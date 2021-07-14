ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2021, Tipping Off Friday

All 63 Games to Air on ESPN Networks; 33 on ESPN or ESPN2

ESPN College Basketball Analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla and Seth Greenberg Lead TBT 2021 Commentator Team

Regional Events Tip Off July 16-17 in Wichita and West Virginia

One Million Dollar Winner-Take All Championship Airs August 3, in Primetime on ESPN

ESPN tips off its eighth year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Friday, July 16. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring the Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN3, with 33 games on ESPN or ESPN2.

Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into four Regionals to be played over two weekends in July. Two teams from each Regional will advance to Championship Week in Dayton, July 31 – Aug. 3, where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. All four quarterfinal games will be played on Saturday, July 31, beginning with the first doubleheader tipping at noon on ESPN and followed by a primetime doubleheader at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The semifinals are set for Sunday, Aug. 1, at noon and 2:30 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.

TBT will also debut its 33-Point Contest™ featuring contestants squaring off in single-elimination bracket format, to see who can hit 11 three-pointers first, totaling 33 points. The event will air on ESPN between the semifinal games on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.

In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App, ESPN Player and TSN Go.

TBT 2021 will feature 69 players with NBA experience, 28 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world.

ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Dan Dakich, Fran Fraschilla and Seth Greenberg headline the commentator teams for the event. Jen Hale and Angel Gray will serve as the sideline reporters throughout the tournament.

Commentators Include:

Brock Bowling – Bowling, the play-by-play voice of the G-League’s Greensboro Strom, has called TBT games since 2017.

Jordan Cornette – Cornette is a college basketball analyst and host on shows across ESPN networks. This is his first TBT.

Dan Dakich – Dakich has worked games and in-studio for ESPN since joining the network in 2010.

Eric Duick – Duick has called a variety of sports, including basketball, football and wrestling, and has called TBT since 2015.

Fran Fraschilla – Fraschilla has covered basketball at every level since joining ESPN as an analyst in 2003, including college, NBA Draft, FIBA events and more.

Seth Greenberg – Greenberg is one of the network’s top analysts, working games and studio shows, including College GameDay.

Matt Martucci – The voice of St. Joseph’s basketball, Martucci has called TBT since 2017.

Errick McCollum – Former point guard for TBT Champion Oversees Elite 2015-18.

Bob Rathbun – The longtime voice of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Rathbun will call multiple rounds, including the TBT semifinals and Championship.

Tim Scarborough – Scarborough is a college basketball analyst and has called TBT since 2018.

Chris Vosters – Vosters has called a variety of sports, including college basketball. Vosters will call multiple rounds of the tournament.

Angel Gray – Gray covers the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and serves as analyst for WNBA telecasts. This is her first TBT and she will report from the sidelines of the West Virginia and Illinois Regionals as well as the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Jen Hale – Hale, who covers the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans in addition to her national assignments, will handle sideline reporting for games at the Wichita and Columbus Regionals along with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games.

TBT Regionals and Championship Week Locations

Wichita Regional (Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 16-20

West Virginia Regional (Charleston Coliseum) – July 17-21

Columbus Regional (Covelli Center; Columbus, Ohio) – July 23-27

Illinois Regional (Peoria Civic Center; Peoria, Ill.) – July 24-28

Championship Week (University of Dayton Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 31-August 3

For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.

Wichita Regional

Koch Arena; Friday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 20

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 16 2 p.m. Game 1: 6 Team Arkansas vs 11 Fort Worth Funk Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 4 p.m. Game 2: 7 Purple & Black vs 10 Omaha Blue Crew Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 3: 3 Challenge ALS vs 14 We Are D3 Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN 9 p.m. Game 4: 2 Aftershocks vs 15 Ex-Pats Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN2 Sat, July 17 1 p.m. Game 5: 5 Florida TNT vs 12 Kimchi Express Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 3 p.m. Game 6: 4 LA Cheaters vs 13 Mental Toughness Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 7: 1 Eberlein Drive vs 16 NG Saints Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 8: 8 Enchantment vs 9 Stillwater Stars Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN3 Sun, July 18 2 p.m. Game 9: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN3 4 p.m. Game 10: Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN 7 p.m. Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner Brock Bowling, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 Tue, July 20 7 p.m. Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN2 9 p.m. Game 14: Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Jen Hale ESPN2

