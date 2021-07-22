LaLiga Santander 2021-22 Season Opening Weekend Set for ESPN+, ABC and ESPN Deportes August 13-16 

Opening Weekend Features LaLiga’s Most Storied Clubs: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Reigning La Liga Champion Atlético Madrid, and more

Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF Season Opener Live on ESPN+ on Friday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET

FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad live on ABC (Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.) – First LaLiga Santander Match on U.S. Broadcast Television

ESPN’s Counts Down to Matchday 1 with New Marketing Campaign

When LaLiga Santander returns for its 91st season on Friday, August 13, ESPN+ will be the exclusive, new home of coverage in the U.S. and content from the league will appear across a combination of ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC platforms. Opening weekend will kick off with Valencia CF at home against Getafe CF on Friday, August 13, with a live pre-show at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

On Sunday, August 15, a LaLiga match will air for the first time ever on broadcast television in the U.S. when FC Barcelona hosts Real Sociedad at Camp Nou in Barcelona with live coverage beginning with a 30-minute pregame show at 1:30 p.m. The Spanish-language telecast of the match will be on ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will stream the English- and Spanish-language presentations of the match.

LaLiga 2021-22 season-opening weekend will cover four days (Friday, Aug. 13 – Monday, Aug. 16) featuring 10 matches streaming live in English and Spanish on ESPN+. In Friday’s opening match, Valencia CF’s new manager José Bordalás will make his debut against former team Getafe CF, which he coached for the past five years. The four matches on Saturday include: CA Osasuna vs. Espanyol (11 a.m.), Cádiz vs. Levante UD and RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis (1:30 p.m.), and D. Alavés vs. Real Madrid, the kickoff of Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell in charge as Los Blancos, at Vitoria-Gasteiz, Álava (coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.).

On Sunday, August 15, three matches will start with RC Celta vs. LaLiga’s reigning champion Atlético de Madrid (coverage begins at 11 a.m.), FC Barcelona hosting Real Sociedad (coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. live from Camp Nou), and Sevilla FC vs. Rayo Vallecano (4:15 p.m.). Matchday 1 action concludes Monday, August 16, with Villarreal CF vs. Granada CF (2 p.m.), followed by Elche CF vs. Athletic Club (4 p.m.).

A Look at FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad, Sun., August 15, 2 p.m., ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC

After losing the league title to Madrid-based teams in the last two seasons and finishing the last one in third place, Barcelona is looking to return to the top in 2021-22 – a title the team last won in the 2018-19 season. Real Sociedad is coming off an excellent 2020-21 season where it finished in fifth place and earned a spot in European competition. The most recent meeting between both clubs was a 6-1 Barcelona win at the Camp Nou on March 21, where Lionel Messi scored two goals and delivered an assist in his record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona, who extended their home winning streak in LaLiga against Los Txuri-urdin to 23 games. Real Sociedad is looking for its first league win at Barcelona since 1991.

Comprehensive Surround Programming on ESPN+

Beyond the live matches, ESPN+ will offer a variety of surround programming focused on LaLiga – including match previews, highlights, magazine shows, and more – and will continue to cover LaLiga extensively on signature ESPN+ shows including ESPN FC, Jorge Ramos y su Banda and Fuera de Juego.

ESPN FC, ESPN’s signature soccer program with news, analysis and highlights from around the world seven days a week, will cover LaLiga Santander throughout the season, and ESPN FC’s LaLiga Matchday 1 coverage will include pre- and post-shows for the day’s key matches.

Additional LaLiga coverage on ESPN+ includes comprehensive archive of classic matches, as well as several LaLiga shows including Pre-Season LaLiga, a yearly program dedicated to the upcoming season; LaLiga World, a magazine show available to stream every Tuesday during season featuring highlights from the previous week’s round; LaLiga Show, a weekly program featuring previews for next round every Thursday; and the LaLiga Highlights Show, a Sunday night highlight show recapping the previous round. All surround programming will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at the start of the season.

