ESPN+ Launches New MMA Signature Shows

Combat SportsMMA

ESPN+ Launches New MMA Signature Shows

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

‘The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano’ Available Now  

‘DC & RC’ Debuts Thursday July 8 Live from Las Vegas 

Watch UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 This Saturday only on ESPN+ 

To sign up or purchase the PPV, visit ESPNPlus.com/PPV 

As Saturday’s UFC: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 mega-event fast approaches, ESPN is introducing two new signature programs across ESPN+, the ESPN App and ESPN social media this week. These new shows will showcase the most knowledgeable, provocative, and differentiated voices in the sport and build upon ESPN’s MMA leadership position established in coverage of the sport over the past two and a half years.  

“The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano” debuted Monday, July 5, and is available on demand anytime on ESPN+.  Each episode focuses on the unique and dynamic takes of former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen on the most interesting stories in the world of MMA–past, present and future, alongside Jorge Sedano, one of ESPN’s most versatile TV and radio commentators.  “The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano” will stream twice a week.   

“DC & RC” debuts live from Las Vegas this Thursday, July 8.  The show features former UFC two-division champion, Daniel Cormier and former Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, both Louisiana natives, hanging out together and talking about their shared love of MMA and the rest of the sports world.  “DC & RC” can be seen on ESPN+ and on ESPN’s YouTube channel and can also be listened to wherever you download your podcasts.  

“Our team is fired up to bring these two new shows to our fans. We’ll be providing fun, unique and insightful MMA content throughout the week across every ESPN platform,” said Glenn Jacobs, ESPN’s vice president of production. “Everyone knows how great DC and Chael are. Adding Ryan and Jorge to the mix brings new perspectives and personalities to our MMA coverage. This is an exciting new era for ESPN and MMA fans.”  

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will begin with early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and the PPV main card at 10 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).  Live coverage begins with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Pre-Show on ABC at 1 p.m.   

About ESPN+ 

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers.  

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).  

Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:
Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602
Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612 

Dave Nagle / [email protected] / 860-766-2241 

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069 
Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581 

 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close