West Virginia Regional

Charleston Coliseum; Saturday, July 17 – Wednesday, July 21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 17 Noon Game 1: 3 Herd That vs 14 Team DRC Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 2 p.m. Game 2: 2 Best Virginia vs 15 WoCo Showtime Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 5 p.m. Game 3: 6 Team 23 vs 11 Georgia Kingz Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN2 7 p.m. Game 4: 7 D2 vs 10 Bleed Virginia Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 Sun, July 18 Noon Game 5: War Ready vs 12 Bucketneers Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 2 p.m. Game 6: 4 Armored Athlete vs 13 HBCUnited Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2 5 p.m. Game 7: 1 Sideline Cancer vs 16 Founding Fathers Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 8: 8 Primetime Players vs 9 Fort Wayne Champs Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 Mon, July 19 2 p.m. Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 4 p.m. Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 11: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2 9 p.m. Game 12: Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2 Wed, July 21 7 p.m. Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN3

Columbus Regional

Covelli Center; Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 23 2 p.m. Game 1: 5 The Money Team vs 12 The Region Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 4 p.m. Game 2: 4 Team Hines vs 13 Brown & White Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 3: 8 Men of Mackey vs 9 Ballinteers Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN 9 p.m. Game 4: 1 Carmen’s Crew vs 16 Mid American Unity Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN Sat, July 24 1 p.m. Game 5: 7 Wolf Blood vs 10 Category 5 Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN3 3 p.m. Game 6: 2 Red Scare vs 15 BC Vahakni City Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 7: 6 Blue Collar U vs 11 TNT Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN2 8 p.m. Game 8: 3 Zip Em Up vs 14 Ohio 1804 Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN2 Sun, July 25 2 p.m. Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN 4 p.m. Game 10: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner Paul Keels, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN 7 p.m. Game 11: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 Tue, July 27 7 p.m. Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 12 Winner Bob Rathbun, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN 9 p.m. Game 14: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner Bob Rathbun, Dan Dakich, Jen Hale ESPN

Illinois Regional

Peoria Civic Center; Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 28

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 24 Noon Game 1: 3 Boeheim’s Army vs 14 Force of Seoul Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 2 p.m. Game 2: 2 House of ‘Paign vs 15 Jackson Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 5 p.m. Game 3: 6 The OverLooked vs 11 Heartfire Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 4: 7 Always a Brave vs 10 Chicago Hoopville Warriors Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 Sun, July 25 1 p.m. Game 5: 5 Autism Army vs 12 SCD Hoops Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN3 3 p.m. Game 6: 4 Always Us vs 13 Peoria All-Stars Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 7: 1 Golden Eagles vs 16 B1 Ballers Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 8: 8 Brotherly Love vs 9 Jimmy V Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 Mon, July 26 2 p.m. Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 4 p.m. Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 11: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2 9 p.m. Game 12: Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2 Wed, July 28 7 p.m. Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2 9 p.m. Game 14: Game 9 Winner vs Game 12 Winner Eric Collins, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2

Championship Week – Saturday, July 31 – Tuesday, August 3

University of Dayton Arena

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 31 Noon Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Regional Finalists Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 2 p.m. Quarterfinal 2: Illinois Regional Finalists Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 3: West Virginia Regional Finalists Eric Collins, Jordan Cornette, Jen Hale ESPN2 9 p.m. Quarterfinal 4: Columbus Regional Finalists Eric Collins, Jordan Cornette, Jen Hale ESPN2 Sun, Aug. 1 Noon Semifinal 1: Wichita Regional Champ vs Illinois Regional Champ Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Jen Hale ESPN 2 p.m. TBT’s 33 Point Contest Eric Collins, Danny Green, Angel Gray ESPN 2:30 p.m. Semifinal 2: Columbus Regional Champ vs West Virginia Regional Champ Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Jen Hale ESPN Tue, Aug. 3 9 p.m. TBT Championship Game Bob Rathbun, Seth Greenberg, Jen Hale ESPN