ESPN’s 20-Day Countdown to LaLiga

As the new LaLiga season nears, ESPN will be counting down by introducing one of LaLiga’s 20 clubs to fans each day leading up to Matchday 1. Starting this Saturday, July 24, every LaLiga club will be featured in a “takeover” day across The Walt Disney Company platforms – each day will showcase the club’s unique stories, traditions, star players, fan bases and rich histories. The 20-day countdown will include custom hype videos, celebrity fan guests and custom social content.

LaLiga Santander Opening Weekend Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup / Show Platforms Fri, Aug 13 2:30 p.m. LaLiga Valencia CF-Getafe CF Pre-Show ESPN+ 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF ESPN+ (English, Spanish) Sat, Aug 14 11 a.m. CA Osasuna vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona ESPN+ (English, Spanish) 1:30 p.m. Cádiz CF vs. Levante UD ESPN+ (English, Spanish) 1:30 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis ESPN+ (English, Spanish) 3:30 p.m. LaLiga D. Alavés-Real Madrid Pre-Show ESPN+ 4 p.m. D. Alavés vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ (English, Spanish) Sun, Aug 15 11 a.m. LaLiga RC Celta de Vigo-Atlético de Madrid Pre-Show ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. RC Celta de Vigo vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+ (English, Spanish) 1:30 p.m. LaLiga FC Barcelona-Real Sociedad Pre-Show ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad ABC, ESPN+ ESPN Deportes 4:15 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+ (English, Spanish) Mon, Aug 16 2 p.m. Villarreal CF vs. Granada CF ESPN+ (English, Spanish) 4 p.m. Elche CF vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ (English, Spanish)

ESPN+ will stream more than 380 matches in English and Spanish during the LaLiga season as part of a historic rights agreement announced earlier this year.

LaLiga Santander, the top division in Spanish soccer, is one of the world’s marquee sports leagues, featuring 20 clubs, including perennial global powers FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla FC, and more. The 2021-22 season will see 17 clubs from the 2020-21 season — D. Alavés, Athletic Club, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, Cádiz CF, RC Celta Vigo, Elche CF, Getafe CF, Granada CF, Levante UD, CA Osasuna, Real Betis, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla FC, Valencia CF and Villarreal CF, and Rayo Vallecano, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and RCD Mallorca, the three clubs promoted from the 2020-21 Segunda División.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers.

ESPN+ is home to the most comprehensive collection of live soccer available on one platform in the United States, offering over 2000 matches per year from LaLiga and Copa Del Rey, Bundesliga and DFB Supercup, the FA Cup, English Football League and Carabao Cup, Major League Soccer, Belgian First Division, UEFA National Team Football, USL, U.S. Open Cup and more.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

La temporada 2021-22 de LaLiga Santander arranca con el fin de semana de apertura por ESPN+, ABC e ESPN Deportes del 13 al 16 de agosto

En el fin de semana de apertura se presentan los equipos más famosos de LaLiga: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid y el actual campeón de LaLiga Atlético de Madrid, entre otros

La temporada se abre con Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF en vivo por ESPN+ el viernes 13 de agosto a las 2:30 p.m. ET (hora del Este)

FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad en vivo por ABC (domingo 15 de agosto a las 2 p.m. ET): primer partido de LaLiga Santander transmitido por televisión abierta en EE. UU.

Nueva campaña de marketing de ESPN con cuenta regresiva a la primera fecha del campeonato

Cuando LaLiga Santander regrese para su 91.ª temporada el viernes 13 de agosto, ESPN+ será el hogar exclusivo para su cobertura en EE. UU. y se presentará contenido de la liga en distintas plataformas de ESPN, ESPN Deportes y ABC. El fin de semana de apertura se inicia con Valencia CF como local contra Getafe CF el viernes 13 de agosto con una previa en vivo a las 2:30 p.m. ET por ESPN+.

