPN networks this spring.

Top-seeded South Dakota State hosts Delaware on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN, with Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr and Katie George announcing the action. At 2:30 p.m. on ABC, Dave Pasch, Andre Ware and Kris Budden will call the second semifinal featuring No. 3 James Madison at No. 2 Sam Houston. The 2021 FCS Championship game will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Sat, May 8 Noon FCS Semifinals (Brookings, SD):
Delaware vs. No. 1 South Dakota State
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Katie George		 ESPN
2:30 p.m. FCS Semifinals (Huntsville, Texas):
No. 3 James Madison vs. No. 2 Sam Houston
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden		 ABC
Sun, May 16 2 p.m. FCS Championship
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden		 ABC

 

