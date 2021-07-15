Matchups for ESPN Events’ 2021 Men’s College Basketball Tournaments are Set
The matchups for five of the six ESPN Events owned and operated early-season men’s college basketball tournaments have been determined. Teams participating in this year’s events, unveiled in May, will begin competition on November 18, and will continue through Christmas Day.
Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament – Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic – will be comprised of 12 games over three days, with the NIT Season Tip-Off and Paycom Wooden Legacy each featuring four teams and four games over two days of play. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament. Matchups, game times and network designations for the Myrtle Beach Invitational will be announced at a later date.
Across the six tournaments, 15 teams participated in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament, while six teams played in the postseason NIT. A number of teams are also featured in the recent edition of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 (Jeff Borzello), and Joe Lunardi’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Bracketology.
In addition to the multi-team tournaments, ESPN Events also manages four single-day, neutral-site events including the Armed Forces Classic, State Farm Champions Classic – featuring Duke vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Michigan State – Phil Knight Invitational, and Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classics presented by Corona. Fields for the remaining events will be announced in the coming weeks.
ESPN Events is also working in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Jordan Brand on the newly created Jumpman Invitational, set for December 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The event will feature both men’s and women’s teams from the original four Jordan Brand schools – Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
November 18, 19 and 21
TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 18
|2 p.m.
|St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Clemson vs. Temple
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Marquette vs. Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Elon vs. West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov. 19
|Noon
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Consolation #2
|ESPN3
|Sun, Nov. 21
|10:30 a.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Championship
|ESPN
NIT Season Tip-Off
November 24 and 26
Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Wed, Nov. 24
|7 p.m.
|Xavier vs. Iowa State
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Memphis vs. Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov. 26
|7 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS
|9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
|Championship
|ESPN2
Paycom Wooden Legacy
November 25 and 26
Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 25
|9:30 p.m.
|USC vs. Saint Joseph’s
|ESPN2
|11:30 p.m.
|Georgetown vs. San Diego State
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov. 26
|9 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPNU
|11:30 p.m.
|Championship
|ESPN2
ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational)
November 25, 26 and 28
HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 25
|Noon
|Dayton vs. Miami (Fla.)
|ESPN or ESPN2
|2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
|North Texas vs. Kansas
|ESPN or ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Alabama vs. Iona
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
|Belmont vs. Drake
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Fri, Nov. 26
|11 a.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2
|1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN or ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Consolation #2
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Sun, Nov. 28
|TBD
|Seventh Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|Fifth Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Third Place Game
|TBD
Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic
December 22, 23 and 25
Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawai‘i
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Event
|Network
|Wed, Dec. 22
|3 p.m.
|Liberty vs. Northern Iowa
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Wyoming vs. Stanford
|ESPNU
|TBD
|BYU vs. South Florida
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|TBD
|Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Dec. 23
|4 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|Consolation #1
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec. 23 or Fri, Dec. 24
|10 p.m. or 12:30 a.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec. 23 or Fri, Dec. 24
|10 p.m. or 12:30 a.m.
|Consolation #2
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec. 25
|1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Championship
|ESPN2