El domingo 15 de agosto será la primera vez que un partido de LaLiga se transmita por televisión abierta en EE. UU. cuando ABC transmita el encuentro del FC Barcelona, como local, contra el Real Sociedad en Camp Nou en Barcelona. La cobertura en vivo arranca con una previa de 30 minutos a la 1:30 p.m. ET. ESPN Deportes transmitirá el partido en español y también estará disponible vía streaming en ESPN+.

El fin de semana de apertura de la temporada 2021-22 de LaLiga abarca cuatro días (del viernes 13 al lunes 16 de agosto), y se presentarán 10 partidos transmitidos en vivo vía streaming en inglés y español por ESPN+. En el partido de apertura del viernes, el nuevo entrenador del Valencia CF, José Bordalás, hará su debut contra Getafe CF, equipo al cual entrenó en los últimos cinco años. Los cuatro partidos del sábado incluyen: CA Osasuna vs. Espanyol (11 a.m.), Cádiz CF vs. Levante UD, RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis (1:30 p.m.), y D. Alavés vs. Real Madrid, dando inicio a la segunda temporada de Carlo Ancelotti al mando de Los Blancos, en Vitoria-Gasteiz, Álava (la cobertura arranca a las 3:30 p.m.).

El domingo 15 de agosto, los tres partidos comenzarán con RC Celta vs. el actual campeón Atlético de Madrid (la cobertura arranca a las 11:00 a.m.), el FC Barcelona recibirá al Real Sociedad (la cobertura arranca a la 1:30 p.m. en vivo desde Camp Nou), seguido por el Sevilla FC vs. Rayo Vallecano (4:15 p.m. ET). La acción de la primera fecha concluye el lunes 16 de agosto con Villarreal CF vs. Granada CF (2 p.m.), seguido de Elche CF vs. Athletic Club (4 p.m.).

Un análisis de FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad, el domingo 15 de agosto a las 1:30 p.m. ET por ESPN+, ESPN Deportes y ABC

Luego de perder el título contra equipos de Madrid en las últimas dos temporadas y terminar la última en tercer lugar, Barcelona busca regresar a la cumbre en la temporada 2021-22 y reclamar el título que ganaron por última vez en la temporada 2018-19. Real Sociedad tuvo una excelente temporada 2020-21 en la que terminó en quinta posición y obtuvo un lugar en la competencia europea. El encuentro más reciente entre ambos clubes fue un triunfo del Barcelona por 6 a 1 en el Camp Nou el 21 de marzo, donde Lionel Messi hizo dos goles y una asistencia en su aparición récord número 768 para el Barcelona. El equipo amplió a 23 partidos su racha de victorias como local en LaLiga contra Los Txuri-urdin. El Real Sociedad busca su primera victoria de la liga contra el Barcelona desde 1991.

Amplia programación complementaria en ESPN+

Además de los partidos en vivo, ESPN+ ofrecerá una variedad de programación complementaria relacionada con LaLiga, como previas a los encuentros, momentos destacados y programas de actualidades, y más; y seguirá cubriendo ampliamente LaLiga en programas emblemáticos de ESPN+ como ESPN FC, Jorge Ramos y su Banda y Fuera de Juego.

ESPN FC, el programa de fútbol emblemático de ESPN con noticias, análisis y momentos destacados de distintas partes del mundo los siete días de la semana, cubrirá la temporada completa de LaLiga Santander, y la cobertura de ESPN FC de la primera fecha de LaLiga incluirá pre-shows y post-shows de los partidos más importantes del día.

La cobertura adicional de ESPN+ de LaLiga también incluirá un archivo exhaustivo de partidos clásicos, además de varios shows de LaLiga como Pre-Season LaLiga, un programa anual dedicado a la próxima temporada, LaLiga World, un programa de actualidad disponible por streaming todos los martes durante la temporada que muestra los momentos destacados de los partidos de la semana anterior; LaLiga Show, un programa semanal que presenta previas de los partidos de la siguiente ronda cada jueves; y por último LaLiga Highlights Show, un programa que recapitula el partido anterior los domingos a la noche. Toda la programación complementaria estará disponible en inglés y español en ESPN+ a partir del inicio de la temporada.

