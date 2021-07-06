ESPN+ Launches New MMA Signature Shows

‘The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano’ Available Now

As Saturday’s UFC: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 mega-event fast approaches, ESPN is introducing two new signature programs across ESPN+, the ESPN App and ESPN social media this week. These new shows will showcase the most knowledgeable, provocative, and differentiated voices in the sport and build upon ESPN’s MMA leadership position established in coverage of the sport over the past two and a half years.

“The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano” debuted Monday, July 5, and is available on demand anytime on ESPN+. Each episode focuses on the unique and dynamic takes of former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen on the most interesting stories in the world of MMA–past, present and future, alongside Jorge Sedano, one of ESPN’s most versatile TV and radio commentators. “The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano” will stream twice a week.

“DC & RC” debuts live from Las Vegas this Thursday, July 8. The show features former UFC two-division champion, Daniel Cormier and former Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, both Louisiana natives, hanging out together and talking about their shared love of MMA and the rest of the sports world. “DC & RC” can be seen on ESPN+ and on ESPN’s YouTube channel and can also be listened to wherever you download your podcasts.

“Our team is fired up to bring these two new shows to our fans. We’ll be providing fun, unique and insightful MMA content throughout the week across every ESPN platform,” said Glenn Jacobs, ESPN’s vice president of production. “Everyone knows how great DC and Chael are. Adding Ryan and Jorge to the mix brings new perspectives and personalities to our MMA coverage. This is an exciting new era for ESPN and MMA fans.”

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will begin with early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and the PPV main card at 10 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). Live coverage begins with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Pre-Show on ABC at 1 p.m.

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

