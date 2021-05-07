FCS Semifinal Showdowns Set for ESPN, ABC This Saturday
ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Division I Football Championship continues on Saturday, May 8, with the semifinals slated for ESPN and ABC. The championship is one of 27 being contested across ESPN networks this spring.
Top-seeded South Dakota State hosts Delaware on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN, with Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr and Katie George announcing the action. At 2:30 p.m. on ABC, Dave Pasch, Andre Ware and Kris Budden will call the second semifinal featuring No. 3 James Madison at No. 2 Sam Houston. The 2021 FCS Championship game will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.
The television schedule and assigned talent are both subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Sat, May 8
|Noon
|FCS Semifinals (Brookings, SD):
Delaware vs. No. 1 South Dakota State
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Katie George
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|FCS Semifinals (Huntsville, Texas):
No. 3 James Madison vs. No. 2 Sam Houston
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden
|ABC
|Sun, May 16
|2 p.m.
|FCS Championship
Dave Pasch, Andre Ware, Kris Budden
|ABC