ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2021, Tipping Off Friday
- All 63 Games to Air on ESPN Networks; 33 on ESPN or ESPN2
- ESPN College Basketball Analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla and Seth Greenberg Lead TBT 2021 Commentator Team
- Regional Events Tip Off July 16-17 in Wichita and West Virginia
- One Million Dollar Winner-Take All Championship Airs August 3, in Primetime on ESPN
ESPN tips off its eighth year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Friday, July 16. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring the Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN3, with 33 games on ESPN or ESPN2.
Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into four Regionals to be played over two weekends in July. Two teams from each Regional will advance to Championship Week in Dayton, July 31 – Aug. 3, where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. All four quarterfinal games will be played on Saturday, July 31, beginning with the first doubleheader tipping at noon on ESPN and followed by a primetime doubleheader at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The semifinals are set for Sunday, Aug. 1, at noon and 2:30 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.
TBT will also debut its 33-Point Contest™ featuring contestants squaring off in single-elimination bracket format, to see who can hit 11 three-pointers first, totaling 33 points. The event will air on ESPN between the semifinal games on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.
In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App, ESPN Player and TSN Go.
TBT 2021 will feature 69 players with NBA experience, 28 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world.
ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Dan Dakich, Fran Fraschilla and Seth Greenberg headline the commentator teams for the event. Jen Hale and Angel Gray will serve as the sideline reporters throughout the tournament.
Commentators Include:
Brock Bowling – Bowling, the play-by-play voice of the G-League’s Greensboro Strom, has called TBT games since 2017.
Jordan Cornette – Cornette is a college basketball analyst and host on shows across ESPN networks. This is his first TBT.
Dan Dakich – Dakich has worked games and in-studio for ESPN since joining the network in 2010.
Eric Duick – Duick has called a variety of sports, including basketball, football and wrestling, and has called TBT since 2015.
Fran Fraschilla – Fraschilla has covered basketball at every level since joining ESPN as an analyst in 2003, including college, NBA Draft, FIBA events and more.
Seth Greenberg – Greenberg is one of the network’s top analysts, working games and studio shows, including College GameDay.
Matt Martucci – The voice of St. Joseph’s basketball, Martucci has called TBT since 2017.
Errick McCollum – Former point guard for TBT Champion Oversees Elite 2015-18.
Bob Rathbun – The longtime voice of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Rathbun will call multiple rounds, including the TBT semifinals and Championship.
Tim Scarborough – Scarborough is a college basketball analyst and has called TBT since 2018.
Chris Vosters – Vosters has called a variety of sports, including college basketball. Vosters will call multiple rounds of the tournament.
Angel Gray – Gray covers the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and serves as analyst for WNBA telecasts. This is her first TBT and she will report from the sidelines of the West Virginia and Illinois Regionals as well as the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Jen Hale – Hale, who covers the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans in addition to her national assignments, will handle sideline reporting for games at the Wichita and Columbus Regionals along with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games.
TBT Regionals and Championship Week Locations
Wichita Regional (Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 16-20
West Virginia Regional (Charleston Coliseum) – July 17-21
Columbus Regional (Covelli Center; Columbus, Ohio) – July 23-27
Illinois Regional (Peoria Civic Center; Peoria, Ill.) – July 24-28
Championship Week (University of Dayton Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 31-August 3
For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.
Wichita Regional
Koch Arena; Friday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 20
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, July 16
|2 p.m.
|Game 1: 6 Team Arkansas vs 11 Fort Worth Funk
Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Game 2: 7 Purple & Black vs 10 Omaha Blue Crew
Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: 3 Challenge ALS vs 14 We Are D3
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Game 4: 2 Aftershocks vs 15 Ex-Pats
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 17
|1 p.m.
|Game 5: 5 Florida TNT vs 12 Kimchi Express
Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Game 6: 4 LA Cheaters vs 13 Mental Toughness
Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 7: 1 Eberlein Drive vs 16 NG Saints
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 8: 8 Enchantment vs 9 Stillwater Stars
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN3
|Sun, July 18
|2 p.m.
|Game 9: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Game 10: Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner
Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner
Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|Tue, July 20
|7 p.m.
|Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Game 14: Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale
|ESPN2
West Virginia Regional
Charleston Coliseum; Saturday, July 17 – Wednesday, July 21
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 17
|Noon
|Game 1: 3 Herd That vs 14 Team DRC
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 Best Virginia vs 15 WoCo Showtime
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Game 3: 6 Team 23 vs 11 Georgia Kingz
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Game 4: 7 D2 vs 10 Bleed Virginia
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|Sun, July 18
|Noon
|Game 5: War Ready vs 12 Bucketneers
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Game 6: 4 Armored Athlete vs 13 HBCUnited
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Game 7: 1 Sideline Cancer vs 16 Founding Fathers
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 8: 8 Primetime Players vs 9 Fort Wayne Champs
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|Mon, July 19
|2 p.m.
|Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 11: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Game 12: Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|Wed, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN3
Columbus Regional
Covelli Center; Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, July 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, July 23
|2 p.m.
|Game 1: 5 The Money Team vs 12 The Region
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Game 2: 4 Team Hines vs 13 Brown & White
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: 8 Men of Mackey vs 9 Ballinteers
Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Game 4: 1 Carmen’s Crew vs 16 Mid American Unity
Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|Sat, July 24
|1 p.m.
|Game 5: 7 Wolf Blood vs 10 Category 5
Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Game 6: 2 Red Scare vs 15 BC Vahakni City
Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 7: 6 Blue Collar U vs 11 TNT
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Game 8: 3 Zip Em Up vs 14 Ohio 1804
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN2
|Sun, July 25
|2 p.m.
|Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner
Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Game 10: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 11: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|Tue, July 27
|7 p.m.
|Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 12 Winner
Bob Rathbun, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Game 14: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner
Bob Rathbun, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale
|ESPN
Illinois Regional
Peoria Civic Center; Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 28
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 24
|Noon
|Game 1: 3 Boeheim’s Army vs 14 Force of Seoul
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 House of ‘Paign vs 15 Jackson
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Game 3: 6 The OverLooked vs 11 Heartfire
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 4: 7 Always a Brave vs 10 Chicago Hoopville Warriors
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|Sun, July 25
|1 p.m.
|Game 5: 5 Autism Army vs 12 SCD Hoops
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Game 6: 4 Always Us vs 13 Peoria All-Stars
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 7: 1 Golden Eagles vs 16 B1 Ballers
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 8: 8 Brotherly Love vs 9 Jimmy V
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|Mon, July 26
|2 p.m.
|Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 11: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Game 12: Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|Wed, July 28
|7 p.m.
|Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Game 14: Game 9 Winner vs Game 12 Winner
Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
Championship Week – Saturday, July 31 – Tuesday, August 3
University of Dayton Arena
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 31
|Noon
|Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Regional Finalists
Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 2: Illinois Regional Finalists
Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 3: West Virginia Regional Finalists
Eric Collins, Jordan Cornette, Jen Hale
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 4: Columbus Regional Finalists
Eric Collins, Jordan Cornette, Jen Hale
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug. 1
|Noon
|Semifinal 1: Wichita Regional Champ vs Illinois Regional Champ
Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|TBT’s 33 Point Contest
Eric Collins, Danny Green, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal 2: Columbus Regional Champ vs West Virginia Regional Champ
Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Jen Hale
|ESPN
|Tue, Aug. 3
|9 p.m.
|TBT Championship Game
Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Jen Hale
|ESPN
