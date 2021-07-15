Matchups for ESPN Events’ 2021 Men’s College Basketball Tournaments are Set

The matchups for five of the six ESPN Events owned and operated early-season men’s college basketball tournaments have been determined. Teams participating in this year’s events, unveiled in May, will begin competition on November 18, and will continue through Christmas Day.

Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament – Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic – will be comprised of 12 games over three days, with the NIT Season Tip-Off and Paycom Wooden Legacy each featuring four teams and four games over two days of play. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament. Matchups, game times and network designations for the Myrtle Beach Invitational will be announced at a later date.

Across the six tournaments, 15 teams participated in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament, while six teams played in the postseason NIT. A number of teams are also featured in the recent edition of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 (Jeff Borzello), and Joe Lunardi’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Bracketology.

In addition to the multi-team tournaments, ESPN Events also manages four single-day, neutral-site events including the Armed Forces Classic, State Farm Champions Classic – featuring Duke vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Michigan State – Phil Knight Invitational, and Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classics presented by Corona. Fields for the remaining events will be announced in the coming weeks.

ESPN Events is also working in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Jordan Brand on the newly created Jumpman Invitational, set for December 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The event will feature both men’s and women’s teams from the original four Jordan Brand schools – Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

November 18, 19 and 21

TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 18 2 p.m. St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State ESPN2 4 p.m. Clemson vs. Temple ESPN2 7 p.m. Marquette vs. Ole Miss ESPN2 9 p.m. Elon vs. West Virginia ESPN2 Fri, Nov. 19 Noon Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 9 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPN3 Sun, Nov. 21 10:30 a.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU 1 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN2 5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Championship ESPN

NIT Season Tip-Off

November 24 and 26

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Wed, Nov. 24 7 p.m. Xavier vs. Iowa State ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Memphis vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2 Fri, Nov. 26 7 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Championship ESPN2

Paycom Wooden Legacy

November 25 and 26

Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 25 9:30 p.m. USC vs. Saint Joseph’s ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Georgetown vs. San Diego State ESPN2 Fri, Nov. 26 9 p.m. Third Place Game ESPNU 11:30 p.m. Championship ESPN2

ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational)

November 25, 26 and 28

HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 25 Noon Dayton vs. Miami (Fla.) ESPN or ESPN2 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. North Texas vs. Kansas ESPN or ESPN2 5 p.m. Alabama vs. Iona ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Belmont vs. Drake ESPN2 or ESPNU Fri, Nov. 26 11 a.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN or ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU Sun, Nov. 28 TBD Seventh Place Game TBD TBD Championship TBD TBD Fifth Place Game TBD TBD Third Place Game TBD

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

December 22, 23 and 25

Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawai‘i

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Wed, Dec. 22 3 p.m. Liberty vs. Northern Iowa ESPNU 5 p.m. Wyoming vs. Stanford ESPNU TBD BYU vs. South Florida ESPN2 or ESPNU TBD Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Dec. 23 4 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPNU Thu, Dec. 23 or Fri, Dec. 24 10 p.m. or 12:30 a.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 Thu, Dec. 23 or Fri, Dec. 24 10 p.m. or 12:30 a.m. Consolation #2 ESPN2 Sat, Dec. 25 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Championship ESPN2

