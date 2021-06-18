Observing Juneteenth: Cordae to Appear Tonight on Stephen A’s World

Grammy-nominated rap artist Cordae will appear as a special guest on tonight’s episode of Stephen A’s World, which will feature a performance of Cordae’s song “What’s Life” in observation of Juneteenth. “What’s Life” is featured on Music For The Movement Volume III – Liberated, the latest EP from The Undefeated, available now.

Who: Grammy-nominated rap artist Cordae | ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

What: A performance of Cordae’s song “What’s Life” from Music For The Movement Volume III – Liberated, the latest EP from The Undefeated

Where: Stephen A’s World streams exclusively on ESPN+ | https://plus.espn.com

When: Tonight on Stephen A’s World and available to stream on-demand thereafter

Why: In observation of Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans on June 19, 1865. June 19 is now a federal holiday, after a bill was approved by Congress this week and signed by President Biden yesterday.

Cordae’s appearance on Stephen A’s World is part of The Undefeated on ESPN+, which seeks to elevate Black voices in sports, highlight Black communities within sports and explore the positive off-field/off-court work of Black athletes and leaders. The Undefeated on ESPN+ includes a mix of premium storytelling, relevant content collections on ESPN+ and additional special projects like Black History Always.