La cuenta regresiva de ESPN a 20 días de LaLiga

A medida que se acerca la temporada de LaLiga, ESPN arrancará la cuenta regresiva presentando a los fans un club de LaLiga por día (son 20 clubes en total), hasta llegar a la primera fecha del torneo. A partir de este sábado 24 de julio, cada club de LaLiga tendrá un día dedicado a ellos en las plataformas de The Walt Disney Company. Cada día se presentarán historias particulares, tradiciones, jugadores estrella, aficionados y sus diversas anécdotas de cada club. La cuenta regresiva de 20 días incluirá videos personalizados emocionantes, invitados célebres fanáticos de cada club y contenido de redes sociales.

Programación del fin de semana de apertura de LaLiga Santander

Fecha Hora (ET) Partido/ Show Plataformas Viernes 13 de agosto 2:30 p.m. Previa de LaLiga Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF ESPN+ 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF ESPN+ (inglés y español) Sábado 14 de agosto 11 a.m. CA Osasuna vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona ESPN+ (inglés y español) 1:30 p.m. Cádiz CF vs. Levante UD ESPN+ (inglés y español) 1:30 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis ESPN+ (inglés y español) 3:30 p.m. Previa de LaLiga D. Alavés vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ 4 p.m. D. Alavés vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ (inglés y español) Domingo 15 de agosto 11 a.m. Pre-show de LaLiga RC Celta de Vigo vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. RC Celta de Vigo vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+ (inglés y español) 1:30 p.m. Pre-show de LaLiga FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4:15 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+ (inglés y español) Lunes 16 d agosto 2 p.m. Villarreal CF vs. Granada CF ESPN+ (inglés y español) 4 p.m. Elche CF vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ (inglés y español)

ESPN+ transmitirá vía streaming más de 380 partidos en inglés y español durante la temporada de LaLiga como parte de un histórico acuerdo de derechos anunciado este año.

LaLiga Santander, la principal división del fútbol español y una de las ligas deportivas más importantes del mundo, incluye 20 clubes, como los clásicos fuertes del fútbol mundial FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid y Sevilla FC, entre otros. La temporada 2021-22 presentará 17 clubes de la temporada 2020-21: D. Alavés, Athletic Club, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, Cádiz CF, RC Celta Vigo, Elche CF, Getafe CF, Granada CF, Levante UD, CA Osasuna, Real Betis, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla FC, Valencia CF y Villarreal CF, además de Rayo Vallecano, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona y RCD Mallorca, los tres clubes que lograron el ascenso de la Segunda División en la temporada 2020-21.

Acerca de ESPN+

ESPN+ es el servicio de streaming de deportes líder en la industria que les ofrece a los fans en EE. UU. miles de eventos deportivos en vivo, programación original no disponible en la televisión lineal ni en las cadenas digitales de ESPN, y contenido editorial exclusivo de decenas de redactores y periodistas de ESPN. Lanzado en abril de 2018, ESPN+ ha crecido hasta alcanzar más de 13.8 millones de suscriptores.

ESPN+ ostenta la colección más completa de fútbol en vivo disponible en una misma plataforma en Estados Unidos; ofrece más de 2000 partidos por año de LaLiga y la Copa Del Rey, la Bundesliga y la Supercopa de DFB, la FA Cup, la Liga de Fútbol y la Carabao Cup de Inglaterra, las Ligas Mayores de Fútbol, la Primera División de Bélgica, el torneo de equipos nacionales de la UEFA, la USL y la U.S. Open Cup, entre otras.

Los aficionados pueden suscribirse a ESPN+ por solo $5.99 al mes (o $59.99 al año) en ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com o en la ESPN App (dispositivos móviles y conectados). También está disponible como parte del paquete The Disney Bundle que les ofrece a los suscriptores acceso a Disney+, ESPN+ y Hulu por 13.99$ al mes (Hulu con anuncios) o 19.99$ al mes (Hulu sin anuncios).

